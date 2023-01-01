ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NESN

MLB Rumors: Ex-Red Sox Eric Hosmer Has ‘Promising’ Interest From NL Team

Eric Hosmer’s tenure with the Boston Red Sox was short-lived. However, the first baseman has garnered interest from one National League Central team. The Chicago Cubs reportedly have been “in talks” with Hosmer, and the interest has been “promising,” according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. This is the second time this month Heyman has linked Hosmer to Chicago. Meanwhile, the Cubs have been active this offseason and landed Dansby Swanson on a $177 million deal — one of the biggest names previously on the market.
FanSided

Cubs rumors: Chicago has a Trey Mancini backup plan in mind

The Chicago Cubs reportedly have targeted a first base option, and it’s not Trey Mancini. The Chicago Cubs have made some big moves this offseason to help the team get back into contention. Their headlining addition was shortstop Dansby Swanson on a seven-year contract, while bringing in former 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger on a one-year prove-it deal. While those were huge signees, the team still had a need at first base, a void left by Anthony Rizzo since 2021.
Yardbarker

Are The Cubs Heading In The Right Direction After Their Offseason Moves?

The Chicago Cubs have been an active team this offseason. Between releasing players and signing new free agents, the team is making some major changes. However, fans want to know if these changes will fix some problems the Cubs had during their 2022 season. One of Chicago’s biggest issues on...
FanSided

Chicago Cubs Rumors: 3 corresponding moves if Eric Hosmer signs

On Saturday, we learned from Jon Heyman that the Chicago Cubs were making progress with Eric Hosmer and that although a deal wasn't final, things were looking promising. With the San Diego Padres on the hook for Hosmer's contract, the Cubs will only be responsible for the league minimum to acquire his services. He poses no real risk and provides the Cubs some upside towards the bottom of the order.
Yardbarker

Remembering the White Sox players lost in 2022

As the calendar year comes to a close, let’s take a moment to reflect on the lives that we lost in 2022. Here’s a list of former White Sox players who unfortunately passed away in the last 12 months. Julio Cruz. Born: December 2, 1954. Died: February 22,...
NBC Sports Chicago

What are the future host sites of the NHL Winter Classic?

The new year is here, and we all know what that means – it’s time for the annual Winter Classic. The NHL Winter Classic is an event that happens yearly and takes place outdoors in the brisk, chilly weather. It serves as a regular season game and is usually on or around New Year’s Day. The game is typically played in either a football or baseball stadium in a location that houses a resident NHL team.
chatsports.com

Cubs historical sleuthing: Frank Frisch edition

Chairman of Frankie Frisch day, Jack Weiner, Frankie a new giant Television set, to be bought and given to Frisch manager of the Chicago Cubs circa 1949. Frank Frisch was a Hall of Fame player for the New York Giants and St. Louis Cardinals from 1919-37. He also managed the Cardinals from 1933-38, most of those years as a player-manager, and as part of the so-called “Gashouse Gang” helped lead St. Louis to a World Series title in 1934. Then he spent seven years managing the Pirates with less success, and by the time the Cubs hired him to replace Charlie Grimm as manager 50 games into the 1949 season, both the Cubs and Frisch were pretty well exhausted of talent and victories.
The Associated Press

Fenway Park transforms for NHL’s 14th annual Winter Classic

BOSTON (AP) — Fenway Park, the majors’ oldest active ballpark, was transformed into an outdoor hockey arena for the NHL’s 14th annual Winter Classic on Monday afternoon. With the logos of the two teams — the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins — hanging high atop the seats above the park’s fabled 37-foot Green Monster, the league’s annual marquee New Year’s event returned to Fenway for the second time.
NBC Sports Chicago

Young, Stroud give Bears only win of dismal Detroit weekend

The Bears arrived in Detroit with plans to start 2023 off on the right foot by playing spoiler against a Lions team fighting for a playoff spot. The Lions quickly shredded that idea, pummeling a Bears team that seemed to throw in the towel en route to its ninth straight loss. It was a new low for a 3-13 team that has given fans little justification for the unending levels of positivity about the direction of the franchise.
NBC Sports Chicago

