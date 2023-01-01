Read full article on original website
MLB Rumors: Ex-Red Sox Eric Hosmer Has ‘Promising’ Interest From NL Team
Eric Hosmer’s tenure with the Boston Red Sox was short-lived. However, the first baseman has garnered interest from one National League Central team. The Chicago Cubs reportedly have been “in talks” with Hosmer, and the interest has been “promising,” according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. This is the second time this month Heyman has linked Hosmer to Chicago. Meanwhile, the Cubs have been active this offseason and landed Dansby Swanson on a $177 million deal — one of the biggest names previously on the market.
RUMOR: Cubs, Eric Hosmer in talks after Red Sox release
Free agent first baseman Eric Hosmer is looking for a new home, and by the looks of it, the Chicago Cubs franchise is one option. Hosmer is reportedly now in talks with the Cubs, though no deal has been agreed upon so far, per Jon Heyman of New York Post.
Cubs rumors: Chicago has a Trey Mancini backup plan in mind
The Chicago Cubs reportedly have targeted a first base option, and it’s not Trey Mancini. The Chicago Cubs have made some big moves this offseason to help the team get back into contention. Their headlining addition was shortstop Dansby Swanson on a seven-year contract, while bringing in former 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger on a one-year prove-it deal. While those were huge signees, the team still had a need at first base, a void left by Anthony Rizzo since 2021.
3 Bold Cubs Predictions for 2023
It's the New Year which means we have some bold predictions for the Chicago Cubs for this upcoming season!
Yardbarker
Are The Cubs Heading In The Right Direction After Their Offseason Moves?
The Chicago Cubs have been an active team this offseason. Between releasing players and signing new free agents, the team is making some major changes. However, fans want to know if these changes will fix some problems the Cubs had during their 2022 season. One of Chicago’s biggest issues on...
Chicago Cubs Rumors: 3 corresponding moves if Eric Hosmer signs
On Saturday, we learned from Jon Heyman that the Chicago Cubs were making progress with Eric Hosmer and that although a deal wasn't final, things were looking promising. With the San Diego Padres on the hook for Hosmer's contract, the Cubs will only be responsible for the league minimum to acquire his services. He poses no real risk and provides the Cubs some upside towards the bottom of the order.
Yardbarker
Remembering the White Sox players lost in 2022
As the calendar year comes to a close, let’s take a moment to reflect on the lives that we lost in 2022. Here’s a list of former White Sox players who unfortunately passed away in the last 12 months. Julio Cruz. Born: December 2, 1954. Died: February 22,...
What are the future host sites of the NHL Winter Classic?
The new year is here, and we all know what that means – it’s time for the annual Winter Classic. The NHL Winter Classic is an event that happens yearly and takes place outdoors in the brisk, chilly weather. It serves as a regular season game and is usually on or around New Year’s Day. The game is typically played in either a football or baseball stadium in a location that houses a resident NHL team.
The 23 best photos of the breathtaking 2023 NHL Winter Classic in Boston
Unlike last year, the 2023 NHL Winter Classic did not come close to breaking the record for the coldest outdoor game in league history. In fact, it was a balmy 50 degrees at Fenway Park as fans took in the latest outdoor game between the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins.
chatsports.com
Cubs historical sleuthing: Frank Frisch edition
Chairman of Frankie Frisch day, Jack Weiner, Frankie a new giant Television set, to be bought and given to Frisch manager of the Chicago Cubs circa 1949. Frank Frisch was a Hall of Fame player for the New York Giants and St. Louis Cardinals from 1919-37. He also managed the Cardinals from 1933-38, most of those years as a player-manager, and as part of the so-called “Gashouse Gang” helped lead St. Louis to a World Series title in 1934. Then he spent seven years managing the Pirates with less success, and by the time the Cubs hired him to replace Charlie Grimm as manager 50 games into the 1949 season, both the Cubs and Frisch were pretty well exhausted of talent and victories.
Chicago Wolves goalie sports Michael Jordan inspired mask
Zach Sawchenko, a goalie for the Chicago Wolves AHL hockey team, wore a Chicago Bulls, Michael Jordan-inspired mask against the Rockford Ice Hogs on Friday night. The mask design includes Jordan's mean mug alongside graphics of the Wolves logo on the front of the mask. Zach Sawchenko, the bearer of...
Hurricane Ian Leaves Spring Training Scheduling Nightmare
Because of the damage Hurricane Ian did to their Port Charlotte facility, the Tampa Bay Rays will play 2023 home exhibition games indoors.Photo byVmartin12, Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0.
Fenway Park transforms for NHL’s 14th annual Winter Classic
BOSTON (AP) — Fenway Park, the majors’ oldest active ballpark, was transformed into an outdoor hockey arena for the NHL’s 14th annual Winter Classic on Monday afternoon. With the logos of the two teams — the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins — hanging high atop the seats above the park’s fabled 37-foot Green Monster, the league’s annual marquee New Year’s event returned to Fenway for the second time.
Young, Stroud give Bears only win of dismal Detroit weekend
The Bears arrived in Detroit with plans to start 2023 off on the right foot by playing spoiler against a Lions team fighting for a playoff spot. The Lions quickly shredded that idea, pummeling a Bears team that seemed to throw in the towel en route to its ninth straight loss. It was a new low for a 3-13 team that has given fans little justification for the unending levels of positivity about the direction of the franchise.
