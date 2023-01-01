ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sportsnaut

Flames hold on for 3-2 win over Canucks

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4df50c_0k04PV8T00

MacKenzie Weegar scored his first goal of the season and added an assist to pace the host Calgary Flames to a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks in their New Year’s Eve clash Saturday night.

Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman also scored for the Flames, who scored all three goals in the second period and hung on for dear life after watching a three-goal lead turn into a one-goal game. Goaltender Jacob Markstrom made 22 saves.

Sheldon Dries and Elias Pettersson replied for the Canucks, who have lost two straight games. Goalie Spencer Martin stopped 27 shots in a strong performance.

Calgary is on a 5-1-1 run that has vaulted them into third place in the Pacific Division, but that success came with some tense moments.

After a scoreless opening frame, Lindholm finally opened the scoring 81 seconds into the second period. Lindholm, playing his 700th career game, was sprung on an odd-man rush and ripped a top-corner shot for his 12th goal of the season.

Coleman’s short-handed goal just before the midway point of the clash doubled the lead. Taking advantage of a poor Canucks line change, Rasmus Andersson sped away on a two-on-one rush that ended with Coleman converting a crossing pass for his sixth goal of the season.

Weegar finished a dominating shift for his team with a long, top-shelf wrist shot at 14:17 of the middle frame to make it a 3-0 affair. It snapped a 39-game drought for the defenseman acquired in the offseason in the big trade with the Florida Panthers.

Dries gave the visitors a much-needed jolt when he put them on the board just over a minute later when he batted the puck out of midair for his fourth goal of the season.

Pettersson made it a one-goal game 4:06 into the third period. After forcing a turnover, he pounced on a loose puck at the side of the net for his 17th goal of the season. Pettersson has collected 10 points (4-6-10) in a five-game point streak.

From there, Markstrom stood tall, with big saves on Quinn Hughes and Pettersson in the final minutes while the Canucks pushed for the equalizer.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Tuch's 2nd goal gives Sabres 4-3 win in OT over Bruins

BOSTON (AP) — Alex Tuch scored his second goal of the game in overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres rallied for a 4-3 victory over the NHL-best Boston Bruins on Saturday for their sixth straight win. Tage Thompson scored his team-leading 27th goal and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 37 shots for...
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Buffalo Sabres win streak ends at six, following 3-1 loss to Ottawa

OTTAWA, Can. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres six-game winning streak came to an end Sunday night. Buffalo falling 3-1 to the Ottawa Senators in Ottawa. Buffalo fell behind early in the first as Ottawa's Tim Stutzle scored the game's opening goal just 47 seconds after the puck drop. Zemgus...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Edmonton Oilers’ Top 5 Prospects for 2023

Dylan Holloway, Philip Broberg, Markus Niemelainen, and Stuart Skinner can’t be considered prospects anymore since they are now officially rookies in the NHL and have all played at least 30 NHL games. That moves the needle to the next batch of talent: a couple have graduated, one is still dominating, and one is representing Canada at the 2023 World Juniors.
FOX Sports

Jets host the Flames in Western Conference play

Calgary Flames (18-13-7, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (23-13-1, second in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host the Calgary Flames in Western Conference play. Winnipeg is 13-6-0 at home and 23-13-1 overall. The Jets have gone 9-4-1 in games decided by one goal. Calgary...
CBS Denver

Georgiev struggles as Avs lose to Maple Leafs

Michael Bunting had two goals, Auston Matthews and T.J. Brodie scored 24 seconds apart in the second period, and the Toronto Maple Leafs spoiled Nathan MacKinnon's return with a 6-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night.Matthews added an assist to his 18th goal, Mitch Marner and Pierre Engvall also scored, and Matt Murray stopped 26 shots for Toronto."They got Nate back tonight, which gives them a big push," Matthews said. "I thought we would be defended really well and limited their time and space. It's a big win for us to end this trip off against a good...
COLORADO STATE
FOX Sports

Coyotes visit the Panthers, try to stop road losing streak

Arizona Coyotes (13-17-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (16-18-4, seventh in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes will aim to break a nine-game road losing streak when they play the Florida Panthers. Florida is 9-6-3 at home and 16-18-4 overall. The Panthers have a 6-7-3...
FOX Sports

Roy scores twice, Knights hold off banged-up Avalanche 3-2

DENVER (AP) — Nicolas Roy scored twice in the second period, Mark Stone extended his road point streak to a franchise-record eight games and the Vegas Golden Knights held off the banged-up Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Monday night. Michael Amadio also scored for the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights. Stone...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Canucks prospect Jonathan Lekkerimäki benched for two periods of Sweden’s comeback win to advance to semi finals at World Juniors

It’s always a close battle when Finland and Sweden match up at the World Junior Championship. Once again, that was the case on Monday as the teams were tied at one goal apiece after 40 minutes of play. Finland came out and scored in the third period to take a 2-1 lead, but Sweden came fighting back late when Leo Carlsson tied the game at two with just under four minutes remaining in the third period.
NHL

Ovechkin leads 3 Stars of the Month for December

NEW YORK - Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin, Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid and Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the month of December. FIRST STAR - ALEX OVECHKIN, LW, WASHINGTON CAPITALS. Ovechkin tied for second in the NHL with 13 tallies...
BUFFALO, NY
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

94K+
Followers
70K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy