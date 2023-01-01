ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connor Hellebuyck, Jets edge Oilers

 2 days ago

Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves and Kyle Connor scored the game-winner in the third period to go along with an assist to lead the visiting Winnipeg Jets to a 2-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night.

It was Hellebuyck’s 18th victory of the season, moving him into sole possession of second place in the NHL behind Boston Linus Ullmark (20). Neal Pionk also had a goal and an assist for Winnipeg, which won its second straight game.

Klim Kostin scored for Edmonton, which had a two-game winning streak snapped while also falling below the .500 mark (9-10-1) at home.

Connor McDavid, coming in off his eighth career five-point game in a 7-2 win at Seattle on Friday, had a 17-game point streak snapped. It was tied for the longest in his career.

Jack Campbell, playing his first game since Dec. 19, finished stopped 15 of 17 shots for the Oilers. Edmonton played the second straight game without the NHL’s second-leading scorer, forward Leon Draisaitl (57 points), who had an undisclosed injury.

Winnipeg was held to just five shots on goal during a tight-checking first period but took a 1-0 lead at the 15:44 mark with a power-play goal by Pionk.

Pierre-Luc Dubois took the puck along the right boards and then passed it to Connor at the top of the right circle. Connor then swung a backhand pass to Pionk in the left circle, where he one-timed a shot through Campbell’s pads for his sixth goal of the season.

Edmonton nearly tied it midway through the second period, but McDavid’s one-timer from the right circle off a Zach Hyman pass clanged off the right post.

Kostin then tied it at the 4:29 mark of the third period with his fifth goal of the season on a wrist shot from the low slot past Hellebuyck’s blocker side.

Winnipeg regained the lead at the 6:55 mark when Connor, stationed in the low slot, deflected a Pionk shot from the right point with the tip of his stick inside the right post for his 16th goal of the season.

–Field Level Media

