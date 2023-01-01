Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shaquille O'Neal surprises diners by paying for all meals at popular Houston restaurantLarry LeaseHouston, TX
These are the highest rated breakfast tacos in Houston. Do you agree?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Katy brewer unable to find a buyerCovering KatyKaty, TX
High volume preowned car dealership to locate along Katy Freeway at Highway 99Covering KatyKaty, TX
Why Krispy Kreme is closing in Katy and elsewhereCovering KatyKaty, TX
Related
Deshaun Watson goes to Washington to continue the process of growing with Cleveland Browns
LANDOVER, Md. − The offense for the Browns since Deshaun Watson returned from his 11-game suspension has struggled to find way to put a lot of points on the scoreboard. Granted, one could point to a variety of legitimate reasons behind some of those struggles. The rust Watson developed in not playing a regular-season game in 700 days prior to his debut on Dec. 4 at the Houston Texans, or less-than-ideal weather in the final two home games against the Baltimore Ravens and the New Orleans Saints.
NFL: Houston Texans-Head Coach Lovie Smith Introductory Press Conference
Feb 8, 2022; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans new head coach Lovie Smith (left) and general manager Nick Caserio (right) speak during the introductory press conference at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans
Jan 1, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) reacts as he leaves the field after the win against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Where the Houston Texans stand in NFL draft order after Sunday
Houston is one week away from securing the top pick.
Houston Texans grades: Good, bad and ugly from blowout loss to Jaguars
Sunday's putrid performance could help the franchise in the long run.
Sporting News
Updated 2023 NFL Draft order: Texans, Bears enter Week 18 in battle for No. 1 pick
The playoffs have begun. The playoffs for the No. 1 pick, that is. Entering Week 18, the battle for the top overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft comes down to two teams: the Texans and the Bears. Houston holds a slim, half-game lead for the moment, while Chicago is locked into the top four regardless of how the final week plays out.
LeBron James criticized for Deshaun Watson post
LeBron James made the curious decision over the weekend to offer a public show of support for Deshaun Watson. Watson and the Cleveland Browns beat the Washington Commanders on Sunday by a 24-10 final score. The former Pro Bowler Watson had perhaps his best game since returning from suspension, throwing for 169 yards and three... The post LeBron James criticized for Deshaun Watson post appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Texans Finish Season Winless At NRG Stadium
The Houston Texans made history Sunday afternoon in the most humiliating way. After losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars 31-3 inside NRG Stadium, the Texans ended the season winless at home. Coach Lovie Smith was even more disappointed when considering that his team was healthy and had played their best ball...
Houston Chronicle
Hail or Fail: Commanders introduce new hog mascot, lose stinker to Browns
A look at the good (Hail!) and bad (Fail!) from the Washington Commanders'24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Hail: Major Tuddy and the "Hogs" The worst-kept secret in the DMV was revealed at halftime, when the Commanders introduced their new mascot: Major Tuddy, a hog. According to his team-issued bio, Tuddy (slang for touchdown) is a prankster from Upper Marlboaro (get it?) who loves go-go music and mumbo sauce wings. He wears No. 00 because it sort of resembles a pig snout and "works to be a standout teammate." Tuddy's uniform is similar to the design worn by Washington's legendary "Hogs" offensive line, whose members were honored before kickoff.
Houston Chronicle
Patriots' uneven season leads to must-win game vs Bills
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — “Control what we can control” is a mantra often regurgitated by New England players soon after they are indoctrinated into Bill Belichick’s conformist culture. The Patriots (8-8) somehow have control of their playoff fate entering the final week of the season —...
Houston Chronicle
Mathurin, Hield lead Pacers past Raptors for 4th straight
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bennedict Mathurin scored 21 points and Buddy Hield added 19 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 122-114 victory over the Toronto Raptors for their fourth consecutive victory Monday night. Myles Turner had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Tyrese Haliburton added 16 points and eight...
Texans' Jalen Pitre goes viral with 'sticky glove' celebration after interception
Houston Texans rookie Jalen Pitre had a solid celebration Sunday in the team's loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Pitre has five interceptions this season.
Fact or Fiction: Lincoln Riley's Defenses, Targeting No Call, James Franklin
In Mike Farrell's Fact or Fiction, he analyzes whether Lincoln Riley will ever have a competent defense...
KHOU
Current and former Houston Texans' players show support for Bills' safety Damar Hamlin
HOUSTON — Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night during the team's game against Cincinnati. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to the NFL. As Hamlin was down on the field, the stadium went silent. Players consoled each other and prayed...
Comments / 0