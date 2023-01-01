ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOKI FOX 23

College Football Playoff: Georgia rides thrilling fourth-quarter rally to 42-41 Peach Bowl win over Ohio State

ATLANTA — Georgia took a punch — took a whole lot of punches, really — but twice rallied from 14 points down, including in the fourth quarter, to defeat a tenacious, opportunistic Ohio State team in the Peach Bowl. Georgia now returns to the national championship game, where only TCU stands between the Dawgs and a second straight national championship.
