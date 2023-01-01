Read full article on original website
SFGate
Foothill Road Closed Due To Flooding
PLEASANTON (BCN) Flooding has closed a major roadway in Pleasanton, according to an alert from the Pleasanton Police Department. Foothill Road is closed between Bernal Avenue and W. Las Positas Boulevard as of 6:55 a.m. Monday. Police are asking the public to avoid the area and plan alternative routes. Copyright...
Report: 1 found dead in car submerged in water on California's Hwy. 99
California's Highway 99 near Sacramento reopened Sunday night after a lake of water covered the roadway amid a historic atmospheric river event.
pioneerpublishers.com
Current Road Closures in Unincorporated Contra Costa County
Contra Costa County, CA (January 2, 2023) – Due to flooding, mudslides, and other issues caused by the recent storms, Contra Costa County Public Works has closed the following roads until further notice:. Marsh Creek Road is closed between Deer Valley Road & Morgan Territory Road due to continued...
Oakland apartment residents displaced by flooding, at least 20 cars under water
One resident shared a video she took as she tried to drive her car out of the flooded garage. "The water was filthy. It was brown. There was trash," she said.
Collapsed roads, flooded houses, sewage overflow: What the Bay Area is dealing with post storm
"I'm not sure what we're going to do from here," Some residents had flooded basements, others had sewage water flooding their streets while businesses dealt with power outages.
SFGate
Tuesday Morning News Roundup
The entire Bay Area will be under a flood watch beginning Wednesday due to a heavy storm system expected to be as bad or worse than Saturday's deluge and which will likely result in the loss of human life, according to a dire forecast update from the National Weather Service.
Highway 99 reopens in both directions between Galt and Elk Grove after multiple levee breaches forced closure
Update – Jan. 2, 2023 7:50 a.m. The South Sacramento division of the California Highway Patrol announced Monday morning that State Route 99 between Grant Line Road and Twin Cities Road had reopened in both directions. Original: (KTXL) — Flooding has forced the closure of a stretch of Highway 99 between Elk Grove and Galt […]
natureworldnews.com
Person in Flooded Car Dies as Winter Storm Damages Levee and Causes Major Flood in California
A spokesperson for Sacramento Metro Fire confirmed to ABC News that one person was reported dead in a car on Sunday in California as the state was flooded by a winter storm that dumped a lot of snow and damaged a levee. A representative for Sacramento Metro Fire confirmed that...
calmatters.network
Flood update: Risk low but El Camino underpass at University is still closed
The local flood risk is now low following Saturday’s storm, but Palo Alto city staff are continuing to monitor water levels in the creeks, city officials announced on Jan. 1 at 12:30 p.m. “City crews are actively cleaning up and addressing the problems caused by yesterday’s storm. Several street...
Fox40
Consumnes levee breaks near Wilton and Green Road
A Consumnes River levee near Wilton and Green Road broke following storms over the weekend. A Consumnes River levee near Wilton and Green Road broke following storms over the weekend. Large tree topples onto Elk Grove home. Due to the last storm, a large tree fell onto a home in...
Car goes over cliff at Devil's Slide in San Mateo County, four critically injured
Two adults and two children who were inside the vehicle were critically injured, Cal Fire said.
SFGate
Chp Reporting Fatal Collision On State Route 85
MOUNTAIN VIEW (BCN) The California Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal collision occurred Saturday morning on State Route 85 in Mountain View. The incident occurred in the northbound lanes near the Evelyn Avenue off-ramp and was first reported at 1:57 a.m., according to the CHP. The CHP issued a Sig-alert...
SFGate
Flood Watch Extended To Entire Bay Area, Warning Includes Threat To Lives
From floodwaters to no power, San Joaquin County braces for next storm
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY – From floodwaters to no power, people are wondering when help will arrive.The San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services said it began deploying crews during the New Year's Eve storm. But all of the cleanup done in a neighborhood off Sonata Circle has been done by the neighbors after their calls went unanswered.At one point, the water rose to the top of driveways. Residents used whatever they had to sweep, rake and clean storm drains before Monday's rain."We're just going to clear the gutters, the drain as much as possible," said resident Sunmary Colter. While the...
KTVU FOX 2
Multiple Bay Area cities with flooding conditions, road closures, power outages, & evacuations
Multiple local government agencies have announced the closures of various roadways, issued evacuation orders, and launched rescue operations due to flooding conditions throughout the Bay Area. One death may be linked to the storm. A 72-year-old person was killed by a falling tree in Santa Cruz's Lighthouse Field State Beach,...
'Imminent levee failure': Northern California town ordered to evacuate, then shelter-in-place
Wilton remains under shelter-in-place orders after intense rain from Saturday's atmospheric river threatened an "imminent levee failure."
1 person found dead in flooded car off Dillard Road near Hwy 99
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — One person was found dead in a car Sunday morning off Dillard Road near Highway 99, according to the Cosumnes Fire Department. A fire department spokesperson said they don't know the circumstances of the death and what led up to it at this time. Fire...
KCRA.com
A look at wind damage in Sacramento County after Saturday's storm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Severe weather conditions caused flooding and damage across many parts of Northern California on New Year's Eve. As the rainstorm began to leave Sacramento County on Saturday evening, heavy gusts of wind followed, knocking over trees that brought down power lines across the area. At one...
Paradise Post
Photos: Bay Area storm flooding traps drivers, forces evacuations
An atmospheric river storm dumped more than seven inches of rain on some parts of the Bay Area on Friday and Saturday, sending creeks over their banks and causing flooding that closed roads and trapped drivers, damaged homes and businesses and forced some evacuations. Here are photos from around the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Highway 99 closed in Sacramento County, motorist found dead inside vehicle
This is a developing story. For the latest news, sign up for breaking news alerts: sacbee.com/newsletters. Update: Caltrans announced just after midnight on Monday, Jan. 2 that Highway 99 reopened. The following story published on Jan. 1. A fierce “atmospheric river” storm cleared away from Sacramento and Northern California on...
