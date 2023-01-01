ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CA

SFGate

Foothill Road Closed Due To Flooding

PLEASANTON (BCN) Flooding has closed a major roadway in Pleasanton, according to an alert from the Pleasanton Police Department. Foothill Road is closed between Bernal Avenue and W. Las Positas Boulevard as of 6:55 a.m. Monday. Police are asking the public to avoid the area and plan alternative routes. Copyright...
PLEASANTON, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Current Road Closures in Unincorporated Contra Costa County

Contra Costa County, CA (January 2, 2023) – Due to flooding, mudslides, and other issues caused by the recent storms, Contra Costa County Public Works has closed the following roads until further notice:. Marsh Creek Road is closed between Deer Valley Road & Morgan Territory Road due to continued...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Tuesday Morning News Roundup

The entire Bay Area will be under a flood watch beginning Wednesday due to a heavy storm system expected to be as bad or worse than Saturday's deluge and which will likely result in the loss of human life, according to a dire forecast update from the National Weather Service.
Fox40

Consumnes levee breaks near Wilton and Green Road

A Consumnes River levee near Wilton and Green Road broke following storms over the weekend. A Consumnes River levee near Wilton and Green Road broke following storms over the weekend. Large tree topples onto Elk Grove home. Due to the last storm, a large tree fell onto a home in...
WILTON, CA
SFGate

Chp Reporting Fatal Collision On State Route 85

MOUNTAIN VIEW (BCN) The California Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal collision occurred Saturday morning on State Route 85 in Mountain View. The incident occurred in the northbound lanes near the Evelyn Avenue off-ramp and was first reported at 1:57 a.m., according to the CHP. The CHP issued a Sig-alert...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
SFGate

Flood Watch Extended To Entire Bay Area, Warning Includes Threat To Lives

CBS Sacramento

From floodwaters to no power, San Joaquin County braces for next storm

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY – From floodwaters to no power, people are wondering when help will arrive.The San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services said it began deploying crews during the New Year's Eve storm. But all of the cleanup done in a neighborhood off Sonata Circle has been done by the neighbors after their calls went unanswered.At one point, the water rose to the top of driveways. Residents used whatever they had to sweep, rake and clean storm drains before Monday's rain."We're just going to clear the gutters, the drain as much as possible," said resident Sunmary Colter. While the...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

A look at wind damage in Sacramento County after Saturday's storm

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Severe weather conditions caused flooding and damage across many parts of Northern California on New Year's Eve. As the rainstorm began to leave Sacramento County on Saturday evening, heavy gusts of wind followed, knocking over trees that brought down power lines across the area. At one...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Paradise Post

Photos: Bay Area storm flooding traps drivers, forces evacuations

An atmospheric river storm dumped more than seven inches of rain on some parts of the Bay Area on Friday and Saturday, sending creeks over their banks and causing flooding that closed roads and trapped drivers, damaged homes and businesses and forced some evacuations. Here are photos from around the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Highway 99 closed in Sacramento County, motorist found dead inside vehicle

This is a developing story. For the latest news, sign up for breaking news alerts: sacbee.com/newsletters. Update: Caltrans announced just after midnight on Monday, Jan. 2 that Highway 99 reopened. The following story published on Jan. 1. A fierce “atmospheric river” storm cleared away from Sacramento and Northern California on...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA

