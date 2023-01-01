Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Delta Offers $8K in Vouchers to Passengers, a Family of Three from Nashville Agree, But Then Don't Get Compensated $24KZack LoveNashville, TN
The Natural History Museum of UtahAndy MonroeSalt Lake City, UT
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
10 Salt Lake City Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbySalt Lake City, UT
4 Amazing Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Related
Ja Morant, Steven Adams post big numbers to power Memphis Grizzlies past Sacramento Kings
The Kings still had a chance to win with three minutes remaining against the Grizzlies, but Ja Morant and Steven Adams wouldn’t allow it.
FOX Sports
Randle's 35 leads Knicks over Rockets 108-88 to snap skid
HOUSTON (AP) — Julius Randle scored 35 points and Immanuel Quickley added 27 as the New York Knicks snapped a five-game skid with a 108-88 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. The Rockets led for most of the first half, but the Knicks went on top just...
NBA Fan Thinks LeBron James Should Be The Undisputed GOAT Because He Is Averaging 29.0 PPG At 38 Years Old
NBA fan gives a great reason why LeBron James should be considered the undisputed GOAT
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Sacramento Kings: Live updates
The Memphis Grizzlies are bringing in 2023 facing a tough opponent on the second night of a back to back. The Sacramento Kings will be in Memphis for the second time this season on Sunday night. Sacramento (19-15) gave Memphis one of its three losses inside of FedExForum. The Grizzlies...
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan, Billy Donovan Explain Final Play Vs. Cavaliers
DeRozan, Donovan explain failed final play vs. Cavaliers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It was almost a storybook finish. One year to the day after sinking the Pacers with a one-legged 3-point heave at the fourth-quarter buzzer, DeMar DeRozan had the chance to make magic again with the Chicago Bulls trailing the Cleveland Cavaliers 103-102 and 5.8 seconds left in the fourth quarter. In fact, DeRozan's primary defender on the eventual final play was Caris LeVert, who played for Indiana on Dec. 31, 2021.
theScore
Grizzlies beat Kings behind Morant's 35 points
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 35 points, Tyus Jones added 18 and the Memphis Grizzlies broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 118-108 on Sunday night. Dillon Brooks added 15 for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 14 and...
Yardbarker
Key Points: Porzingis, Kuzma Lead the Charge, Wizards defeat Magic in Orlando
The Washington Wizards have now won four straight games. Their latest victory came against the Orlando Magic in Orlando at the Amway Center. The Wizards defeated the Magic 119-100 to earn their 16th victory of the season. Wizards Head Coach Wes Unseld Jr. spoke on the team’s four-game winning streak postgame.
Morant, Jones lead Grizzlies to 118-108 victory over Kings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 35 points, Tyus Jones added 18 and the Memphis Grizzlies broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 118-108 on Sunday night.Dillon Brooks added 15 for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 14 and three blocks as the Grizzlies won their third straight. Morant added eight rebounds and five assists. Jones had eight assists and Steven Adams tied his career-high with 23 rebounds.De'Aaron Fox led the Kings with 19 points, while Malik Monk scored 18 providing a spark off the Sacramento bench. Domantas Sabonis matched Monk's...
Billy Donovan predicts missed call on Mitchell putback
When the NBA releases its Last Two Minute Reports on Tuesday, Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan is convinced his team will be left with yet another consolation prize. One day after the league ruled that Caris LeVert should have been whistled for a shooting foul on DeMar DeRozan in the Cleveland Cavaliers' one-point regulation victory on Saturday night at the United Center, Donovan believes Donovan Mitchell committed a lane violation on his game-tying putback of his own missed free throw with 3 seconds left in regulation.
FOX Sports
Jazz face the Kings on 4-game losing streak
Sacramento Kings (19-16, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (19-20, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah enters the matchup with Sacramento after losing four straight games. The Jazz are 15-12 against Western Conference opponents. Utah is seventh in the Western Conference with 25.9 assists per game...
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell drops 71 on the Bulls
Between field goals and free throws, Donovan Mitchell made 42 shots tonight. But his biggest play may have been a miss. Mitchell had 55 points when Ayo Dosunmu of the Chicago Bulls fouled him with 4.1 seconds left and the Cleveland Cavaliers trailing by three. Mitchell made the first free throw, then intentionally missed and put back his own rebound to send the game to overtime.
Nets' Kyrie Irving thunders home put-back dunk, stuns NBA world
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving had a sick put-back jam during the team's victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night, which shocked his teammates.
NBA roundup: Donovan Mitchell puts up Cavs-record 71 in OT win
Donovan Mitchell scored a career-high 71 points, the NBA’s single-game best since Kobe Bryant’s 81-point performance in January 2006, and
Jerami Grant haunts old team as Blazers down Pistons
Jerami Grant poured in 36 points in 28 minutes against his former team and the host Portland Trail Blazers rolled
Comments / 0