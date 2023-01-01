Read full article on original website
Chicago Officials are Furious at Mayor Lightfoot and Her ActionsTom HandyChicago, IL
Police Looking For 15 Year Old Miracle Powell as families of Missing Women Seek HelpSouth Suburban NewsChicago, IL
Closing rumors prove true: Hidden gem Wicker Park Walgreens will shut its doors permanentlyJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Rich Township High School Residents To See $15Mil. Decrease In Property TaxesSouth Suburban NewsRichton Park, IL
Chicago Transit Authority hiring Bus Mechanics, Bus OperatorsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago Starts to Gain Daylight Faster as Calendar Hits 2023
Even if Chicago-area residents haven’t realized it, days have slowly been getting longer for nearly two weeks now, but the pace is about to accelerate, with 10 hours of daylight in the cards by month’s end. The Northern Hemisphere has been gaining a few seconds of daylight per...
Austin Weekly News
As flooding increases, city wants basement housing safer
This story was originally published by Borderless Magazine. Sign up for their weekly newsletter to learn the latest about the Midwest’s immigrant communities.”. This story is part of a collaborative series, from the Institute for Nonprofit News, Borderless Magazine and four other news partners, examining climate resilience across the Great Lakes. This reporting was made possible with support from the Joyce Foundation.
Chicago home to one of America’s loneliest cities
"Are you lonesome tonight?" Data reveals loneliest cities in America. (KSNF/KODE | WGN) Whether it’s your neighbor, a relative, or a coworker, there’s a good chance you know someone who lives alone. In fact, more than 36 million Americans, or 29% of all U.S. households, are one-person households, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Dates Set For 2023 Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place
The 2023 Chicago Auto Show is almost here, with February dates set for the annual show. The auto show is billed as the largest motor exhibition in North America, and organizers anticipate this year's event to be similar to pre-pandemic iterations as fan-favorite events will return across multiple halls of the convention center, including the north exhibit hall.
Chicago Officials are Furious at Mayor Lightfoot and Her Actions
After announcing asking for $53.5 million, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is angering some political representatives. They wonder if there will be more financial requests to help migrants bussed in from Texas.
Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain on the way
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Plan on a cloudy and foggy evening with temperatures near 40 degrees. According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, a warm front will usher in milder air and moisture overnight. Expect widespread rain after midnight through the predawn hours of Tuesday. Some heavier downpours and rumbles of thunder will be possible. Rainfall amounts will range from a half inch to as much as an inch.Scattered rain chance linger into Tuesday, especially during the morning hours. The same front that will increase rain chances tonight, will create a huge temperature difference across the area tomorrow. Temperatures in the afternoon will range...
You Won’t Believe Why Illinois Fast Food Worker Shot His Manager
Fast food manager is shot for calling out his lazy employee. Bad Managers, Employees, And Co-Workers At Jobs In Illinois. I don't care where you work or what kind of job you have. You're always going to run into bad people. It could be a horrible boss. There are the possibilities of awful employees. Don't forget about terrible co-workers. It makes for a miserable experience. We've all been through it. Of course, it can make you mad. Hopefully, not angry enough to do something foolish.
A massive payday for iLottery winner on Fast Play Twenty 20s
An Illinois iLottery player will end 2022 with a massive payday – $923,796 to be exact. Sharon, from Chicago, won the biggest Fast Play jackpot ever with Twenty 20s. Twenty 20s is a $20 progressive Fast Play game. The jackpot begins at $50,000 and grows with each ticket sold statewide until the jackpot is won.
Is 2022 Season the Worst Season in History for the Chicago Bears?
Is 2022 the worst season for the Chicago Bears? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There is one other instance in which the Bears have posted a season like this one. It was the 2016 season. The Bears posted a 3-13 record in John Fox's second season with the team. It was also Ryan Pace's second season as the general manager of the team.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago police shutter Wicker Park bar hours after a shooting left 3 injured nearby
Chicago — In Wicker Park, in the front window of DSTRKT Bar & Grill, a sign encircled by festive artificial frost for the holidays warns that guns are not allowed on the premises. Beneath it, sprinkled with the spray-on frost, another sign reads, “PLEASE BE RESPECTFUL OF OUR NEIGHBORS WHEN LEAVING.”
nomadlawyer.org
The 05 Safest Places to Live in Chicago
Safest Places to Live in Chicago: With its famous deep-dish pizzas, towering skyscrapers, art galleries, an impressive park system, and intriguing museums, Chicago is a thriving city that offers the perfect blend of natural surroundings with modern amenities to its residents. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click Here“....
tourcounsel.com
The Shops at North Bridge | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois
We continue on North Michigan Avenue, but now we move to another building with art deco architecture, which is where The Shops at North Bridge is located. It does not have many stores, but without a doubt the main attraction of this mall in Chicago is the luxury department store Nordstrom. It has a large selection of exclusive fashion brands to which is added its famous makeup and perfumery section. There are several other major fashion brands from the likes of Untuckit, Hugo Boss, MCM, and APM Monaco, among other businesses.
Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud Give Bears Lone Win of Dismal Detroit Weekend
Young, Stroud give Bears only win of dismal Detroit weekend originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears arrived in Detroit with plans to start 2023 off on the right foot by playing spoiler against a Lions team fighting for a playoff spot. The Lions quickly shredded that idea, pummeling...
28 Shot, 7 Fatally, Over Holiday Weekend in Chicago
Twenty-eight people were wounded, seven fatally, in shootings over the New Year’s weekend across Chicago. Sunday night, a 9-year-old boy was killed inside his home in Washington Heights. The boy was shot about 6:30 p.m. in the house in the 9400 block of South Wallace Street, Chicago police said. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he died. An extended family lives in the home, and there were multiple children and adults there when the boy was shot, CPD Commander Sean Joyce told reporters outside the hospital. No weapons were recovered. Several adults were being questioned by detectives.
Fred White, Former Drummer for Chicago-Based Earth, Wind & Fire, Dies at 67, Brother Says
Award-winning musician Fred White, who was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2000 as a member of the Chicago-based band Earth, Wind & Fire has died at the age of 67, his family says. Fred’s brother Verdine White announced his death on Instagram Sunday. “Our...
Chicago welcomes 2023
CHICAGO — At the stoke of midnight, Chicago welcomed 2023. Crowds gathered at the Aon Ballroom at Navy Pier for the big celebration. Organizers were expecting 2500 people for the sold out event for an evening of fun which will wrap up with a fireworks display. The stage hosted a variety of musical artists […]
Police Looking For 15 Year Old Miracle Powell as families of Missing Women Seek Help
Miracle PowellPhoto byChicago Police Dept. The Chicago Police Department is looking for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing from the Marquette Park area for over a week. Authorities say the teen, Miracle Powell was last seen on December 2, 2022 at around 9:30 pm. by members of her family. Miss Powell is an African-American, with a light brown complexion, brown eyes and brown hair. She approx. 5’3” and 120 pounds. Family members and the Chicago Police are asking anyone with information about Miss Powell location to contact the Chicago police at (312)-747-8330.
Losing Taking Mental Toll on Blackhawks: ‘It Wears on a Lot of Guys'
Losing taking toll on Hawks: 'It wears on a lot of guys' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks started the 2022-23 season as one of the surprise teams in the NHL after winning four of six games despite their roster being stripped down over the summer to kickstart a full-scale rebuild. At one point, they had people wondering whether they might be better than originally thought.
fox32chicago.com
Person shot on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A person was shot while standing outside of his vehicle early Sunday morning in Chicago's Austin neighborhood. The male, whose age was unknown, was standing outside of his car around 12:31 a.m. when gunfire broke out, according to Chicago police. He suffered a gunshot wound to the groin...
Chicago police: Man, 73, struck in head with screwdriver in Lakeview robbery
A 73-year-old man was struck in the head with a screwdriver during a robbery inside a Lakeview apartment building last Thursday, Chicago police said.
