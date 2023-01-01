ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Austin Weekly News

As flooding increases, city wants basement housing safer

This story was originally published by Borderless Magazine. Sign up for their weekly newsletter to learn the latest about the Midwest’s immigrant communities.”. This story is part of a collaborative series, from the Institute for Nonprofit News, Borderless Magazine and four other news partners, examining climate resilience across the Great Lakes. This reporting was made possible with support from the Joyce Foundation.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Chicago home to one of America’s loneliest cities

"Are you lonesome tonight?" Data reveals loneliest cities in America. (KSNF/KODE | WGN) Whether it’s your neighbor, a relative, or a coworker, there’s a good chance you know someone who lives alone. In fact, more than 36 million Americans, or 29% of all U.S. households, are one-person households, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Dates Set For 2023 Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place

The 2023 Chicago Auto Show is almost here, with February dates set for the annual show. The auto show is billed as the largest motor exhibition in North America, and organizers anticipate this year's event to be similar to pre-pandemic iterations as fan-favorite events will return across multiple halls of the convention center, including the north exhibit hall.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain on the way

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Plan on a cloudy and foggy evening with temperatures near 40 degrees. According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, a warm front will usher in milder air and moisture overnight. Expect widespread rain after midnight through the predawn hours of Tuesday. Some heavier downpours and rumbles of thunder will be possible. Rainfall amounts will range from a half inch to as much as an inch.Scattered rain chance linger into Tuesday, especially during the morning hours. The same front that will increase rain chances tonight, will create a huge temperature difference across the area tomorrow. Temperatures in the afternoon will range...
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

You Won’t Believe Why Illinois Fast Food Worker Shot His Manager

Fast food manager is shot for calling out his lazy employee. Bad Managers, Employees, And Co-Workers At Jobs In Illinois. I don't care where you work or what kind of job you have. You're always going to run into bad people. It could be a horrible boss. There are the possibilities of awful employees. Don't forget about terrible co-workers. It makes for a miserable experience. We've all been through it. Of course, it can make you mad. Hopefully, not angry enough to do something foolish.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Is 2022 Season the Worst Season in History for the Chicago Bears?

Is 2022 the worst season for the Chicago Bears? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There is one other instance in which the Bears have posted a season like this one. It was the 2016 season. The Bears posted a 3-13 record in John Fox's second season with the team. It was also Ryan Pace's second season as the general manager of the team.
CHICAGO, IL
nomadlawyer.org

The 05 Safest Places to Live in Chicago

Safest Places to Live in Chicago: With its famous deep-dish pizzas, towering skyscrapers, art galleries, an impressive park system, and intriguing museums, Chicago is a thriving city that offers the perfect blend of natural surroundings with modern amenities to its residents. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click Here“....
CHICAGO, IL
tourcounsel.com

The Shops at North Bridge | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois

We continue on North Michigan Avenue, but now we move to another building with art deco architecture, which is where The Shops at North Bridge is located. It does not have many stores, but without a doubt the main attraction of this mall in Chicago is the luxury department store Nordstrom. It has a large selection of exclusive fashion brands to which is added its famous makeup and perfumery section. There are several other major fashion brands from the likes of Untuckit, Hugo Boss, MCM, and APM Monaco, among other businesses.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

28 Shot, 7 Fatally, Over Holiday Weekend in Chicago

Twenty-eight people were wounded, seven fatally, in shootings over the New Year’s weekend across Chicago. Sunday night, a 9-year-old boy was killed inside his home in Washington Heights. The boy was shot about 6:30 p.m. in the house in the 9400 block of South Wallace Street, Chicago police said. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he died. An extended family lives in the home, and there were multiple children and adults there when the boy was shot, CPD Commander Sean Joyce told reporters outside the hospital. No weapons were recovered. Several adults were being questioned by detectives.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicago welcomes 2023

CHICAGO — At the stoke of midnight, Chicago welcomed 2023. Crowds gathered at the Aon Ballroom at Navy Pier for the big celebration. Organizers were expecting 2500 people for the sold out event for an evening of fun which will wrap up with a fireworks display.   The stage hosted a variety of musical artists […]
CHICAGO, IL
South Suburban News

Police Looking For 15 Year Old Miracle Powell as families of Missing Women Seek Help

Miracle PowellPhoto byChicago Police Dept. The Chicago Police Department is looking for a 15-year-old girl who has been missing from the Marquette Park area for over a week. Authorities say the teen, Miracle Powell was last seen on December 2, 2022 at around 9:30 pm. by members of her family. Miss Powell is an African-American, with a light brown complexion, brown eyes and brown hair. She approx. 5’3” and 120 pounds. Family members and the Chicago Police are asking anyone with information about Miss Powell location to contact the Chicago police at (312)-747-8330.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Losing Taking Mental Toll on Blackhawks: ‘It Wears on a Lot of Guys'

Losing taking toll on Hawks: 'It wears on a lot of guys' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks started the 2022-23 season as one of the surprise teams in the NHL after winning four of six games despite their roster being stripped down over the summer to kickstart a full-scale rebuild. At one point, they had people wondering whether they might be better than originally thought.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Person shot on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A person was shot while standing outside of his vehicle early Sunday morning in Chicago's Austin neighborhood. The male, whose age was unknown, was standing outside of his car around 12:31 a.m. when gunfire broke out, according to Chicago police. He suffered a gunshot wound to the groin...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
