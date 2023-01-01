Read full article on original website
BetMGM Ohio: Claim $200 if Bengals-Bills score touchdown tonight
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. BetMGM Ohio is live in the Buckeye State, and so is a no-brainer touchdown promotion here for tonight’s epic matchup between...
FanDuel promo code for Monday Night Football + Bills vs. Bengals pick
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. NFL Week 17 caps off with a Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, who are two of the best teams in the league. If you’re looking for the best place to take advantage of the matchup, you can sign up at FanDuel Sportsbook to claim a No Sweat First Bet. That allows all new members to place their first bet up to $1,000 worry-free, and it doesn’t even require a FanDuel promo code.
numberfire.com
FanDuel Single-Game Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Week 17 Monday Night (Bills at Bengals)
We could see a lot of fantasy points pile up tonight in a matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. There are key playoff implications on the line for this Week 17 showdown with a tight spread (the Bills are 1.5-point road favorites) and a high total (49.5 points).
Bills Monday Night Football Could Be Moved To New Network
The Buffalo Bills Monday Night Football clash against the Cincinnati Bengals could land on a new network. ESPN has the rights to broadcast Monday Night Football, but they are also broadcasting this year's Rose Bowl and the two games could conflict with each other. This year's game features Penn State...
Watch: Fan angle of missed Ohio State field goal is even more heartbreaking for Buckeyes (Video)
A fan angle of the now-infamous Ohio State missed field goal in the Fiesta Bowl is even more heartbreaking for Buckeyes fans. It has not been a great start to 2023 for Ohio State Buckeyes fans. Had the count been stopped before the stroke of midnight, the Buckeyes are in...
NFL World Reacts To Monday Night Football Announcement
One of the biggest Monday Night Football games in years is set to take place tomorrow evening. The Cincinnati Bengals will take on the Buffalo Bills in a huge AFC showdown. It's one of the best matchups ESPN has had in a long, long time. But the Monday Night Football...
Damar Hamlin's Representative Releases Update On His Condition
Update: Hamlin's agent Ira Turner has also released a statement. "Please continue to pray for Damar and his family. We currently have no update at this time. Will ask that you keep the family in your prayers," it reads. Earlier: Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition at...
3 Michigan scapegoats most to blame for CFP upset loss to TCU
There are a bunch of reasons the Michigan Wolverines were upset by TCU in the CFP but these three scapegoats carry the most blame. Michigan went into the CFP semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl undefeated and favored by a touchdown. They left absolutely humbled. TCU took it to the Wolverines....
Yardbarker
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills prediction, pick, odds: Can the Bengals, Joe Burrow earn home win?
The Cincinnati Bengals will look to maintain their spot at the top of the AFC North division on Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills. The Bills already clinched the AFC East heading into this game. However, there are no signs that the Bills will bench their star players. After all, the Bills still have a chance to earn the top seed in the AFC.
NBA Draft: Kentucky’s Cason Wallace Making Strong Top-Ten Case
Kentucky guard Cason Wallace has made a strong case to become a top-ten pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.
Lovie Smith wants to hand the Chicago Bears the number 1 pick
After Week 17, the Chicago Bears now have prime draft position locked down for the 2023 NFL Draft. But, just how high will they be picking? That’s the question that won’t be answered for a few days. Losing their ninth game in a row, the Bears now sit...
Damar Hamlin’s Charity Receives $3M in Donations After Collapse on Field
With little else to do in a dire situation, thousands of football fans turned to a local toy drive. The Chasing M’s Foundation—the toy drive’s organizing charity, which was started by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin—has received more than $3.3 million in donations following Hamlin’s scary collapse against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night that left millions nationwide stunned. The game was postponed, and the 24-year-old was treated at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center overnight. The charitable campaign, which Hamlin launched while he was in college to aid children impacted by the pandemic, recently held its third annual community toy drive...
SEC Football: Southeastern Conference rallied to save the bowl season
The bowl season for SEC Football began bleakly with Oregon State completely outclassing the Florida Gators in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl. The Florida team that upset Utah in the season-opener limped to a finish, losing five of its last seven games, including a defeat from Vanderbilt. The SEC’s...
Look: ESPN Made Brutal Peyton Manning Mistake Last Night
Someone in ESPN's graphics/research department didn't brush up on their Volunteers history last night. During the network's broadcast of the Orange Bowl between Tennessee and Clemson, cameras cut to former Vols great and Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, saying he was a "1998 National Champion" despite only playing in Knoxville from 1994-1997.
NFL insider reveals Saints asking price for Sean Payton trade
It seems probable that a Sean Payton trade will go down in the near future, and Adam Schefter thinks he knows what the Saints are going to be asking for. It seems a matter of when not if the New Orleans Saints are going to trade future Hall of Fame head coach Sean Payton.
