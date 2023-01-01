ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland.com

CINCINNATI, OH
Syracuse.com

CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Buffalo Bills prediction, pick, odds: Can the Bengals, Joe Burrow earn home win?

The Cincinnati Bengals will look to maintain their spot at the top of the AFC North division on Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills. The Bills already clinched the AFC East heading into this game. However, there are no signs that the Bills will bench their star players. After all, the Bills still have a chance to earn the top seed in the AFC.
CINCINNATI, OH
Sportico

Damar Hamlin’s Charity Receives $3M in Donations After Collapse on Field

With little else to do in a dire situation, thousands of football fans turned to a local toy drive. The Chasing M’s Foundation—the toy drive’s organizing charity, which was started by Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin—has received more than $3.3 million in donations following Hamlin’s scary collapse against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night that left millions nationwide stunned. The game was postponed, and the 24-year-old was treated at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center overnight. The charitable campaign, which Hamlin launched while he was in college to aid children impacted by the pandemic, recently held its third annual community toy drive...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: ESPN Made Brutal Peyton Manning Mistake Last Night

Someone in ESPN's graphics/research department didn't brush up on their Volunteers history last night. During the network's broadcast of the Orange Bowl between Tennessee and Clemson, cameras cut to former Vols great and Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, saying he was a "1998 National Champion" despite only playing in Knoxville from 1994-1997.
KNOXVILLE, TN
