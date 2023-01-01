Read full article on original website
History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our BackyardTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
North Texas man arrested for killing 8-year-old grandson on New Year's DayLarry LeaseRichland Hills, TX
Lewisville Woman Pleads Guilty to Embezzling Over $29 Million from EmployerLarry LeaseLewisville, TX
McDonald's Opens Fully Automated Restaurant - No HumansTy D.Fort Worth, TX
A Texas Mother Wants to See the Public School Record for 'Bullying' in Her Child's School District, & It Costs Over $7KZack LoveTexas State
Look: Refs Missed Clear Penalty In Georgia vs. Ohio State
Ohio State fell to No. 1 Georgia in the College Football Playoff at the Peach Bowl on Saturday night. The Buckeyes had a couple of opportunities to put the Bulldogs away for good, but they were unable to. The biggest play of the game might have been Kirby Smart's timeout call before Ohio State's fake punt attempt.
LeBron James Had 3-Word Reaction To Ohio State's Loss
Big-time Ohio State Buckeyes fan LeBron James was pretty upset with the finish to the Peach Bowl. Ohio State lost to Georgia by one point, following a brutal game-ending missed field goal by the Buckeyes. At the end of the game, the legendary NBA star took to social media to...
saturdaytradition.com
Opening line revealed for Georgia vs. TCU matchup in CFP National Championship
After a dramatic year of college football and an action-packed day of College Football Playoff semifinals, the matchup for the national championship is set. With wins in the Fiest Bowl and Peach Bowl, TCU and Georgia advanced to the CFP National Championship Game on Jan. 9. Georgia is making a return trip to the Playoff final in search of back-to-back national championships while TCU advanced in the first-ever appearance for the Horned Frogs.
Georgia witness says triangle object overhead was size of football field
A Georgia witness at Statesboro reported watching a triangle-shaped object the size of a football field slowly moving overhead at about 10:20 p.m. on October 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia
Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are highly praised for their food and service.
Key Georgia Player Questionable For National Title Game
Georgia tight end Darnell Washington is uncertain for next Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship matchup against TCU. Per ESPN's Marty Smith, Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart said Washington suffered a "soft tissue contusion and strain" during Saturday's Peach Bowl victory over Ohio State. Since the injury isn't an ankle...
Lee Corso Headgear Pick is In for Ohio State vs Georgia
The College Football world has its eyes set in two locations this New Year's Eve as the College Football Playoff kicks off. The No. 2 ranked Michigan Wolverines and the No. 3 ranked TCU Horned Frogs face off in Arizona in the Fiesta Bowl and The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs face off against the ...
Bills-Bengals Postponed After Damar Hamlin Collapses
The Bills-Bengals game on Monday Night Football has been postponed following a scary situation involving Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin, the NFL announced. In the first quarter at Paycor Stadium, Hamlin collided with Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins while attempting to make a tackle. After the hard hit, Hamlin got up off the ground, stood in place for a moment and then collapsed on the field.
ESPN Metric: Three Bears Pass Catchers Listed as Top Receivers
ESPN metric: Mooney, Claypool rank top-50 receivers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Are Chase Claypool and Darnell Mooney each top 50 receivers this season?. A new receiver tracking metric (RTM) – composed of a partnership between ESPN and FiveThirtyEight – was created to separate receivers based on an overall ranking factored in by "getting open, contesting and making the catch, and generating yards after the catch (YAC)."
Pete Rose Gambles on Reds While Making Ohio's First Legal Sports Bet
Pete Rose gambles on Reds while making Ohio's first legal sports bet originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Pete Rose bet on baseball again. But this time, he didn't break any rules. Rose placed Ohio's first sports bet shortly after it became legal in the state at the stroke of...
Football World Reacts To The Ohio State Fan Video
A video of an Ohio State Buckeyes football fan reacting to Saturday night's loss is going viral on Sunday morning. The Buckeyes fell to No. 1 Georgia in heartbreaking fashion on Saturday night. Ohio State lost to the top-seeded Bulldogs ona. brutal missed fial goal attempt. A video of an...
Shaquille O'Neal Picks Up Tab for Customers at Texas Restaurant on Christmas Eve
NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal went to a popular restaurant, Kenny & Ziggy's New York Delicatessen, in Houston and decided to pay it forward by paying for all of the meals in The Schmooze Room, the restaurant's largest private dining area. The restaurant posted about the kind gesture on their...
Bills, Bengals Players Emotional Following Damar Hamlin's Collapse; Buffalo Safety in Critical Condition
The sidelines of both the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals were visibly shaken after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. The 24-year-old reportedly underwent roughly 10 minutes of CPR before being transferred to the Univerisity of Cincinnati Medical Center. According to the NFL, Hamlin is in critical condition.
CFP Set: Defending champ Georgia to take on TCU at SoFi Stadium
After the best semifinal day in the nine-year history of the College Football Playoff, the title game will match the defending national champion against the closest thing the sport has had in years to a Cinderella team.It will be No. 1 Georgia (14-0) looking for its second straight championship against upstart and No. 3 TCU on Jan. 9 at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California.The four-team playoff has been littered with lopsided semifinal games, but Saturday — and into early Sunday and the new year — delivered two thrillers and a combined 179 points.The Bulldogs came from 14 points down in...
How Many Yards Is Justin Fields Away From the QB Rushing Record?
How far is Fields away from the QB rushing record? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields rushed for 132 yards against the Lions on New Years' Day Sunday. With that, Fields is at 1,143 rushing yards on the season. What does Fields need to do to break Lamar...
Raiders Fan Epically Proposes to 49ers Fan on Allegiant Stadium Field
Watch Raiders fan’s epic on-field proposal to 49ers fan originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. A marriage proposal is one of the most significant moments in any person's life, so the timing and location must be correct, considering the sentimental value it will have for the couple. Before Sunday's...
FOX Sports
College football odds: CFP title game early lines for Georgia-TCU
Can the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (14-0) become the first repeat college football national champions in a decade?. Or will the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs (13-1) complete their Cinderella season by winning it all?. The Bulldogs and Horned Frogs will play for the national championship on Jan. 9 at...
Bears Maintain No. 2 Overall Draft Pick, Guaranteed Top-4 Choice
For No. 1 – the Houston Texans defeat the Colts, the Bears lose to the Vikings. For No. 2 – Texans lose, Bears lose/ or Texans, Bears, Broncos, Cardinals all win. For No. 3 – Bears win, one of the Broncos or Cardinals lose. For No. 4...
Bears Change Tune on Plan to Play Justin Fields Vs. Vikings
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Bears head coach Matt Eberflus was adamant Sunday that quarterback Justin Fields would play in the season finale against the Minnesota Vikings as long as he was deemed healthy. "It will be [general manager Ryan Poles] and I talking about it," Eberflus said after the Bears'...
Is 2022 Season the Worst Season in History for the Chicago Bears?
Is 2022 the worst season for the Chicago Bears? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There is one other instance in which the Bears have posted a season like this one. It was the 2016 season. The Bears posted a 3-13 record in John Fox's second season with the team. It was also Ryan Pace's second season as the general manager of the team.
