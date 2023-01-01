ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

WRAL News

James pours in 43 as Lakers hold off Hornets, 121-115

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — LeBron James is taking giant leaps lately toward breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's career scoring mark. James scored 43 points to pull within 500 of the NBA record, and the Los Angeles Lakers avenged last month’s home loss to the Charlotte Hornets with a 121-115 victory Monday night.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WRAL News

Rose Parade avoids California rain as it welcomes New Year

PASADENA, CALIF. — Flower-covered floats, marching bands and equestrian units celebrated the New Year on a chilly but dry Monday as the 134th Rose Parade slipped through a gap in California's siege of drenching storms. Pasadena's annual floral spectacle offered the optimistic theme of “Turning the Corner” for 2023,...
PASADENA, CA
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
