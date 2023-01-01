ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
thecomeback.com

Ohio State veteran enters transfer portal

The Ohio State Buckeyes officially ended their 2022 football season with a Peach Bowl loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff semifinal. And as a result, one of the team’s longtime, veteran players is ending his Buckeye career as it looks like he will finish his career elsewhere.
247Sports

Aaron Williams excited to see what Jeff Brohm can do at Louisville

Louisville cornerback signee Aaron Williams is among the group of elite prospects arriving in San Antonio, Tex., to participate in the annual All-American Bowl at the Alamo Dome on Saturday afternoon. Williams joins fellow UofL signee Pierce Clarkson, along with commit Jamari Johnson as selected participants in the game that will air on NBC at 1pm.
247Sports

2022-23 Coaching Carousel updates, Hot Board candidates

The changes across college football are fast and furious, and never has the coaching carousel started so early during a season than in 2022. The early turnover in college football this season (and in 2021) has been wild, and though every program has different challenges and nuances, the common underlying motivator is the transfer portal and the early signing period. The floodgates open Dec. 5 with the new transfer portal window.
