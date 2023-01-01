Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new grocery store in IowaKristen WaltersWindsor Heights, IA
5 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Major supermarket chain announces plans for another new store location in IowaKristen WaltersNorwalk, IA
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
kmaland.com
Iowa State back, Missouri in latest AP basketball rankings
(KMAland) -- Iowa State is back and Missouri is in the latest top 25 rankings from the Associated Press. The Cyclones are ranked No. 25 while Missouri is No. 20 and Kansas moved up to No. 3. View the regional conference teams that are ranked this week below. 1. Purdue.
ankenyfanatic.com
Ankeny Fanatic announces its all-time Ankeny football team (4th team)
When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit in March of 2020, Ankeny Fanatic took advantage of the unexpected break from high school sports to publish the first of its many all-time Ankeny teams, recognizing the best boys’ basketball players in the community’s history. This has since turned into a...
KIMT
Ice Storm Warning issued: Here's the breakdown by county
Areas Affected: Audubon; Boone; Bremer; Butler; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hardin. ...Significant Ice Storm Tonight into Tuesday... .A winter storm will spread mixed precipitation across about the northwest half of Iowa and neighboring states through tonight and into Tuesday. Much of the precipitation will fall as freezing rain from northwest into north central areas, with a mix of light snow at times. Significant ice accumulations are possible, resulting in treacherous travel conditions and potentially power outages. During the day Tuesday the precipitation will become lighter and end or change to rain in many areas, however, another round of wintry mix followed by widespread light to moderate snow is expected from Tuesday night through Wednesday. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY...
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
kscj.com
IOWA WOMAN COULD BE NEW YEAR MILLIONAIRE
AN IOWA WOMAN WAS CHOSEN FOR A SPECIAL ONE MILLION DOLLAR POWERBALL DRAWING DURING A-B-C’S BROADCAST OF “DICK CLARK’S NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN’ EVE” FROM TIMES SQUARE. CHRIS MANUEL OF SWAN, IOWA SAYS SHE’S HEARD FROM NEARLY EVERYONE IN HER MARION COUNTY COMMUNITY OF 76 PEOPLE ABOUT HER SELECTION FOR THE DRAWING, AND SHE EXPECTS THEM TO BE WATCHING.
New ‘Bottles and Cans’ redemption center in central Iowa
AMES, Iowa (WHO) — It has been years since people in Ames and Story County had a place to drop off cans and bottles, but now Ames Bottle and Can will fill that void. The business sits at 5820 Lincoln Way, Suite 106 and just opened up in December because of the recently passed bottle […]
What’s Guy Fieri’s Favorite Iowa Dive? A Diner With Sweet BBQ
There are lots of great places to grab amazing food, but there can be only one favorite. For food celebrity Guy Fieri, the #1 dive in Iowa is a diner that makes sweet, sweet BBQ. It wasn't that long ago when Guy Fieri appeared on an episode of Diners, Drive-Ins...
Owner leaves dog tied up outside Des Moines airport
DES MOINES, Iowa — A dog was found tied up outside of the Des Moines International Airport Thursday. According to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, 1-year-old Allie, was left outside the airport because the owner didn’t have a proper kennel to take the dog on a flight. Allie was found safe and unharmed and […]
KCCI.com
Indianola family looks forward after fire completely destroys their home
INDIANOLA, Iowa — A family is finding ways to stay positive after a fire on Tuesday destroyed their Indianola home. Christina Dale says she, her husband Mike Middleswart, and their three kids were inside their mobile home on Tuesday evening preparing for dinner around 7 p.m. She recalls her husband saying he smelled something different before going to look into it and discovering the fire.
Corydon Times-Republican
The City in Iowa Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
KCCI.com
Witness describes 'screaming and scuffle' before deadly shooting in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A neighbor described hearing screaming and a scuffle prior to a shooting at an apartment complex on Des Moines' north side Sunday afternoon. Three people were shot and 18-year-old Des Moines resident Jaquez Alonzo Allen was killed. The death was the first homicide recorded in...
KCCI.com
Child rescued after falling into hotel pool in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A child was rushed to the hospital after accidentally falling into a hotel pool in Des Moines Friday night. According to the police department, they got a call that the child was already pulled from the water by an adult. It happened just after 8...
KCCI.com
Multiple fire departments working house fire in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Crews are working to extinguish a house fire on the northeast side of Des Moines. Fire officials were called to the home on NE 51st Street Monday night. According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, the fire seems to be contained to the attic. The...
KIMT
Police chase ends when truck smashes into house
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A police chase in Des Moines ended after a squad car pushed a pickup truck into a home. The chase began Friday afternoon when an officer tried to pull the truck over because its license plate didn't match the vehicle, the Des Moines Register reported.
KCCI.com
Victims identified in wrong-way crash
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities have released the names of the two people killed in a wrong-way crash in Story County last week. The Story County Sheriff's Office said 70-year-old Louis Walter of Nevada was driving his pickup truck westbound in the eastbound lanes of Highway 30 near Nevada on Thursday. Walter collided with 43-year-old Trevor Sirdoreus of Marshalltown.
KCCI.com
Civil rights complaint filed against Roland-Story
STORY CITY, Iowa — The Roland-Story school district faces a civil rights complaint. It was filed by the family of a former student who said he was sexually assaulted by another student. The family claimed the district failed to respond properly to their allegations against Kade Blume. Blume is...
Appeals court to hear arguments in Wolfe Eye Clinic anti-trust lawsuit
Claims that the Wolfe Eye Clinic unfairly controls more than 70% of the Central Iowa market for vitreoretinal care will be argued next month before the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals. Wolfe Eye Clinic, also known as Wolfe Clinic, and three of its individual owner-physicians, Dr. Jared Nielsen, Dr. Kyle Alliman, and Dr. David Saggau, […] The post Appeals court to hear arguments in Wolfe Eye Clinic anti-trust lawsuit appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
Truck hits snow plow in State Center
STATE CENTER, Iowa — A snow plow was hit by a truck in State Center on Sunday. State Center police say the collision happened at the intersection of Highway 30 and Highway 330 and that slick conditions played a factor in the crash. Photos shared by State Center police...
WOWT
West Iowa man killed in head-on crash with semi
ADAIR, Iowa (WOWT) - A 36-year-old man from Atlantic was killed Thursday morning in a crash with a semi-truck on a road just off Interstate 80. According to the Iowa State Patrol report, Adam Skog was driving a Chevy Cruze southbound on White Pole Road a few miles southwest of Adair, located about halfway between Omaha and Des Moines, when he crossed the center line for an unknown reason and hit a Peterbilt truck head-on around 9:15 a.m.
kttn.com
Man who died unloading handgun near Lucerne identified
The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the identity of the 20-year-old male who died after accidentally shooting himself Thursday afternoon. Jesse Miller of Indianola, Iowa died after trying to unload a handgun at a residence on Highway 136 near Lucerne. Officers responded to the residence, and Miller was later pronounced dead at the scene. The body was transported to Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home in Unionville.
Comments / 0