Wright State wins 82-68 over IUPUI

INDIANAPOLIS — Led by Trey Calvin's 21 points, the Wright State Raiders defeated the IUPUI Jaguars 82-68 on Monday. The Raiders improved to 8-7 with the win and the Jaguars fell to 3-12.
