AMHERST, Mass. – A two-goal night from freshman Tyson Dyck helped propel No. 15 Massachusetts hockey to a 3-0 victory over Brown at the Mullins Center on Tuesday night. With the win, the Minutemen improve to 9-7-3 overall, while the Bears fall to 4-10-2. "I thought it was a really solid game," said UMass head coach Greg Carvel. "We're still giving up breakaways and some odd-man rushes. I'd really like to clean that up, but the thing that I like is our young guys are really starting to come around. Tyson Dyck and Cole O'Hara I thought were really good tonight. Our defense is banged up. If you're healthy, you're playing right now. It will be good to get (Ryan) Ufko back. I like the way we're trending, I just think we're still giving up more chances than we should. I know we were outshot tonight, but a lot of those shots were from the outside. It was a good 60 minutes. It felt like the momentum never really got out of our hands and I've seen a lot of guys games' getting better, so it's all positives for me."

AMHERST, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO