Amherst, MA

Minutemen Host Billikens Tomorrow In A-10 Home Opener

University of Massachusetts Men's Basketball Game Notes & Information. Game 14 Massachusetts (9-4 Overall, 0-1 Atlantic 10) vs. Saint Louis (9-5 Overall, 1-0 Atlantic 10) Date | Time Wednesday, Jan. 4 | 7:30 p.m. Location Amherst, Mass. | Mullins Center. Tickets Tickets. Watch NESN | ESPN+. Game Notes Massachusetts. Instagram...
#15 Massachusetts Hockey Blanks Brown, 3-0, In Mullins Return

AMHERST, Mass. – A two-goal night from freshman Tyson Dyck helped propel No. 15 Massachusetts hockey to a 3-0 victory over Brown at the Mullins Center on Tuesday night. With the win, the Minutemen improve to 9-7-3 overall, while the Bears fall to 4-10-2. "I thought it was a really solid game," said UMass head coach Greg Carvel. "We're still giving up breakaways and some odd-man rushes. I'd really like to clean that up, but the thing that I like is our young guys are really starting to come around. Tyson Dyck and Cole O'Hara I thought were really good tonight. Our defense is banged up. If you're healthy, you're playing right now. It will be good to get (Ryan) Ufko back. I like the way we're trending, I just think we're still giving up more chances than we should. I know we were outshot tonight, but a lot of those shots were from the outside. It was a good 60 minutes. It felt like the momentum never really got out of our hands and I've seen a lot of guys games' getting better, so it's all positives for me."
Women's Basketball Hosts Rhode Island At Mullins Center On Wednesday

University of Massachusetts Women's Basketball Game Notes & Information. Game 15 Massachusetts (11-3, 1-0 A-10) vs. Rhode Island (10-3, 1-0 A-10) Date // Time Wednesday, Jan. 4 // 5 p.m. Location Amherst, Mass. // Mullins Center. Watch NESN/ESPN+. Stream ESPN+. Live Statistics LiveStats. Social Media. Facebook: UMass Women's Basketball. Twitter:...
#15 Massachusetts Hockey Returns Home To Host Brown Tuesday

Game 19 #15 Massachusetts Minutemen (8-7-3, 3-6-1 HE) vs. Brown Bears (4-9-2, 1-7-2 ECAC) Date | Time Tuesday, January 3, 2023 | 7 p.m. Location Amherst, Mass. (Mullins Center) Series History Brown leads 10-3-0 Live Statistics Tuesday. Watch Live ESPN+ | NESN. Listen (Radio) WHMP FM 101.5, AM 1400/1240. Tickets...
Hearin Named Massachusetts Women’s Soccer Assistant Coach

AMHERST, Mass. – University of Massachusetts women's soccer head coach Jason Dowiak announced Tuesday that Mary Hearin has joined the program as an assistant coach. Hearin joins the Minutewomen following time as an associate head coach with the women's soccer team at the University of Delaware. "We are so...
