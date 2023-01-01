Read full article on original website
Hwy 1 to remain closed overnight from Ragged Point to south of Big Sur
Highway 1 in Santa Cruz will remain closed Monday night following rock slides in the area. Another update is expected Tuesday.
KSBW.com
Soquel residents brace for another storm while cleaning up the storm aftermath from the weekend
SOQUEL, Calif. — Clara Diaz lived at Old Mill Mobile home park for over 12 years. She rented a corner three-bedroom mobile home with a large backyard overlooking Soquel creek. On Saturday, Diaz was preparing dinner to ring in the New Year with her friends and family when suddenly her plans changed drastically.
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz County issues early warning of potential flooding ahead of next atmospheric river
FEL-E008 (Felton Grove) CRZ-E080, CRZ-E081 (Paradise Park Area) CTL-EO10, CTL-E014, CTL-E015, CTL-E018, CTL-E019, CTL-E026, CTL-E027, CTL-E028,CTL-E029, CTL-E050, CTL-E051. PAJ-E015, PAJ-E024, PAJ-E026, PAJ-E027, PAJ-E028, PAJ-E029. Find your zone at community.zonehaven.com. "Residents in low lying areas should be prepared to evacuate and move to higher ground," the county said. "If possible, consider...
Highway 1 closures remain in Santa Cruz, Big Sur area
The record-setting atmospheric river that slammed the San Francisco Bay Area as well as surrounding areas caused multiple road closures throughout the region due to flooding, downed trees and sinkholes.
pajaronian.com
Watsonville officials: prepare for incoming storm
WATSONVILLE—As Watsonville residents on Monday shoveled mud from their homes and assessed damage from the storm that wrought havoc and destruction across Santa Cruz County, City officials were urging residents to prepare for the next deluge expected on Wednesday. “Prepare for flooding, and prepare for evacuation,” said City spokeswoman...
KSBW.com
Watsonville muck out floodwaters following breach of Corralitos Creek
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Neighbors in the 55 and older community of Pajaro Village were busy mopping up and sweeping out water from their homes Sunday. Dozens of houses there started the new year off with inches of water inside after Corralitos Creek sent water gushing through the neighborhood Saturday night.
Storm Aftermath still Affecting Felton Area Residents
FELTON, CALIF. (KION-TV)- New Year's Day is showing clear skies for people in the Felton area, but the day before was completely different. The storm that hit the Santa Cruz mountains saw waters rise so high that people were forced to evacuate. A day later, mudslides, fallen trees and even sinkholes are causing problems for The post <strong>Storm Aftermath still Affecting Felton Area Residents </strong> appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Watsonville neighbors and businesses recover from storm damage, bracing for more rain
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — On Monday, many across the Central Coast were cleaning up the mess left from an intense storm over the weekend. Homes and businesses in Watsonville dealt with water damage and started prepping for more rain to come. One neighbor, Alfred Key, described the moments leading up...
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz storm recovery: Evacuation orders still in place, water receding
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Evacuation orders were still in place for parts of the Santa Cruz Mountains, Sunday morning, after a deadly storm led to flooding and mudslides across the Central Coast. Earlier in the morning, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office announced that the evacuation warnings that had been...
Paradise Post
Photos: Bay Area storm flooding traps drivers, forces evacuations
An atmospheric river storm dumped more than seven inches of rain on some parts of the Bay Area on Friday and Saturday, sending creeks over their banks and causing flooding that closed roads and trapped drivers, damaged homes and businesses and forced some evacuations. Here are photos from around the...
Here's when the next atmospheric river will flood SF Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Are you ready for round two? Another atmospheric river with flood-triggering downpours will unleash more destruction across the San Francisco Bay Area this week. “The heaviest rain is set to fall early Wednesday morning, the result of another atmospheric river that is tapping into a very rich plume of moisture […]
KSBW.com
Evacuation warnings issued for areas of the Santa Cruz Mountains, flooding expected
PARADISE PARK, Calif. — An evacuation warning has been issued by Santa Cruz County due to rising flood water, Saturday morning. According to the county, zones FEL-E008 and CRZ-E081 are under the evacuation warning. These areas cover Paradise Park and east Felton. "As of 9:30 AM 12/31 County of...
KSBW.com
Shelter-in-place ordered for Watsonville flooding
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Heavy flooding led the city of Watsonville to issue a reverse 9-1-1 call to residents living in the areas along Bridge Street and surrounding neighborhoods Saturday evening. Video Player: Oak Park Market and Holohan Rd. at College & East Lake intersection flooded. The city urged residents...
KSBW.com
Evacuation orders issued for Santa Cruz Mountains due to flooding
FELTON, Calif. — Evacuation orders were issued in the mountains and evacuation warnings were issued in Watsonville by Santa Cruz County, Saturday morning, due to rising flood water. Those same orders and warnings were left in place overnight. Evacuation Orders. According to the county, zones FEL-E008 and CRZ-E081 are...
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area braces for another storm
Monday will see light rain and another strong atmospheric river is headed to the Bay Area Wednesday and Thursday. KTVU's Steve Paulson expressed concern over this week's forecast.
Santa Cruz sinkhole forms on Glenwood Drive
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) -- A sinkhole during the storm on Saturday caused delays in Santa Cruz County, according to county officials.
pajaronian.com
Rains prompt evacuation warnings
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY—Santa Cruz County officials on Saturday morning issued evacuation warnings for residents in the Felton Grove neighborhood (FEL–E008), and Paradise Park in Santa Cruz (CRZ–E081). The warnings came as heavy rain and wind overnight drenched the County, toppling trees and power lines and causing mudslides...
Evacuation orders and warnings issued in Santa Cruz County
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Evacuation orders and warnings have been issued for Santa Cruz County. All the way in the mountains and parts of Watsonville. ORDERS: The Felton Grove Neighborhood Zone FEL-E008. Paradise Park Area CRZ-E081 WARNINGS: UCSC Wilderness and Natural Preserve Area Zone SCZ-E001UCSC Main Campus Zone SCZ-E002North of Wagner Avenue, south of The post Evacuation orders and warnings issued in Santa Cruz County appeared first on KION546.
Flooding, mudslides closes Hwy 92 in San Mateo Co.
SAN MATEO CO., Calif. (KRON) — Highway 92 is closed due to flooding and mudslides, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The closure is between Lower Lakes and Main Street in Half Moon Bay. It is unknown when the highway will reopen, officials said. KRON On is streaming news live now The closure […]
Storm wallops Tahoe region with over 4 feet of snow in spots
The atmospheric river that just slammed the Bay Area and the Lake Tahoe region left some massive snowfall numbers.
