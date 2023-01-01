ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSBW.com

Santa Cruz County issues early warning of potential flooding ahead of next atmospheric river

FEL-E008 (Felton Grove) CRZ-E080, CRZ-E081 (Paradise Park Area) CTL-EO10, CTL-E014, CTL-E015, CTL-E018, CTL-E019, CTL-E026, CTL-E027, CTL-E028,CTL-E029, CTL-E050, CTL-E051. PAJ-E015, PAJ-E024, PAJ-E026, PAJ-E027, PAJ-E028, PAJ-E029. Find your zone at community.zonehaven.com. "Residents in low lying areas should be prepared to evacuate and move to higher ground," the county said. "If possible, consider...
pajaronian.com

Watsonville officials: prepare for incoming storm

WATSONVILLE—As Watsonville residents on Monday shoveled mud from their homes and assessed damage from the storm that wrought havoc and destruction across Santa Cruz County, City officials were urging residents to prepare for the next deluge expected on Wednesday. “Prepare for flooding, and prepare for evacuation,” said City spokeswoman...
KSBW.com

Watsonville muck out floodwaters following breach of Corralitos Creek

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Neighbors in the 55 and older community of Pajaro Village were busy mopping up and sweeping out water from their homes Sunday. Dozens of houses there started the new year off with inches of water inside after Corralitos Creek sent water gushing through the neighborhood Saturday night.
KION News Channel 5/46

Storm Aftermath still Affecting Felton Area Residents

FELTON, CALIF. (KION-TV)- New Year's Day is showing clear skies for people in the Felton area, but the day before was completely different. The storm that hit the Santa Cruz mountains saw waters rise so high that people were forced to evacuate. A day later, mudslides, fallen trees and even sinkholes are causing problems for The post <strong>Storm Aftermath still Affecting Felton Area Residents </strong> appeared first on KION546.
Paradise Post

Photos: Bay Area storm flooding traps drivers, forces evacuations

An atmospheric river storm dumped more than seven inches of rain on some parts of the Bay Area on Friday and Saturday, sending creeks over their banks and causing flooding that closed roads and trapped drivers, damaged homes and businesses and forced some evacuations. Here are photos from around the...
KRON4 News

Here's when the next atmospheric river will flood SF Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Are you ready for round two? Another atmospheric river with flood-triggering downpours will unleash more destruction across the San Francisco Bay Area this week. “The heaviest rain is set to fall early Wednesday morning, the result of another atmospheric river that is tapping into a very rich plume of moisture […]
KSBW.com

Shelter-in-place ordered for Watsonville flooding

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Heavy flooding led the city of Watsonville to issue a reverse 9-1-1 call to residents living in the areas along Bridge Street and surrounding neighborhoods Saturday evening. Video Player: Oak Park Market and Holohan Rd. at College & East Lake intersection flooded. The city urged residents...
KSBW.com

Evacuation orders issued for Santa Cruz Mountains due to flooding

FELTON, Calif. — Evacuation orders were issued in the mountains and evacuation warnings were issued in Watsonville by Santa Cruz County, Saturday morning, due to rising flood water. Those same orders and warnings were left in place overnight. Evacuation Orders. According to the county, zones FEL-E008 and CRZ-E081 are...
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area braces for another storm

Monday will see light rain and another strong atmospheric river is headed to the Bay Area Wednesday and Thursday. KTVU's Steve Paulson expressed concern over this week's forecast.
pajaronian.com

Rains prompt evacuation warnings

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY—Santa Cruz County officials on Saturday morning issued evacuation warnings for residents in the Felton Grove neighborhood (FEL–E008), and Paradise Park in Santa Cruz (CRZ–E081). The warnings came as heavy rain and wind overnight drenched the County, toppling trees and power lines and causing mudslides...
KION News Channel 5/46

Evacuation orders and warnings issued in Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Evacuation orders and warnings have been issued for Santa Cruz County. All the way in the mountains and parts of Watsonville. ORDERS: The Felton Grove Neighborhood Zone FEL-E008. Paradise Park Area CRZ-E081 WARNINGS: UCSC Wilderness and Natural Preserve Area Zone SCZ-E001UCSC Main Campus Zone SCZ-E002North of Wagner Avenue, south of The post Evacuation orders and warnings issued in Santa Cruz County appeared first on KION546.
KRON4 News

Flooding, mudslides closes Hwy 92 in San Mateo Co.

SAN MATEO CO., Calif. (KRON) — Highway 92 is closed due to flooding and mudslides, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The closure is between Lower Lakes and Main Street in Half Moon Bay. It is unknown when the highway will reopen, officials said. KRON On is streaming news live now The closure […]
