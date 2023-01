Effective: 2023-01-03 05:14:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-03 10:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Middlesex County; Eastern Franklin; Eastern Hampden; Eastern Hampshire; Northern Worcester; Northwest Middlesex County; Western Essex; Western Franklin; Western Hampden; Western Hampshire SPOTTY LIGHT FREEZING DRIZZLE MAY RESULT IN SLIPPERY TRAVEL ACROSS PORTIONS OF WESTERN AND INTERIOR NORTHERN MASSACHUSETTS DURING THE EARLY TO MID MORNING HOURS Scattered showers will develop across the region this morning. Temperatures might be at or just below freezing when precipitation starts early this morning across portions of western and interior northern Massachusetts. This may result in spotty light freezing drizzle and potentially some slippery travel for a few hours this morning. Any light freezing drizzle should be short-lived, but may result in some slippery travel. Temperatures should rise above freezing in all locations by late morning. Motorists should drive with extra caution during the early-mid morning hours across western and interior northern Massachusetts and be prepared for perhaps some slippery travel.

ESSEX COUNTY, MA ・ 3 HOURS AGO