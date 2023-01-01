ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Tulane scores 16 late points, beats USC 46-45 in Cotton Bowl

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Alex Bauman knew right away he had scored probably the biggest touchdown in Tulane history, even after the true freshman tight end's contested 6-yard catch at the end of the Cotton Bowl was initially ruled incomplete. “I kept my hands under the ball,” he said....
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA's Reparations Advisory Commission looking to repair harm

LOS ANGELES — This fall, the city of LA’s Reparations Advisory Commission has been hosting a series of community conversations asking the public for input. The seven-member commission is tasked with determining how to address the injustices of slavery. Its most recent engagement event in November featured over...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Storm system bears down on SoCal; some evacuations issued

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A wet New Year’s Eve is in store for SoCal Saturday evening, bringing with it a high wind warning and flash flood watch for some areas. “A storm system will move in Saturday and Saturday night with periods of moderate to heavy rain and gusty southerly winds,” according to the National Weather Service. “New Year’s Day will be dry and cool with gusty west to northwest winds.”
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy