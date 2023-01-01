LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A wet New Year’s Eve is in store for SoCal Saturday evening, bringing with it a high wind warning and flash flood watch for some areas. “A storm system will move in Saturday and Saturday night with periods of moderate to heavy rain and gusty southerly winds,” according to the National Weather Service. “New Year’s Day will be dry and cool with gusty west to northwest winds.”

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO