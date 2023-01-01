If there are three words that apply to the world of professional wrestling, those three words are "never say never." In July 2022, former WWE CEO Vince McMahon abruptly announced his retirement due to various allegations ranging from hush money payments to sexual assault. Many observers assumed he was going to be running WWE until the day he died, yet here we are. And still, there have been murmurs that suggest McMahon is ready to make his comeback. Whether that ever actually happens or not is a different issue, but that isn't stopping anyone from imagining how it could play out.

