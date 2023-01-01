Read full article on original website
Kevin Owens Needed Stitches After WWE SmackDown
Kevin Owens has always managed to stay relevant in WWE no matter what storyline was presented to him. That is exactly why the company fully trusts him to get the job done no matter what. Owens was also at the receiving of a brutal shot by Roman Reigns on SmackDown this week, which many believe was a long time coming. It seems he needed stitches after Reigns hit him.
How Kevin Owens Busted His Eye During WWE SmackDown
Kevin Owens is most definitely one of the top Superstars in WWE and he had to work very hard to get himself to this stage. Owens is well respected by fans and peers alike, especially due to how professional he is inside the ring. However, he previously injured Roman Reigns during Survivor Series. Now it seems Roman Reigns decided to give him his receipt this week, which ended up busting open Kevin Owens’ eye.
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 1/2/2023
– The first WWE RAW of 2023 opens up on the USA Network with the standard intro video. The show opens up live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee with chaos at ringside as The Bloodline is running wild. Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves welcome us to the carnage while we see Solo Sikoa taking out a crew member, while Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos are also destroying the ringside area. Zayn looks into the camera and says this is a message for everyone in the back – The Bloodline runs this show.
The Undertaker Said Kevin Owens Had To Be ‘Stupid’ Because Of Steve Austin Feud
Two of WWE’s most iconic wrestlers, the Undertaker and Kevin Owens, found themselves at the center of a bit of a situation last year. This all circled around the Prizefighter’s storyline with Steve Austin, and how the Deadman suggested that he not anger the Texas Rattlesnake. Kevin Owens...
WWE SmackDown video highlights: John Cena, Charlotte Flair return
Charlotte became the new SmackDown Women's Champion in her return.
WATCH | UFC President Dana White hits his wife during New Year’s Eve party, issues apology
Dana White and his wife Anne got into an altercation on New Year’s Eve. White and his wife were in a crowded Cabo San Lucas nightclub with their friends and plenty of bystanders when White and his wife got into an altercation. According to the UFC boss, he says the fight was fueled by alcohol. The video was captured by TMZ.
Various News: KAIRI and Shinsuke Nakamura Meet Backstage At NOAH Event, Sami Zayn Picks His Match of the Year, Schedule For NJPW on AXS TV This Month
– KAIRI was backstage at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s The New Year yesterday and posed for photos with WWE’s Shinsuke Nakamura. – Sami Zayn picked his match with Johnny Knoxville at Wrestlemania 38 as his match of the year. – The next three weeks of NJPW on AXS TV...
Kevin Owens made history on Friday’s WWE SmackDown
Kevin Owens had a great 2022 as he was able to wrestle Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38 in April and then teamed with John Cena on Friday’s episode of SmackDown. The tag team match saw Owens and Cena beat Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns when Owens pinned Zayn with a stunner. Owens suffered a black eye during the match. This marked Reigns his first non-televised non-DQ loss of the year.
Backstage News On WWE Changing Plans For Major WrestleMania Match
Soon WrestleMania season will be kicking off and it’s been rumored for some time now that WWE was looking to book Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch for WrestleMania 39. However, it appears that match is now off the table. Dave Meltzer recently discussed the potential match on Wrestling Observer...
Ricky Steamboat Says He Would Turn Down Men’s Royal Rumble Spot
30 men will compete for a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in this month’s Royal Rumble match, but Ricky Steamboat isn’t interested. Steamboat returned to wrestling last November, winning in a six-man-tag in what was The Dragon’s first match since 2010. Speaking to Wrestle Binge,...
Bully Ray Comments On Vince McMahon's Potential WWE Return
If there are three words that apply to the world of professional wrestling, those three words are "never say never." In July 2022, former WWE CEO Vince McMahon abruptly announced his retirement due to various allegations ranging from hush money payments to sexual assault. Many observers assumed he was going to be running WWE until the day he died, yet here we are. And still, there have been murmurs that suggest McMahon is ready to make his comeback. Whether that ever actually happens or not is a different issue, but that isn't stopping anyone from imagining how it could play out.
Kevin Nash ‘Beats A Dead Horse’ As He Throws Big Shade At CM Punk
CM Punk may never wrestle again after he walked out of AEW. He was promptly suspended, and a huge question mark is currently above his name right now. That being said, he didn’t leave the best taste in everyone’s mouth in the process. During the latest episode of...
AEW’s Dax Harwood says CM Punk bought everyone in The Pinnacle $500 Starbucks gift cards
On his FTR with Dax Harwood: Episode 1 podcast – AEW’s Dax Harwood told host Matt Koon that CM Punk knew he would be working with The Pinnacle at some point in AEW. Harwood went on to say that to show his appreciation, CM Punk bought each member of the group a $500.00 Starbucks gift card.
Dax Harwood Reveals What CM Punk Told AEW Stars During Backstage Meeting
There’s no denying that CM Punk has been a divisive figure in the world of wrestling ever since the All Out pay-per-view back in September, but he certainly has his fair share of supporters. Dax Harwood recently launched the FTR with Dax Harwood podcast and the first episode focused...
Backstage News On WWE Keeping Big Return A Secret
Friday’s episode of SmackDown was the last show of 2022 for WWE and it featured some big returns. John Cena returned to the ring and he teamed with Kevin Owens to defeat Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn, and Charlotte Flair also made her first appearance on WWE programming in months.
Paige VanZant blows her fans away with her new year resolution in saucy pic
The former UFC star Paige VanZant has been quite successful outside of the octagon since she walked away from the sport of MMA. She has since gathered up a nice online following of over three million followers. And her New Years resolution is ‘New Year’s resolution……. be more me.’ As...
Producers For 12/30 Episode Of 'WWE SmackDown' Revealed
The producers for the December 30 episode of "WWE SmackDown" were revealed via Fightful Select. The last "SmackDown" episode of 2022 saw the return of John Cena. Jason Jordan was the one who produced Cena and Kevin Owens' match against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. The match, which Cena and Owens won, was Cena's first "SmackDown" match in over four years. Jordan also produced the post-dark segment between Cena, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Owens, and The Bloodline.
Original Plans For Charlotte Flair’s Return Revealed
They say that anything can happen when you watch WWE programming and the world’s biggest wrestling company ended 2022 on a high note with a big episode of SmackDown. The show featured the return of Charlotte Flair who confronted Ronda Rousey then challenged her to an impromptu title match for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. In the end it was Flair who defeated Rousey to walk out with the gold.
Who Was Behind Bray Wyatt’s Segment On WWE SmackDown This Week
The whole storyline surrounding Bray Wyatt seems to get more interesting with time. Despite Uncle Howdy finally making an appearance a couple of weeks ago, LA Knight still believed that Wyatt was behind the Uncle Howdy persona. Of course, everyone knows better now. LA Knight interrupted Bray Wyatt during his...
