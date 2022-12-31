Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Large law enforcement presence at N. Charleston apartment complex
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office vehicles responded to a North Charleston apartment complex Tuesday afternoon for a standoff. The sheriff’s office says deputies are looking for a man at the Archdale Forest Apartments off of Dorchester Road. Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Rick Carson says the man is wanted for failure to appear on a bench warrant.
hebervalleyradio.com
Provo Canyon Delays
UTAH COUNTY, Utah-Tuesday morning, Provo Canyon experienced some delays at two sites. The first documented one occurred at Vivian Park, at the mouth of Provo Canyon. The second delay was documented at the tunnel, close to the turnoff to Sundance Ski Resort and American Fork Canyon at SR 92. Snow...
High-profile Charleston attorney David Aylor dies
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – David Aylor, a well-known Lowcountry attorney, has died, according to the Charleston County Coroner. A law enforcement official close to the investigation told News 2 that Aylor, 41, was found dead at his downtown Charleston home on Monday. Foul play is not suspected at this point, according to the source. The […]
Victim of Provo Airport plane crash identified
The man who was killed in a small plane crash at the Provo Municipal Airport on Monday, Jan. 2, was identified by Provo Airport officials on Tuesday.
abcnews4.com
Isle of Palms Connector back open after morning crash, police say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: The Isle of Palms Connector is back open, police announced shortly before 11:15 a.m. The Isle of Palms Connector heading towards Mount Pleasant has been closed. The Mount Pleasant PD is currently dealing with an active scene, according to authorities. After an hour the...
Charleston City Paper
Attorney Aylor found dead in his home Monday
[UPDATED, 1/3/22] Well-known Charleston defense attorney David Aylor was found dead Monday morning in his Lowndes Pointe Drive home by a roommate, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal confirmed late Monday afternoon. No foul play is suspected, she said, adding that an autopsy would be performed. “We won’t have...
Suspect detained after standoff in Lincolnville: CCSO
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect is in custody following a standoff situation in Lincolnville Wednesday morning. Deputies said they received a call from a man making threats in the area of Pickens and Jackson Streets. “No known danger to the community at this time,” CCSO said in a […]
Crash with entrapment leaves 1 injured on Cainhoy Rd
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Several agencies responded to an early morning crash on Cainhoy Road on New Year’s Day. According to Cainhoy Fire & Rescue, crews responded to a crash with entrapment on Cainhoy Road at Red Hill Road just after 12:30 a.m. The vehicle had veered off the road and struck a tree. CFP […]
kslnewsradio.com
Park City Mountain employee falls to their death after tree hits chairlift
PARK CITY, Utah — An employee at the Park City Mountain ski resort fell to their death Monday after a tree fell on a chairlift. According to a statement from the resort, at approximately 10:45 a.m., a tree fell on the line of the Short Cut chairlift. Following this, chairs on the lift began moving vertically up and down.
columbiametro.com
Et Cetera: South Carolina’s Historic Earthquake
Aug. 31, 1886, began as an ordinary hot and humid day in Charleston, South Carolina. Suddenly, at 9:50 p.m., the sultry summer night was shattered by a roaring noise, a thumping and beating of the earth, the collapse of buildings, and the screams of anguish and fear. Then, just as suddenly, quiet returned, all within a time span of about one minute. South Carolina had just experienced the largest earthquake in history in the United States east of the Appalachian Mountains.
live5news.com
Driver killed after car hits tree in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver died on New Year’s Day in a single-vehicle crash. The crash happened at around noon Sunday on Myers Road, approximately two miles south of Goose Creek, Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said. The driver was the sole...
EMS responds to crash in Georgetown on New Year’s Eve
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials say a crash is impacting traffic in Georgetown Saturday afternoon. According to Georgetown County Fire & EMS, the incident happened at Highmarket Street and N. Hazzard Street around 3:30 p.m. Law enforcement expects to close lanes of Highmarket Street.
counton2.com
Breaking News: Vehicle crashes into Summerville apartment complex (10:00 p.m. Show)
Breaking News: Vehicle crashes into Summerville apartment …. 3 arrested, firearms recovered following pursuit …. 3 arrested, firearms recovered following pursuit on James Island. College football fans talk USC, Clemson bowl games …. MPPD set up checkpoints to deter impaired driving …. Folly Beach brings in 2023 with annual ‘Flip...
Police looking to identify man who used stolen credit cards at various businesses
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are looking to identify a man who they say used a stolen credit card to purchase items. Officials with the Charleston Police Department said the stolen card was used at various businesses in North Charleston, Hanahan, and in the City of Charleston. Details about the crime were not immediately provided. […]
kjzz.com
SLCPD officer arrested in Weber County, placed on administrative leave
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An officer with the Salt Lake City Police Department was reportedly placed on administrative leave after being arrested by an officer with an outside agency. Representatives of the Salt Lake City Police Department confirmed with 2News that their officer was pulled over Friday in...
live5news.com
Good deed: Charleston man offers ride back to Lowcountry for those with cancelled flights
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After hearing about the travel challenges many are facing and dealing with some of his own, a Charleston man is finding a way to give back in a tough situation. Jeff Billy, a James Island resident, drove to Pittsburgh last Friday to visit family. On Tuesday,...
wach.com
SC family welcomes new baby 11 minutes after the New Year at Summerville Medical Center
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A Lowcountry family started their 2023 year off in the best way - with the birth of a little girl. Ava Grace Mainor was born at 12:11 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, to parents Makayla and Antwan. She weighed 8 lbs and 6 oz and measured...
Desperate South Carolina Shelter Pleas For Emergency Fosters
While it’s an unfortunate truth, winter is one of the worst times to be an adoptable dog. Many “Christmas puppies” given as gifts during the holiday season end up in shelters or abandoned when they become too time-consuming, noisy, or otherwise bothersome by doing things that dogs do. Four to six months after the holidays, […] The post Desperate South Carolina Shelter Pleas For Emergency Fosters appeared first on DogTime.
1 dead after car crash into tree off Myers Rd
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened on New Year’s Day outside of Goose Creek. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, A Nissan Altima was traveling north on Myers Road when the driver veered off the right side of the road and struck a tree. The crash […]
Coroner identifies victim of Christmas Eve crash in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Christmas Eve. The victim was identified as 31-year-old Justin Johnson of Saint Stephen, S.C. Johnson was driving north on Highway 41 near Jeanette Way when he veered off the right side of the road, […]
