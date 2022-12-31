ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
live5news.com

Large law enforcement presence at N. Charleston apartment complex

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office vehicles responded to a North Charleston apartment complex Tuesday afternoon for a standoff. The sheriff’s office says deputies are looking for a man at the Archdale Forest Apartments off of Dorchester Road. Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Rick Carson says the man is wanted for failure to appear on a bench warrant.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
hebervalleyradio.com

Provo Canyon Delays

UTAH COUNTY, Utah-Tuesday morning, Provo Canyon experienced some delays at two sites. The first documented one occurred at Vivian Park, at the mouth of Provo Canyon. The second delay was documented at the tunnel, close to the turnoff to Sundance Ski Resort and American Fork Canyon at SR 92. Snow...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
WCBD Count on 2

High-profile Charleston attorney David Aylor dies

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – David Aylor, a well-known Lowcountry attorney, has died, according to the Charleston County Coroner. A law enforcement official close to the investigation told News 2 that Aylor, 41, was found dead at his downtown Charleston home on Monday. Foul play is not suspected at this point, according to the source. The […]
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Isle of Palms Connector back open after morning crash, police say

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: The Isle of Palms Connector is back open, police announced shortly before 11:15 a.m. The Isle of Palms Connector heading towards Mount Pleasant has been closed. The Mount Pleasant PD is currently dealing with an active scene, according to authorities. After an hour the...
ISLE OF PALMS, SC
Charleston City Paper

Attorney Aylor found dead in his home Monday

[UPDATED, 1/3/22] Well-known Charleston defense attorney David Aylor was found dead Monday morning in his Lowndes Pointe Drive home by a roommate, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal confirmed late Monday afternoon. No foul play is suspected, she said, adding that an autopsy would be performed. “We won’t have...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Suspect detained after standoff in Lincolnville: CCSO

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect is in custody following a standoff situation in Lincolnville Wednesday morning. Deputies said they received a call from a man making threats in the area of Pickens and Jackson Streets. “No known danger to the community at this time,” CCSO said in a […]
LINCOLNVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Crash with entrapment leaves 1 injured on Cainhoy Rd

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Several agencies responded to an early morning crash on Cainhoy Road on New Year’s Day.  According to Cainhoy Fire & Rescue, crews responded to a crash with entrapment on Cainhoy Road at Red Hill Road just after 12:30 a.m.  The vehicle had veered off the road and struck a tree.   CFP […]
HUGER, SC
kslnewsradio.com

Park City Mountain employee falls to their death after tree hits chairlift

PARK CITY, Utah — An employee at the Park City Mountain ski resort fell to their death Monday after a tree fell on a chairlift. According to a statement from the resort, at approximately 10:45 a.m., a tree fell on the line of the Short Cut chairlift. Following this, chairs on the lift began moving vertically up and down.
PARK CITY, UT
columbiametro.com

Et Cetera: South Carolina’s Historic Earthquake

Aug. 31, 1886, began as an ordinary hot and humid day in Charleston, South Carolina. Suddenly, at 9:50 p.m., the sultry summer night was shattered by a roaring noise, a thumping and beating of the earth, the collapse of buildings, and the screams of anguish and fear. Then, just as suddenly, quiet returned, all within a time span of about one minute. South Carolina had just experienced the largest earthquake in history in the United States east of the Appalachian Mountains.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Driver killed after car hits tree in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver died on New Year’s Day in a single-vehicle crash. The crash happened at around noon Sunday on Myers Road, approximately two miles south of Goose Creek, Master Trooper Brandon Bolt said. The driver was the sole...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
DogTime

Desperate South Carolina Shelter Pleas For Emergency Fosters

While it’s an unfortunate truth, winter is one of the worst times to be an adoptable dog. Many “Christmas puppies” given as gifts during the holiday season end up in shelters or abandoned when they become too time-consuming, noisy, or otherwise bothersome by doing things that dogs do. Four to six months after the holidays, […] The post Desperate South Carolina Shelter Pleas For Emergency Fosters appeared first on DogTime.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 dead after car crash into tree off Myers Rd

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened on New Year’s Day outside of Goose Creek.  According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, A Nissan Altima was traveling north on Myers Road when the driver veered off the right side of the road and struck a tree.   The crash […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC

