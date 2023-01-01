ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wrestlingheadlines.com

Sasha Banks’ New Ring Name Potentially Revealed In Trademark Filing

Mercedes Varnado, formerly known as Sasha Banks, filed to trademark the name “Mone’ Banks’ on 12/27. It was filed through her company Soulnado Inc. This may be her new ring name. Varnado is in Japan ahead of her expected appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on 1/4. There...
wrestlinginc.com

Sasha Banks Files Latest Trademark Under Soulnado Inc.

In a move made on December 27, Sasha Banks, with the help of "gimmick attorney" Michael Dockins, has added "Mone' Banks" to her growing list of trademark filings under Soulnado Inc. The moniker joins "Mercedes Mone'," "Mone' Talks," "Bank Mone'," "Statement Maker," and Banks' real name, Mercedes Varnado, as trademarks filed by Banks and Dockins since early November.
Fightful

Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) Files To Trademark 'Mone' Banks'

Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) has filed a new trademark. On December 27, Banks, under Soulnado INC, filed to trademark "Mone' Banks" for entertainment and merchandising purposes. Full desctription:. IC 014. US 002 027 028 050. G & S: Jewelry; Jewelry and imitation jewelry; Pins being jewelry. IC 016. US 002...

