wrestlingheadlines.com
Sasha Banks’ New Ring Name Potentially Revealed In Trademark Filing
wrestlinginc.com
In a move made on December 27, Sasha Banks, with the help of "gimmick attorney" Michael Dockins, has added "Mone' Banks" to her growing list of trademark filings under Soulnado Inc. The moniker joins "Mercedes Mone'," "Mone' Talks," "Bank Mone'," "Statement Maker," and Banks' real name, Mercedes Varnado, as trademarks filed by Banks and Dockins since early November.
Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) has filed a new trademark. On December 27, Banks, under Soulnado INC, filed to trademark "Mone' Banks" for entertainment and merchandising purposes. Full desctription:. IC 014. US 002 027 028 050. G & S: Jewelry; Jewelry and imitation jewelry; Pins being jewelry. IC 016. US 002...
