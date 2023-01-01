Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
How Kevin Owens Busted His Eye During WWE SmackDown
Kevin Owens is most definitely one of the top Superstars in WWE and he had to work very hard to get himself to this stage. Owens is well respected by fans and peers alike, especially due to how professional he is inside the ring. However, he previously injured Roman Reigns during Survivor Series. Now it seems Roman Reigns decided to give him his receipt this week, which ended up busting open Kevin Owens’ eye.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Superstar Spotted With Shinsuke Nakamura In Japan
WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura took a trip back home to Japan to compete outside of WWE for the first time since 2016. His match against The Great Muta at Noah The New Year 2023 event on January 1 saw "The King of Strong Style" walk away victorious, though not without some controversy coming out of the match. Nonetheless, fans got a rare opportunity to see one of the country's biggest stars of the 2000s and 2010s compete in Japan against a legend who is on the road to retirement.
wrestlinginc.com
Drew McIntyre Returns To Save Former WWE Champion On SmackDown
The final "WWE SmackDown" of 2022 was eventful to say the least, as fans in Tampa Bay, Florida were witness to Charlotte Flair's victorious WWE return, Uncle Howdy getting physical in a wrestling ring, and John Cena maintaining his streak of wrestling a match every year for 20 years. Amid all the excitement and drama, another veteran superstar — Drew McIntyre — returned to WWE programming for the first time since the December 2 episode of the blue brand.
PWMania
Backstage Latest’s on WWE’s Plans for WrestleMania 39 Including Major Cody Rhodes Match
WrestleMania 39 was supposed to feature Ronda Rousey vs. Rhea Ripley, but that was before Rousey lost the title to Charlotte Flair last week on SmackDown. While additional sources have not confirmed Rousey vs. Ripley, a new report from Fightful Select confirms that Rousey vs. Becky Lynch is not the plan for WrestleMania 39.
WATCH | UFC President Dana White hits his wife during New Year’s Eve party, issues apology
Dana White and his wife Anne got into an altercation on New Year’s Eve. White and his wife were in a crowded Cabo San Lucas nightclub with their friends and plenty of bystanders when White and his wife got into an altercation. According to the UFC boss, he says the fight was fueled by alcohol. The video was captured by TMZ.
411mania.com
Various News: KAIRI and Shinsuke Nakamura Meet Backstage At NOAH Event, Sami Zayn Picks His Match of the Year, Schedule For NJPW on AXS TV This Month
– KAIRI was backstage at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s The New Year yesterday and posed for photos with WWE’s Shinsuke Nakamura. – Sami Zayn picked his match with Johnny Knoxville at Wrestlemania 38 as his match of the year. – The next three weeks of NJPW on AXS TV...
Yardbarker
Kevin Owens made history on Friday’s WWE SmackDown
Kevin Owens had a great 2022 as he was able to wrestle Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38 in April and then teamed with John Cena on Friday’s episode of SmackDown. The tag team match saw Owens and Cena beat Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns when Owens pinned Zayn with a stunner. Owens suffered a black eye during the match. This marked Reigns his first non-televised non-DQ loss of the year.
wrestlinginc.com
Eric Bischoff Looks Back On Sasha Banks And Naomi Walking Out Of WWE
Eric Bischoff thinks Sasha Banks and Naomi leaving WWE is one of the top wrestling stories of 2022 and ranks it at #5. The most newsworthy stories were the topic at hand on the latest "Strictly Business" podcast and Bischoff commented on how fascinating of a move it was on Banks and Naomi's part.
PWMania
Jim Ross Never Wants to Discuss Infamous WWE Moment Again
On his podcast, Grilling JR, Jim Ross recently mentioned that he had no desire to ever talk about The Montreal Screwjob. At the 1997 Survivor Series PPV event in Montreal, Vince McMahon rang the bell while Shawn Michaels had Bret Hart in the Sharpshooter. This was done in order for Michaels to win the WWE Championship as Hart was leaving for WCW.
PWMania
Backstage News on Karl Anderson, WWE and NJPW Working Together
This Wednesday at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, Karl Anderson will defend the NEVER Openweight Title against Tama Tonga. Despite having scheduled dates with NJPW, Anderson and Luke Gallows returned to WWE several months ago. Anderson has been allowed to make commitments to NJPW despite being under contract with them. Rocky...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bruce Prichard: ‘WWE Tried Several Times To Have John Madden Call WrestleMania’
Bruce Prichard recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Something To Wrestle With podcast. During it, Prichard said WWE wanted to get NFL great John Madden to do color commentary for WrestleMania. While the legendary coach and broadcaster was a fan of the product, the two sides couldn’t make it happen.
stillrealtous.com
Big Names Backstage At WWE SmackDown This Week
This week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown took place from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL and it was the last show of the year. John Cena returned to team with Kevin Owens, and there were also a few other big names backstage this week. PWInsider is reporting...
wrestletalk.com
Tony Khan Reaction To NJPW Working With WWE Revealed
Rocky Romero has discussed Tony Khan’s reaction to WWE and NJPW’s working relationship, with Karl Anderson wrestling for both promotions. While Anderson is currently with WWE, he currently holds the NEVER Openweight Championship. He won the gold in June 2022, before returning to WWE that October. Anderson most...
PWMania
Jim Cornette Discusses John Cena’s WWE Return Match Being on SmackDown
On Friday’s WWE SmackDown, Kevin Owens and John Cena faced Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn in a tag team match. This was Cena’s first match since SummerSlam 2021. On his Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette discussed the match taking place on an episode of SmackDown rather than saving it for a premium live event.
Yardbarker
Report: Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey Not Currently Planned For WrestleMania
The WrestleMania match between Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey is reportedly not in the cards for this year. Lynch and Rousey have been on a collision course for years, but they have never faced off in a singles match. They were in the same bout at WrestleMania 35; there, they faced Charlotte Flair faced off in a Triple Threat Match for both the RAW and SmackDown Women’s Championship. Lynch won, and Rousey subsequently took over a year away from WWE due to her pregnancy and the birth of her child. She returned to the company at WWE Royal Rumble 2022, where she won the Women’s Royal Rumble. Shr briefly teased choosing to face Lynch at WrestleMania 38, but she ultimately picked Charlotte Flair. Since then. Rousey and Lynch have gone their separate ways.
ringsidenews.com
Released WWE Superstar Drops Clear Royal Rumble Tease
WWE has a lot of former Superstars on the indie scene, and it seems that one of them is game to make a return. This should come as no real surprise, because Matt Cardona is certainly on WWE’s radar. Matt Cardona jumped on Twitter, and he sent out a...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Compares Top WWE Star To Brock Lesnar
Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer noted that Braun Strowman reminds him of Brock Lesnar and explained why. Strowman was brought up when Angle was asked who he would like to face if he ever stepped into the ring at another WrestleMania.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jimmy Jacobs Says He Didn’t Expect Seth Rollins To Be A Top Star In WWE
Seth Rollins joined WWE in 2010 and quickly climbed the ranks in the company’s NXT developmental brand, where he held the NXT Title. He was promoted to the main roster in 2012 as a member of the group “The Shield,” along with Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns.
wrestletalk.com
More Information On WWE Scrapping Major Planned WrestleMania 39 Match
There has been more information of WWE scrapping a major planned WrestleMania 39 match. It had been rumoured since last year’s event that WWE was planning for the long awaited singles encounter between Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey to take place at the show. However, it was reported last...
Yardbarker
Paige VanZant blows her fans away with her new year resolution in saucy pic
The former UFC star Paige VanZant has been quite successful outside of the octagon since she walked away from the sport of MMA. She has since gathered up a nice online following of over three million followers. And her New Years resolution is ‘New Year’s resolution……. be more me.’ As...
Comments / 0