The WrestleMania match between Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey is reportedly not in the cards for this year. Lynch and Rousey have been on a collision course for years, but they have never faced off in a singles match. They were in the same bout at WrestleMania 35; there, they faced Charlotte Flair faced off in a Triple Threat Match for both the RAW and SmackDown Women’s Championship. Lynch won, and Rousey subsequently took over a year away from WWE due to her pregnancy and the birth of her child. She returned to the company at WWE Royal Rumble 2022, where she won the Women’s Royal Rumble. Shr briefly teased choosing to face Lynch at WrestleMania 38, but she ultimately picked Charlotte Flair. Since then. Rousey and Lynch have gone their separate ways.

8 HOURS AGO