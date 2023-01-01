ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How Kevin Owens Busted His Eye During WWE SmackDown

Kevin Owens is most definitely one of the top Superstars in WWE and he had to work very hard to get himself to this stage. Owens is well respected by fans and peers alike, especially due to how professional he is inside the ring. However, he previously injured Roman Reigns during Survivor Series. Now it seems Roman Reigns decided to give him his receipt this week, which ended up busting open Kevin Owens’ eye.
Photos: Shinsuke Nakamura Reunites With KAIRI

WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura competed in Japan at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s January 1 event, NOAH The New Year, against the Great Muta on Sunday morning. Nakamura put him away with his Kinshasa finisher. The match was part of Muta’s farewell tour of matches. Nakamura reunited with IWGP Women’s...
Former WWE Superstar Spotted With Shinsuke Nakamura In Japan

WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura took a trip back home to Japan to compete outside of WWE for the first time since 2016. His match against The Great Muta at Noah The New Year 2023 event on January 1 saw "The King of Strong Style" walk away victorious, though not without some controversy coming out of the match. Nonetheless, fans got a rare opportunity to see one of the country's biggest stars of the 2000s and 2010s compete in Japan against a legend who is on the road to retirement.
Novak Djokovic loses opening match of 2023 season

Novak Djokovic played his first match of the 2023 season, and despite a great start, it didn't go according to his plans. The 21-time Grand Slam champion made a decision to start the 2023 season on a doubles court. He signed up for the Adelaide International 1 with his good friend Vasek Pospisil, who he supported at this year's Davis Cup Finals. The duo took on Tomislav Brkic and Gonzalo Escobar in the first round.
John Cena Comments On His WWE Smackdown Match, Thanks WWE Universe

John Cena returned to the ring on the final Smackdown of 2022, and he took to social media to comment on the match. Cena, who teamed with Kevin Owens on Smackdown to beat Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, took to Twitter to post:. “Thank you @WWEUniverse for investing your time...
Ex WWE Superstar Joining Sasha Banks In Japan Ahead Of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

Ever since Sasha Banks walked out of the WWE several months ago, she hasn’t stepped back in the ring and as made few public appearances. While everyone predicted that Sasha will make her WWE return under the new regime, fans were stunned when it was reported that Banks would be making an appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Of course, Banks didn’t walk out of WWE alone, and she might not appear in NJPW alone either.
WWE Legend Backstage At 12/30 Episode Of Smackdown

The last "WWE SmackDown" episode of 2022 on December 30 was not lacking in star power, as John Cena took part in the main event alongside Kevin Owens to defeat The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. However, Cena was not the only Ruthless Aggression Era legend at the event on Friday night, as Dave Batista was spotted backstage alongside his close friend Titus O'Neil.
Great Muta Calls Shinsuke Nakamura A Gay Slur After New Year's Day Match

Great Muta and Shinsuke Nakamura shared something of a New Year's kiss at Pro Wrestling NOAH's The New Year on Sunday. Nakamura locked lips with Muta, sucking the infamous green mist from Muta's mouth, and spat the notorious spray back in Muta's face, then leveling the legend with a Bomaye knee strike to win the match, Muta's last singles match in his career.
Backstage Update On Kevin Owens' Eye Following 12/30 WWE SmackDown

Kevin Owens finished up his 2022 having to get stitches following the 12/30 "WWE SmackDown" main event, which saw him and John Cena defeat Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, according to Fightful Select. During the match, KO's eye ended up being visibly busted open, which was the area that had to be addressed by WWE's medical team. However, despite suffering an injury in the match, he reportedly is doing fine.
Kevin Owens made history on Friday’s WWE SmackDown

Kevin Owens had a great 2022 as he was able to wrestle Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38 in April and then teamed with John Cena on Friday’s episode of SmackDown. The tag team match saw Owens and Cena beat Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns when Owens pinned Zayn with a stunner. Owens suffered a black eye during the match. This marked Reigns his first non-televised non-DQ loss of the year.
WATCH: Shinsuke Nakamura Makes Grand Entrance For His Pro-Wrestling NOAH Return

Shinsuke Nakamura is back in Pro-Wrestling NOAH. Shinsuke Nakamura main evented Pro-Wrestling NOAH: The New Year 2023 against The Great Muta, who is retiring. Shinsuke Nakamura made a grand entrance for his NOAH return alongside a violinist and a drummer who played his WWE theme song. Draped in a white coat and doing his classic Nakamura-isms, it spewed all the charisma. You can check out the sick entrance below!
Shinsuke Nakamura NJPW WrestleKingdom 17 Status Revealed

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 comes from the Tokyo Dome on January 4 2023 with current WWE and AEW stars featured in high-profile matches. AEW is represented by IWGP Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) who will take on Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & Yoshi-Hashi) and Kenny Omega facing Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship.
Rocky Romero Discusses Karl Anderson Working NJPW Dates, Thanks WWE

Rocky Romero says the situation involving Karl Anderson doing NJPW dates after his return to WWE has been “shaky”, but he’s thankful it all worked out. Anderson won the NEVER Openweight Championship in June, but he later returned to WWE in October. He was scheduled to defend the gold at NJPW Battle Autumn on November 5, but WWE booked him to wrestle at the Crown Jewel event on the same day. Anderson went on to face Hikuleo at an NJPW event on December 14, and he will defend the title at NPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. In doing so, he will become the first contracted WWE wrestler to compete on the show.
Taya Valkyrie Shares Her Future Plans In Wrestling

Taya Valkyrie is a world-traveled veteran who has competed in a number of top promotions from WWE to IMPACT to AAA. 2022 marked one of the busiest years of her career as she returned to the indie scene with intent, collecting multiple championships including the AAA Reina de Reinas title, the inaugural MLW Women's World Featherweight title, and the Knockouts World Tag Team title twice. While it appears she has no plans of slowing down anytime soon, Valkyrie does have ideas for what she wants to do when her in-ring days come to an end.

