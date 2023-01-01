Scott Tady: Already hyped for these 2023 shows; plus Jimmie Ross and Beaver County music hall news

Hey, we made it to 2023!

Ten years ago, the sci-fi film "Gemini Rising" predicted 2023 would be the year nefarious government leaders and a billionaire would try to control people's decisions.

Whew, good thing that hasn't happened.

I think 2023 will be another banner year for concerts. From Blink to P!nk, and Ed (Sheeran) to Dead (& Co.), we've got concerts to get hyped for now.

Many, many more announcements will come, but here are the shows-we-already-know that I look forward to the most.

The stadiums: Everyone who follows me on Facebook knows I'm a Taylor Swift fan, and yes, I aim to be at T-Swizzle's June 16 or 17 Acrisure Stadium show. It will be fascinating to see how she incorporates her current indie music vibes into a stadium context. Indie doesn't pack the obvious anthemic punch of pop when there's 50,000 concertgoers eager to dance.

2023 already offers the most stadium shows yet in the PNC Park-Heinz Field/Acrisure era.

Country star Luke Combs plays Acrisure on April 29, with pop star Ed Sheeran there July 8.

I also plan to cover the history-making Morgan Wallen, who edges out Swift by 48 hours to become the first artist to headline back-to-back nights at a Pittsburgh sports stadium. Wallen plays PNC Park on June 14-15. The always thrilling P!nk plays the Pirates stadium on Aug. 5. Knowing her, P!nk might parachute in or do her breathtaking Cirque-style stunts from the upper deck.

The arenas: The fabulous Lizzo plays her first big Pittsburgh show on May 13 at PPG Paints Arena. Four nights later, Blink-182's original lineup takes that same stage. And as someone who goes back to their Warped Tour days when they played one of the parking lot stages, I'm very intrigued to see alt-rockers Paramore on June 11 at the home of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Don't forget, Beaver Valley rock star Donnie Iris celebrates 80 spins around the sun with his March 11 debut at UPMC Events Center in Moon.

The Killers bring their long-delayed tour to Petersen Events Center on March 17.

The amphitheaters: It's been such a long, strange trip, you've got to see Dead & Co. bring its farewell tour to The Pavilion at Star Lake on June 5. Not that the word "farewell" is iron-clad with bands, as we've seen with Lynyrd Skynyrd which teams with ZZ Top for a sure-to-be-lively Labor Day weekend crowd at Star Lake. The Burgettstown shed already has booked back-to-back-to-back nights of Shania Twain,, Matchbox Twenty and Bret Michaels from July 13-15, and Foreigner (July 29).

Pittsburgh's Stage AE takes things outside in summer, too. A July 12 show there with fast-rising alt-rocker YungBlud and openers The Regrettes will be a must-see. The indoor Stage AE theater welcomes the vastly talented alt-country singer Charles Wesley Godwin with his Beaver County backing band, The Allegheny High, on Feb. 4.

The halls: Sting singing with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra (Jan. 9-10) promises to be unforgettable. His last solo show here was in 2004. John Mellencamp ought to be special May 22-23 at the intimate Benedum Center. A great double-bill of intelligent punk-rock comes May 1 with The Interrupters and Frank Turner; at The Roxian Theater.

The clubs: I recommend retro doo-wop/'60s soul band Thee Sacred Souls on Jan. 26 at Thunderbird Music Hall, and alt-country singer Angel Olsen on Feb. 3 at Mr. Smalls.

'Impossible' is easy for Jimmie

Jimmie Ross keeps on rolling.

The Jaggerz frontman recently released his music video cover of "The Impossible Dream" from the 1965 Broadway smash "Man of La Mancha." Ross sings it elegantly and with a soulful sheen, much less bombastic than the original, though ending with a marvelous, long-held note.

"I've always liked that song since I did it in The Jaggerz shows in 1968 and '69," Ross said. "My mom said that was her favorite song."

Ross dedicates the song to his late mother in the video, filmed at Capitol Music Hall in Wheeling, W.Va., where he will perform in an April 15 show with Crescent Township chart-topper Lou Christie, plus The Cowsills, The Drifters and The Del-Satins.

Within three days, Ross' "The Impossible Dream" video logged 1,000 views on his YouTube page.

Help the hall

Now through Jan. 31, you can nominate a musician for the 2023 Beaver Valley Musicians Hall of Fame by visiting bvmusiciansunion.org.

To be considered, the candidate must have a solid connection to Beaver County and have made an outstanding musical contribution to society. The nomination form asks for contact info and biography details on the nominee.

Launched in 1990, the Beaver Valley Musicians Hall of Fame. has inducted 121 people like Donnie Iris, Henry Mancini, Betty Douglas, Donna Groom, Mars Scarazzo, The Granati Brothers, B.E. Taylor, Don Garvin, Curtis Lewis Sr., Joe Munroe, Wayne Somerville, Reginald "Wizard" Jones and Rudy Zetz, plus many high school band directors who inspired student musicians.

Their names are inscribed on the Hall of Fame Honor Roll displayed at Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center School in Midland. Each musician receives a plaque at a ceremonial dinner.

Personally, I'd like to see the hall of fame team up with the Performing Arts Legends Museum (PALM), formerly in Ambridge, to find a more publicly accessible location to honor inductees. PALM officials already announced they hope to reopen in a Beaver Valley Mall storefront.

Scott Tady is entertainment editor at The Times and easy to reach at stady@timesonline.com.