'Imagine a worse first minute of the year for Ohio State fans.' Fans react to Georgia loss

By Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
 2 days ago
Ohio State football fans will likely remember how 2023 began for a long time.

As the clock struck midnight, Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles missed a potential game-winning kick, giving Georgia the 42-41 win in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl.

From the first moments of 2023, most fans had a simple mentality: There's nowhere to go but up.

Here's how former Ohio State players, future Buckeyes and fans reacted on social media to Ohio State's crushing loss to Georgia.

Ohio State football news:Sign up for the Ohio State Sports Insider text group with Dispatch reporters

Ohio State falls short against Georgia:'Ohio State probably deserved to win this game.' Georgia rallies to beat Ohio State

C.J. Stroud's performance was noticed by Ohio State's last national championship-winning quarterback

Fans seemed to like the C.J. Stroud they saw Saturday night

The guy C.J. Stroud threw to was pretty good as well

But one significant Ohio State fan couldn't help but feel the loss of Marvin Harrison Jr. at the end of the game

Ohio State fans were crushed after Noah Ruggles' missed field goal

Ohio State fans didn't have the start of 2023 like they wanted to have

One former Ohio State RB wasn't happy with what he saw at the end of the Peach Bowl

One future Ohio State DL is fueled to return to that same stage next season

Ohio State football schedule 2022

Ohio State football schedule 2023

Here's what Ohio State's 2023 football schedule looks like.

  • Sept. 2: Ohio State vs. Indiana, Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Indiana
  • Sept. 9: Ohio State vs. Youngstown State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
  • Sept. 16: Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
  • Sept. 23: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame, Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana
  • Oct. 7: Ohio State vs. Maryland, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
  • Oct. 14: Ohio State vs. Purdue, Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Indiana
  • Oct. 21: Ohio State vs. Penn State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
  • Oct. 28: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wisconsin
  • Nov. 4: Ohio State vs. Rutgers, SHI Stadium, Piscataway, New Jersey
  • Nov. 11: Ohio State vs. Michigan State, Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, Michigan
  • Nov. 18: Ohio State vs. Minnesota, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
  • Nov. 25: Ohio State vs. Michigan, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan

