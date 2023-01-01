'Imagine a worse first minute of the year for Ohio State fans.' Fans react to Georgia loss
Ohio State football fans will likely remember how 2023 began for a long time.
As the clock struck midnight, Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles missed a potential game-winning kick, giving Georgia the 42-41 win in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl.
From the first moments of 2023, most fans had a simple mentality: There's nowhere to go but up.
Here's how former Ohio State players, future Buckeyes and fans reacted on social media to Ohio State's crushing loss to Georgia.
C.J. Stroud's performance was noticed by Ohio State's last national championship-winning quarterback
Fans seemed to like the C.J. Stroud they saw Saturday night
The guy C.J. Stroud threw to was pretty good as well
But one significant Ohio State fan couldn't help but feel the loss of Marvin Harrison Jr. at the end of the game
Ohio State fans were crushed after Noah Ruggles' missed field goal
Ohio State fans didn't have the start of 2023 like they wanted to have
One former Ohio State RB wasn't happy with what he saw at the end of the Peach Bowl
One future Ohio State DL is fueled to return to that same stage next season
