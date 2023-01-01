ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ISU men's basketball team sits atop conference with two wins

By Brad Bugger For The Journal
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

No matter how you wanted to look at the start of the Idaho State men’s basketball team’s season, there was one overwhelming narrative that kept rising to the top: can’t win the close ones.

Even after the Bengals blew out Northern Arizona, 79-53, in their Big Sky opener Thursday night in Reed Gym, everyone was waiting to see how ISU would react in its next close game. They got that opportunity Saturday night, when the Bengals blew a 7-point lead in the last 1:41 of regulation against Northern Colorado, sending the game to overtime. Certainly everybody in the gym had to be thinking, “Here we go again.”

But the Bengals, who have lost seven games by a total of 20 points during this 5-10 season, rose to the occasion this time. They took tender, loving care of the basketball against the Bears’ pressure defense, and calmly stepped to the free line and nailed 19 of 21 foul shots in overtime to post a 90-83 victory. With the win, Idaho State joins Eastern Washington and Weber State atop the conference standings at 2-0.

“Regardless of what happened earlier in the year losing some close games, you can’t be any better than first place,” ISU Coach Ryan Looney said.

Idaho State got the win despite not making a basket the last 5:32 of regulation. Meanwhile, the Bears, behind Dalton Knecht (29 points) and Dylan Kountz (19), kept grinding away, finally sending the game into overtime. Momentum was definitely on the Bears’ side—and the pressure was on Idaho State.

“I was super proud of our guys,” said Bengal senior forward Austin Smellie, who finished with 16 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists. “To be in a situation like that where you have a lead and give it up, it’s really easy to fold… I was just proud of the intensity and energy we came out with in overtime, and we built that lead up.”

Looney said he told his troops before the start of overtime, “It is what it is. It’s zero-zero now. We just gotta win a five-minute game. I thought our guys did a really good job of taking care of the ball against pressure. I think we were 19 of 21 from the free line in overtime.”

And those two factors—turnovers and free throw shooting—will decide a lot of close games. Idaho State wound up with only 8 turnovers in the 45-minute contest, and didn’t commit its first until there were about 10 minutes left in regulation. They finished the game 31 of 35 from the foul line—88.6 percent. Freshman Maleek Arington was particularly clutch, hitting all eight of his attempts.

It was a statement weekend for the young guard out of Auburn, Wash., who spent 24 minutes chasing all-conference guard Jalen Cone around the floor in the win over NAU. Cone, who came into the game averaging 17 points per contest, and has recorded games of 45 and 38 points this season, was held to 10 by Arington and his teammates.

Because Arington’s defensive tenacity was needed against the Lumberjacks, backup guard AJ Burgin saw only two minutes of action off the bench. But Burgin didn’t let that bother him Saturday night against the Bears. He hit back-to-back treys, then made a length of the court pass to Jay Nagle for a basket at the end of the half to spark a 9-0 ISU run that got the Bengals back in a ballgame they once trailed by 11.

“Burgin came out and hit some big shots that we needed,” Arington noted. “I felt like that really changed the momentum of the game, and that really got us into the flow going into the half.”

Looney said he had a chat with Burgin after the NAU contest, and told him to stay ready. “He was going to have an opportunity at some point,” Looney said. “He got it in tonight’s game and I’m just proud of him for being ready in that moment.”

Almost lost in all the big plays from Saturday night’s win was the combined efforts of senior guard Brock Mackenzie in both games last week. The Division II transfer from Point Loma combined for 48 points in the two wins, hitting 17 of 27 field goal attempts, five of 12 from three-point range, and a perfect nine for nine from the foul line, including a crucial 7-7 in the overtime win over Northern Colorado.

Center Brayden Parker had a productive week as well, scoring 26 points and grabbing 11 rebounds in the two wins.

Going into conference play, Looney cited rebounding as the one critical area where the Bengals needed to improve as a team. They responded by outrebounding Northern Arizona 40-20. UNC won the board battle Saturday night, 40-35. Idaho State had a total of only 16 turnovers in the two contests.

Idaho State will enjoy the afterglow of a close win and a seat atop the conference standings until Saturday night, when they travel to Ogden to play a suddenly red-hot Weber State team.

“We need a good week of practice, get our bodies right and just kinda keep our foot on the peddle,” Smellie said. “Not feel contented or satisfied with these couple of wins and keep pushing.”

