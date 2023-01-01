Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our BackyardTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
North Texas man arrested for killing 8-year-old grandson on New Year's DayLarry LeaseRichland Hills, TX
Lewisville Woman Pleads Guilty to Embezzling Over $29 Million from EmployerLarry LeaseLewisville, TX
McDonald's Opens Fully Automated Restaurant - No HumansTy D.Fort Worth, TX
A Texas Mother Wants to See the Public School Record for 'Bullying' in Her Child's School District, & It Costs Over $7KZack LoveTexas State
Related
Football World Unhappy With Kirby Smart's Postgame Comment
Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs football program are heading back to the College Football Playoff national championship game. The No. 1 seeded Bulldogs topped Ohio State in a thriller at the Peach Bowl on Saturday. Georgia defeated Ohio State by one point to advance. Following the game, Smart made...
Look: Refs Missed Clear Penalty In Georgia vs. Ohio State
Ohio State fell to No. 1 Georgia in the College Football Playoff at the Peach Bowl on Saturday night. The Buckeyes had a couple of opportunities to put the Bulldogs away for good, but they were unable to. The biggest play of the game might have been Kirby Smart's timeout call before Ohio State's fake punt attempt.
Georgia 4-star impressed with Buckeyes in Peach Bowl, will ‘soon’ return to Ohio State
A top Georgia prospect was impressed with Buckeyes in Peach Bowl on Saturday night, says he will soon return to Ohio State.
Key Georgia Player Questionable For National Title Game
Georgia tight end Darnell Washington is uncertain for next Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship matchup against TCU. Per ESPN's Marty Smith, Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart said Washington suffered a "soft tissue contusion and strain" during Saturday's Peach Bowl victory over Ohio State. Since the injury isn't an ankle...
Lee Corso Headgear Pick is In for Ohio State vs Georgia
The College Football world has its eyes set in two locations this New Year's Eve as the College Football Playoff kicks off. The No. 2 ranked Michigan Wolverines and the No. 3 ranked TCU Horned Frogs face off in Arizona in the Fiesta Bowl and The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs face off against the ...
NECN
Bills-Bengals Postponed After Damar Hamlin Collapses
The Bills-Bengals game on Monday Night Football has been postponed following a scary situation involving Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin, the NFL announced. In the first quarter at Paycor Stadium, Hamlin collided with Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins while attempting to make a tackle. After the hard hit, Hamlin got up off the ground, stood in place for a moment and then collapsed on the field.
How Oregon Ducks performed during NFL Week 17 action
The 2022 NFL season is just one week away from completion, as the playoff picture is now nearly solidified in what has been a wild season on the gridiron. Over 20 different Oregon Ducks alumni suited up in the NFL this year, some who played just one single game and some who have played every single snap. Week 17 saw multiple excellent performances from Oregon alumni, including another outstanding showing from star quarterback Justin Herbert, who completed 75% of his passes while tossing a pair of touchdowns. Outside of that, we saw a nice game from rookie pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux and another...
NBA Draft: Kentucky’s Cason Wallace Making Strong Top-Ten Case
Kentucky guard Cason Wallace has made a strong case to become a top-ten pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.
8 of Oregon’s highest-rated commits in 2023 will be playing on TV this week
Over the past handful of months, Oregon Duck fans have become enthralled with the prospect of what their future roster could look like once they get to see the new class of recruits come to Eugene. They’ve watched the high school tape and read all of the interviews. Now they get a new chance to see what these players can do on a bigger stage. It’s the first week in January, which means we get a pair of All-American games for high school prospects to showcase their skills. The first game — Under Armour’s NEXT All-American Game — takes place on Tuesday...
THE BIG BOARD: Auburn Transfer Portal Target Tracker – Jan. 3 update
The transfer portal on Monday officially opened and Auburn expects to hit it hard over the next 45 days. The list of top targets inside.
FOX Sports
College football odds: CFP title game early lines for Georgia-TCU
Can the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (14-0) become the first repeat college football national champions in a decade?. Or will the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs (13-1) complete their Cinderella season by winning it all?. The Bulldogs and Horned Frogs will play for the national championship on Jan. 9 at...
NECN
Should Patriots' Offense Get More Aggressive Vs. Dolphins With Season on the Line?
FOXBORO -- One of the favorite adages for Bill Belichick's teams over the years has been, "You have to first learn how not to lose before you can win." The idea is self-explanatory: Don't blow it for yourself. Winning can't happen until that seemingly-simple approach is executed first. The 2022...
