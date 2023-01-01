ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

OK! Magazine

Revealed: Donald Trump Jr.’s Fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle Demanded $60K To Speak At Donald Trump's 'Stop The Steal' Rally

More details about what went down on January 6 are coming to light after transcripts were released in late December. Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, demanded $60,000 to speak at former President Donald Trump's "Stop the Steal" rally, where he claimed he won the 2020 election. In the new documents, which were released after the former president was investigated for people storming the U.S. Capitol in January 2021, the TV host, 53, asked for a certain amount of money to make an appearance at the event. “You will pay us that's the deal so don't even think about it,"...
SheKnows

Donald Trump's Former Lawyer Thinks His 2024 Presidential Campaign Is a 'Great Grift' to Boost His Finances

Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, continues to be a thorn in his side. He’s making sure to help spread any bad press the former president receives because he thinks there is a less-than-reputable reason as to why Donald Trump would be running for president again. Cohen, who had his own legal troubles with tax and bank fraud, told CNN that he doesn’t think Donald Trump is “going to be able to run with all the litigation and the sedition that he’s committed against this country.” He came right out and questioned how serious the former president is about his campaign...
Popculture

Another CNN Anchor Confirms Leaving the Network After Almost a Decade

Anchor Ana Cabrera confirmed that she is leaving CNN. She said in a Dec. 15 statement, "My heart is full of gratitude for the incredible opportunities I've had at CNN to serve our viewers and work alongside extraordinary journalists. CNN has been like a family. I love my colleagues and believe in the mission of the organization. "But after nearly a decade at CNN, I'm making the personal decision to explore a new professional chapter. Time to embrace new challenges and opportunities. "I'm firmly committed to my work as a journalist in the next stage of my career. But for now, I look forward to hitting pause and spending some extra time with my family." Sources had indicated to Deadline that Cabrera was considering a role at NBCUniversal after news broke earlier this month of her pending departure. The outlet reported that the layoffs at the network have nothing to do with her exit.
COLORADO STATE
New York Post

Kellyanne Conway dishes on her eyebrow-raising NYC dinner with disgraced ex-Gov. Cuomo

Kellyanne Conway does not dish and tell. Donald Trump’s former political adviser insisted Tuesday there was no amore in the air as she had a private, late-night meal with disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo at a famous Upper East Side Italian restaurant. And while the unexpected meeting of political opposites had tongues wagging Tuesday, Conway insisted to The Post that the meal was “not romantic.” “Italians prefer eating to Zoom. We could have invited his brother, Christopher, but it’s unclear that he eats carbs,” she added. The Republican Conway, who is of Italian descent on her mom’s side, and Cuomo,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SheKnows

Joe Biden Was Reportedly Shocked by the Letter Donald Trump Left Him After Leaving the White House

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The new year is going to bring another political book our way, and it’s not about Donald Trump this time. The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden’s White House, by Chris Whipple, is coming out Jan. 17, 2023, and it does have a rather positive story to share about Donald Trump’s letter to Joe Biden as he entered the White House.  The 45th president followed the tradition started by Ronald Reagan to George H. W. Bush in 1989 of wishing...

