The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want

We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
VikingsTerritory

12 Snap Reactions after Vikings at Packers

From a suggestion by a reader, we continue our “snap reactions” weekly piece detailing thoughts and analysis after a Minnesota Vikings game. This will be off-the-cuff, a wee bit “random,” and hopefully insightful. The Vikings fell to 12-4 atop the NFC North, embarrassingly losing to the...
VikingsTerritory

What Was Kevin O’Connell Doing Early against Packers?

The Minnesota Vikings should have one of the most prolific offenses in the NFL. For the vast majority of the season, that has been the case. Largely it’s been why they’ve been able to overcome a terrible defense. When the Green Bay Packers were backed up against their end zone early on Sunday, Minnesota’s coach let them off easy.
The Newport Plain Talk

Texans, Bears in line for top draft picks

Houston can wrap up the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft if the Texans lose for the 14th time this season in the regular-season finale Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. Chicago (3-13) is in position to claim the top spot if the Texans (2-13-1) beat the Colts (4-11-1) and the Minnesota Vikings beat the Bears. Indianapolis and Houston tied, 20-20, in Week 1. The Colts have one victory since Oct. 16. ...
NBC Sports

How ex-Pats QB Jarrett Stidham fared in first NFL start

Is it officially the Jarrett Stidham era in Las Vegas?. With Raiders quarterback Derek Carr benched, the former New England Patriots quarterback made his first NFL start Sunday vs. the San Francisco 49ers. He took advantage of the opportunity with an impressive performance. NFL playoff picture: How Patriots can clinch...
The Spun

The Ravens Signed A New Quarterback On Saturday

With Lamar Jackson officially ruled out for this Sunday, the Ravens have signed quarterback Anthony Brown to their 53-man roster. Brown, an undrafted rookie out of Oregon, was initially on the Ravens' practice squad. He received limited snaps in Week 14, completing three pass attempts for 16 yards against the Steelers.
Deadspin

For Sale: Lightly-used NFL quarterback

The Las Vegas Raiders’ 2022 offseason had fans filled with optimism for the team’s future. After acquiring All-Pro receiver Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers in March, the Raiders signed their franchise quarterback Derek Carr to a three-year extension. The two of them played together in college and anticipated that their connection from those days would remain despite years apart. Their chemistry, combined with the offensive mind of new head coach Josh McDaniels and the addition of outside linebacker Chandler Jones, made the Raiders a dark-horse candidate to win the daunting AFC West. Even with six games scheduled against Justin Herbert, Patrick Mahomes, and Russell Wilson (back when everyone thought he was a difference-maker), there were some folks who believed Vegas could steal the AFC West title.
All Cardinals

Cardinals QB David Blough Impresses Despite Loss

The Arizona Cardinals opted to start David Blough over Trace McSorley this week, a move that may have given them some food for thought heading into the offseason. The Arizona Cardinals are nowhere near great shape. The team has suffered an eye-opening number of injuries through the course of the...
VikingsTerritory

Justin Jefferson Appears to Be Doing the LeBron Thing

On Wednesday night, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson came to the defense of his quarterback after ESPN analyst and former NFL linebacker Channing Crowder said about Kirk Cousins on ESPN’s First Take, “Kirk Cousins in the 4th Quarter, down by three or up by two — I don’t trust him in that situation. I’m discouraged if I’m the Minnesota Vikings.”
VikingsTerritory

How Can the Vikings Beat the Packers?

The 12-3 Vikings are underdogs against the 7-8 Packers in Week 17. That by itself is very unusual. However, some advanced statistics don’t agree that the Vikings are a good team. The Packers, meanwhile, have won three straight games and are still in the playoffs hunt after a disastrous 4-8 start, something that would usually end the season for a team. But the Packers are still alive.
VikingsTerritory

Will Justin Jefferson Break 2 NFL Records?

Justin Jefferson is undoubtedly the best wide receiver in the league. No. 18 leads the NFL with receptions (123) and receiving yards (1756), which puts him on pace to break two NFL records. First Record: Receiving Yards. Minnesota fans keep hearing the number 209. That is how many yards Jefferson...
