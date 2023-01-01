Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want
We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
Popular Vikings Twitter Account Suggests Kevin O’Connell Should Resign
The honeymoon is over — at least for some. The Minnesota Vikings hired Kevin O’Connell as head coach after his Los Angeles Rams won a Super Bowl over the Cincinnati Bengals in February. O’Connell, his boss, and the Vikings ownership group promised a culture of collaboration, change, and progressivism. And that’s what they delivered.
12 Snap Reactions after Vikings at Packers
From a suggestion by a reader, we continue our “snap reactions” weekly piece detailing thoughts and analysis after a Minnesota Vikings game. This will be off-the-cuff, a wee bit “random,” and hopefully insightful. The Vikings fell to 12-4 atop the NFC North, embarrassingly losing to the...
Charlie Kirk Branded 'Human Garbage' Over Damar Hamlin Remarks
Outgoing Rep. Adam Kinzinger called Kirk's attempts to use Hamlin's collapse to fuel anti-vaccine conspiracy theories as "heartless, cold, evil."
What Was Kevin O’Connell Doing Early against Packers?
The Minnesota Vikings should have one of the most prolific offenses in the NFL. For the vast majority of the season, that has been the case. Largely it’s been why they’ve been able to overcome a terrible defense. When the Green Bay Packers were backed up against their end zone early on Sunday, Minnesota’s coach let them off easy.
Texans, Bears in line for top draft picks
Houston can wrap up the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft if the Texans lose for the 14th time this season in the regular-season finale Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. Chicago (3-13) is in position to claim the top spot if the Texans (2-13-1) beat the Colts (4-11-1) and the Minnesota Vikings beat the Bears. Indianapolis and Houston tied, 20-20, in Week 1. The Colts have one victory since Oct. 16. ...
NBC Sports
How ex-Pats QB Jarrett Stidham fared in first NFL start
Is it officially the Jarrett Stidham era in Las Vegas?. With Raiders quarterback Derek Carr benched, the former New England Patriots quarterback made his first NFL start Sunday vs. the San Francisco 49ers. He took advantage of the opportunity with an impressive performance. NFL playoff picture: How Patriots can clinch...
New Injuries and Futility — Vikings Encounter Hellscape at GB
The Minnesota Vikings dropped to the No. 3 seed in the NFC after a befuddling loss at the Green Bay Packers on Sunday — and probably lost two offensive linemen along the way. The game quickly became one of those “classic” hellscapes for the Vikings, where absolutely nothing goes...
Vikings May Have Blown Chance for Postseason Run
The Vikings lost to the Packers in a true beatdown. Vikings fans had to endure a hard game to watch, as Green Bay ran away with the game early and, despite two late touchdowns in garbage time, one by Kirk Cousins and one by Nick Mullens, the scoreboard showed a 41-17 for the home team.
The Ravens Signed A New Quarterback On Saturday
With Lamar Jackson officially ruled out for this Sunday, the Ravens have signed quarterback Anthony Brown to their 53-man roster. Brown, an undrafted rookie out of Oregon, was initially on the Ravens' practice squad. He received limited snaps in Week 14, completing three pass attempts for 16 yards against the Steelers.
Watch Robert Griffin III run out of Fiesta Bowl broadcast after learning wife is in labor
RGIII - along with ESPN’s Cole Cubelic, Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan and A.Q. Shipley - was on the field and on the air during the third quarter when he got a call while on the air that his wife, Estonian heptathlete Greta Griffin, was in labor. “Sorry...
Deadspin
For Sale: Lightly-used NFL quarterback
The Las Vegas Raiders’ 2022 offseason had fans filled with optimism for the team’s future. After acquiring All-Pro receiver Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers in March, the Raiders signed their franchise quarterback Derek Carr to a three-year extension. The two of them played together in college and anticipated that their connection from those days would remain despite years apart. Their chemistry, combined with the offensive mind of new head coach Josh McDaniels and the addition of outside linebacker Chandler Jones, made the Raiders a dark-horse candidate to win the daunting AFC West. Even with six games scheduled against Justin Herbert, Patrick Mahomes, and Russell Wilson (back when everyone thought he was a difference-maker), there were some folks who believed Vegas could steal the AFC West title.
Cardinals QB David Blough Impresses Despite Loss
The Arizona Cardinals opted to start David Blough over Trace McSorley this week, a move that may have given them some food for thought heading into the offseason. The Arizona Cardinals are nowhere near great shape. The team has suffered an eye-opening number of injuries through the course of the...
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh contacted by Denver Broncos about vacancy, per report
Corrections & Clarifications: A previous version of this story incorrectly identified the division the 49ers and Seahawks plan in. It is the NFC West. You almost knew something like this was coming, right? ...
Justin Jefferson Appears to Be Doing the LeBron Thing
On Wednesday night, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson came to the defense of his quarterback after ESPN analyst and former NFL linebacker Channing Crowder said about Kirk Cousins on ESPN’s First Take, “Kirk Cousins in the 4th Quarter, down by three or up by two — I don’t trust him in that situation. I’m discouraged if I’m the Minnesota Vikings.”
How Can the Vikings Beat the Packers?
The 12-3 Vikings are underdogs against the 7-8 Packers in Week 17. That by itself is very unusual. However, some advanced statistics don’t agree that the Vikings are a good team. The Packers, meanwhile, have won three straight games and are still in the playoffs hunt after a disastrous 4-8 start, something that would usually end the season for a team. But the Packers are still alive.
Sports World Raises Over $3 Million for Damar Hamlin Charity
The former Pitt Panthers safety remains in critical condition after leaving the Buffalo Bills game.
WATCH: Broncos QB Russell Wilson rushes for TD vs. Chiefs
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson rushed for a 16-yard touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday to give his team a 10-6 lead in the second quarter. Here’s video of the play, courtesy of the team’s Twitter page:. Wilson scored after Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton forced a...
Will Justin Jefferson Break 2 NFL Records?
Justin Jefferson is undoubtedly the best wide receiver in the league. No. 18 leads the NFL with receptions (123) and receiving yards (1756), which puts him on pace to break two NFL records. First Record: Receiving Yards. Minnesota fans keep hearing the number 209. That is how many yards Jefferson...
WHERE ARE THEY NOW? Andrew Luck's 2012 NFL draft was filled with big-name QBs and teams hit the jackpot in later rounds
Most of the quarterbacks taken early in the 2012 draft never lived up to the hype, but some teams hit the jackpot in later round.
