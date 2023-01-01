ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Why you should celebrate New Year’s Eve safely

By Rhett Rodriguez
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21jEh0_0k04Gi7t00

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – With 2023 just around the corner, law enforcement throughout the valley is reminding people celebrating the new year safely is what matters.

Fresno Police Sergent Todd Tunrney says driving on New Year’s Eve the risks are always greater.

“We got inclement weather we got rain scheduled flooding slick roadways,” he said.

On top of the wet weather, Fresno PD will have DUI checkpoints set up throughout the city to look for drunk drivers.

In addition to risking your life and the lives of others, police say getting a DUI is more than just a hefty fine and could possibly mean jail time.

“You have classes to attend, your insurance rates increase, your driver’s license status becomes suspended… It’s not worth the consequences in the back end,” said Turney.

Law enforcement is also trying to remind gun owners about the dangers of firing their guns into the air.

“A bullet comes up, its gotta come down and you have no idea, you have no control once it’s going to leave your gun on, where it’s going to land and who it might hit,” said Tony Botti with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Setting off fireworks can also be dangerous if not properly handled.

“People like to light off the illegal fireworks. Those can still light fires even though it’s raining, even those it’s cold,” said Botti.

Officials say although these tips seem obvious injuries and deaths do still happen every year.

YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

