FSU Football offers 2024 DL Dominick McKinley
Florida State offered Lafayette (La.) Acadiana junior defensive lineman Dominick McKinley on Monday. McKinley mentioned FSU defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins, as well as FSU offensive senior analyst Gabe Fertitta when sharing news of the offer. Fertitta has major Louisiana ties, including an incredibly successful run as head coach at Catholic High School in Baton Rouge, La.
Louisiana scores New Year's Eve commitment from state title-winning QB D'Wanye Winfield
The Ragin’ Cajuns have plenty of reasons to be celebrating this New Year’s Eve. Louisiana scored a commitment from in-state three-star QB D’Wanye Winfield, one of The Boot’s most decorated high school football players who recently capped an outstanding prep career at Lutcher (La.) with the program’s ninth state championship. Winfield, affectionately nicknamed “Lunch,” was undoubtedly the game’s MVP.
KNOE TV8
Top plays of the 2022 high school football season
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The 2022 high school football season featured incredible feats of athleticism, record breaking performances, historic wins and displays of character and teamwork. As the new year starts, take a look back at the best moments from 2022.
Northwest Louisiana Represented on Class 1A All-State Team
The Lousiana Sports Writer’s Association released the all-state list on Saturday. Twenty-one players representing eight different teams from District 1-A, 2-A, and 3-A were selected for the list.
Commercial Dispatch
Trojan Holiday Classic: Columbus boys basketball hands Hartfield Academy first loss
NEW HOPE — The Columbus High School boys basketball team is “growing.”. Head coach Phillip Morris has seen glimpses of what the Falcons could be this season, but the growing pains of a young team have led to “inconsistent” practices and games in their non-district schedule.
