The Ragin’ Cajuns have plenty of reasons to be celebrating this New Year’s Eve. Louisiana scored a commitment from in-state three-star QB D’Wanye Winfield, one of The Boot’s most decorated high school football players who recently capped an outstanding prep career at Lutcher (La.) with the program’s ninth state championship. Winfield, affectionately nicknamed “Lunch,” was undoubtedly the game’s MVP.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO