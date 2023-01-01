ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

247Sports

FSU Football offers 2024 DL Dominick McKinley

Florida State offered Lafayette (La.) Acadiana junior defensive lineman Dominick McKinley on Monday. McKinley mentioned FSU defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins, as well as FSU offensive senior analyst Gabe Fertitta when sharing news of the offer. Fertitta has major Louisiana ties, including an incredibly successful run as head coach at Catholic High School in Baton Rouge, La.
On3.com

Louisiana scores New Year's Eve commitment from state title-winning QB D'Wanye Winfield

The Ragin’ Cajuns have plenty of reasons to be celebrating this New Year’s Eve. Louisiana scored a commitment from in-state three-star QB D’Wanye Winfield, one of The Boot’s most decorated high school football players who recently capped an outstanding prep career at Lutcher (La.) with the program’s ninth state championship. Winfield, affectionately nicknamed “Lunch,” was undoubtedly the game’s MVP.
KNOE TV8

Top plays of the 2022 high school football season

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The 2022 high school football season featured incredible feats of athleticism, record breaking performances, historic wins and displays of character and teamwork. As the new year starts, take a look back at the best moments from 2022.
