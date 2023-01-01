ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

The Spun

Football World Reacts To Georgia vs. Ohio State Finish

The College Football Playoff semifinal games were set up with two clear favorites. Michigan and Georgia entered their respective games against TCU and Ohio State as the clear favorites. However, the Horned Frogs shocked the college football world with a 51-45 win over Jim Harbaugh and company. Not long later,...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Unhappy With Kirby Smart's Postgame Comment

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs football program are heading back to the College Football Playoff national championship game. The No. 1 seeded Bulldogs topped Ohio State in a thriller at the Peach Bowl on Saturday. Georgia defeated Ohio State by one point to advance. Following the game, Smart made...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Ohio State Starter Enters Transfer Portal After Loss

An Ohio State Buckeyes football player has entered the NCAA transfer portal following Saturday night's loss to No. 1 Georgia. Buckeyes longsnapper Mason Arnold, who started the final six games of the season, will be transferring. 'After starting Ohio State’s final six games of the season at long snapper, Mason...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Clear Penalty In Georgia vs. Ohio State

Ohio State fell to No. 1 Georgia in the College Football Playoff at the Peach Bowl on Saturday night. The Buckeyes had a couple of opportunities to put the Bulldogs away for good, but they were unable to. The biggest play of the game might have been Kirby Smart's timeout call before Ohio State's fake punt attempt.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Georgia's Stetson Bennett

The girlfriend of Michigan Wolverines quarterback JJ McCarthy went viral in the first College Football Playoff semifinal on Saturday night. Perhaps the same will happen in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl. Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is reportedly dating graduate student Cameron Liss. "Happy birthday sweetheart! This...
GEORGIA STATE
DawgsDaily

Lee Corso Headgear Pick is In for Ohio State vs Georgia

The College Football world has its eyes set in two locations this New Year's Eve as the College Football Playoff kicks off. The No. 2 ranked Michigan Wolverines and the No. 3 ranked TCU Horned Frogs face off in Arizona in the Fiesta Bowl and The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs face off against the ...
COLUMBUS, OH
New York Post

Bills’ Stefon Diggs stayed in Cincinnati to be with Damar Hamlin after he suffered cardiac arrest

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs stayed in Cincinnati to be near his teammate Damar Hamlin after the 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field against the Bengals on “Monday Night Football.” Diggs was seen arriving to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where Hamlin remains in critical condition. ESPN’s Coley Harvey, who was outside the hospital on Monday night, reported that Diggs was stopped by a cop while trying to see Hamlin. “I need to be there for my teammate,” Diggs reportedly said to the cop, who eventually let him inside. Harvey said on the broadcast that...
CINCINNATI, OH
Bleacher Report

Projecting Who's Staying and Who's Leaving from Michigan After Bowl Game

Although the 2022 season will be remembered as a successful year, the Michigan Wolverines are officially in offseason mode after falling to the TCU Horned Frogs 51-45 in the Fiesta Bowl. And it'll be another busy offseason for the Maize and Blue. The double-edged sword of success means Michigan will...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Bleacher Report

Winners and Losers of the College Football Playoff Semifinals

TCU didn't belong, they said. Ohio State didn't belong, they said. But only one of them made it through to the College Football Playoff national title game, and that was TCU, which hit Michigan in the mouth and won 51-45. Ohio State led most of the way against defending national...
GEORGIA STATE
Bleacher Report

Georgia Survives Ohio State and Denies the Day of the CFP Underdog

In the nine-year history of the College Football Playoff, lopsided results have been a constant. For every exciting semifinal, the corresponding game brought a blowout score. Never before had both games included a margin of fewer than 17 points. Not only did 2022 feature two close games, this year's semifinals were also on track for the first pair of upsets in the CFP.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Ohio State coach Ryan Day admits Buckeyes must fix big-play defense to win in College Football Playoff

Ohio State was in great shape with roughly nine minutes to go in Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Peach Bowl, holding an 11-point lead as Georgia got the ball back at its own 24-yard line. The Buckeyes and coach Ryan Day had led for most of the game and could have felt great about their chances if they just held Georgia to a field goal on that drive. Instead, the Bulldogs struck immediately with Stetson Bennett finding Arian Smith for an easy 76-yard touchdown on the drive's first play. The Dawgs went on to win 42-41.
COLUMBUS, OH

