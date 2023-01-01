ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

scsuhuskies.com

St. Cloud State Women's Basketball Sinks Northern State 74-53

ST. CLOUD, Minn. - The St. Cloud State women's basketball team started off the new year on the right foot, sinking the Northern State Wolves 74-53 Sunday afternoon at Halenbeck Hall. The second half belonged to the Huskies as they put up 42 points in that time. Nine different Huskies added points to board with four scoring in the double-digits while the team shot .565 percent from behind the three-point line on the day.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
scsuhuskies.com

Theis Earns Second NSIC North Division Player of the Week Honors

ST. CLOUD, Minn. - For the second time this season, St. Cloud State women's basketball fifth year senior forward Katrina Theis was named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) North Division Player of the Week for her weekend performances over MSU Moorhead and Northern State, as announced by the league on Tuesday. Theis was a key player in the Huskies 80-62 win over MSU Moorhead and 74-53 victory over Northern State.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
scsuhuskies.com

St. Cloud State Softball Announces 2023 Schedule

ST. CLOUD, Minn. - It's a new year and that means it is time for a new season of St. Cloud State softball. With the season opener just over a month away, the Huskies announced their 2023 schedule Monday afternoon. St. Cloud State is set to host their annual Kelly...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
underdogdynasty.com

The FCS Championship Record NDSU Still Hasn’t Beaten and Won’t This Weekend

FCS championship week is upon us and, as tradition dictates, the North Dakota State Bison are in the thick of the conversation. In five days NDSU will make an unprecedented 10th appearance in the national title game and with this tenth showing they take a firm lead in many major categories as far as the contest is concerned. No FCS team, past or present, has played in as many championships, won as many titles or has even compiled as good a winning percentage as the Bison have when it comes to this game. What’s perhaps more impressive is the fact that even a loss to South Dakota State this weekend won’t affect their position atop the history books in any of these categories.
FARGO, ND
CBS Minnesota

Teen tennis ace Liv Hovde returns to Minnesota after Wimbledon girls victory

MINNEAPOLIS – We can kind of claim her as a Minnesotan. Liv Hovde grew up in the north suburbs before moving to Texas at age 12 to focus on her tennis game.She is now 16, and a professional who is ranked number one for her age group in the country.Hovde is back in Minnesota playing tennis. This is where she started life, and this is still part of her."I always remember everyone being so positive and helpful with me," Hovde said. "I've been in training in Minnesota ever since I was little, and I still come back every year and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KAAL-TV

Bogojevic steps into second-in-command role at Minnesota State Patrol

Lt. Col. Christina Bogojevic is stepping into a new role with the Minnesota State Patrol. Bogojevic was promoted to the agency’s second-in-command on December 7. Bogojevic joined the Minnesota State Patrol in 2003. She had been a part-time law enforcement officer in Grand Meadow, Minn., and was looking for a full-time position. She decided on the State Patrol in part because of the training they offered, the ability to move throughout the state, and the leadership of then-Col. Anne Beers.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Lead storm wave dumps 3" to 6" of snow in most areas

Our latest intense winter weather event has delivered wintry weather on schedule this Tuesday. The storm’s lead wave brought an icy mix to much of southern Minnesota, and a burst of heavy snow from the Twin Cities across most of southwest and central Minnesota. Parts of South Dakota near Sioux Falls have already received almost 2 feet of snow. Parts of southern Minnesota are reporting significant ice accumulations.
MINNESOTA STATE
northernnewsnow.com

City by City: Itasca County, Washburn, Northern Minnesota

Itasca County, MN- The Minnesota DNR has begun winter contingency pumping Canisteo Mine Pit in Itasca County. The pumping will cause water levels to drop, creating a gap between winter ice cover and the unfrozen water surface. The DNR said that would result in unsafe ice conditions across the entire pit. “We would like to make sure that people stay off the Canisteo and those other bodies of water during the winter just to make sure that everyone stays safe,” Michael Liljegren with the DNR said. Winter pumping at the Canisteo Pit will ensure infrastructure in Bovey will continue to divert groundwater away from residential structures.
ITASCA COUNTY, MN
boreal.org

Weekly Conservation Officer Reports for Northern Minnesota

From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - January 3, 2023. CO Curtis Simonson (Int?l Falls #2) reports spending time this past week monitoring trapping activity and checking anglers on area lakes and rivers. CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) reports conditions on area waterways and trails continue to hamper snowmobile...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Snowstorm incoming: What the models are showing

A winter storm is going to blast parts Minnesota late Monday and Tuesday but there still isn't clarity on where the highest snow totals will be. The National Weather Service continues to mention how this storm system is packed with moisture, so much so that it could drop as much precipitation by itself as MSP receives in a typical January.
MINNESOTA STATE

