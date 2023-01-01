Read full article on original website
St. Cloud State Women's Basketball Sinks Northern State 74-53
ST. CLOUD, Minn. - The St. Cloud State women's basketball team started off the new year on the right foot, sinking the Northern State Wolves 74-53 Sunday afternoon at Halenbeck Hall. The second half belonged to the Huskies as they put up 42 points in that time. Nine different Huskies added points to board with four scoring in the double-digits while the team shot .565 percent from behind the three-point line on the day.
Theis Earns Second NSIC North Division Player of the Week Honors
ST. CLOUD, Minn. - For the second time this season, St. Cloud State women's basketball fifth year senior forward Katrina Theis was named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) North Division Player of the Week for her weekend performances over MSU Moorhead and Northern State, as announced by the league on Tuesday. Theis was a key player in the Huskies 80-62 win over MSU Moorhead and 74-53 victory over Northern State.
NDSU-SDSU national championship game has strong Minnesota roots
The FCS national championship features two schools from the Dakotas but has plenty of Minnesotan ties.
St. Cloud State Softball Announces 2023 Schedule
ST. CLOUD, Minn. - It's a new year and that means it is time for a new season of St. Cloud State softball. With the season opener just over a month away, the Huskies announced their 2023 schedule Monday afternoon. St. Cloud State is set to host their annual Kelly...
The FCS Championship Record NDSU Still Hasn’t Beaten and Won’t This Weekend
FCS championship week is upon us and, as tradition dictates, the North Dakota State Bison are in the thick of the conversation. In five days NDSU will make an unprecedented 10th appearance in the national title game and with this tenth showing they take a firm lead in many major categories as far as the contest is concerned. No FCS team, past or present, has played in as many championships, won as many titles or has even compiled as good a winning percentage as the Bison have when it comes to this game. What’s perhaps more impressive is the fact that even a loss to South Dakota State this weekend won’t affect their position atop the history books in any of these categories.
Teen tennis ace Liv Hovde returns to Minnesota after Wimbledon girls victory
MINNEAPOLIS – We can kind of claim her as a Minnesotan. Liv Hovde grew up in the north suburbs before moving to Texas at age 12 to focus on her tennis game.She is now 16, and a professional who is ranked number one for her age group in the country.Hovde is back in Minnesota playing tennis. This is where she started life, and this is still part of her."I always remember everyone being so positive and helpful with me," Hovde said. "I've been in training in Minnesota ever since I was little, and I still come back every year and...
Here are the Minnesota school closures, late starts and e-learning days for Wednesday, Jan. 4
After a heavy burst dropped up to 10 inches of snow on parts of Minnesota Tuesday, another round of snow is coming on Wednesday. The National Weather Service says the Twin Cities is in the bullseye Wednesday, with several more inches of snow falling early in the morning. This has...
Bogojevic steps into second-in-command role at Minnesota State Patrol
Lt. Col. Christina Bogojevic is stepping into a new role with the Minnesota State Patrol. Bogojevic was promoted to the agency’s second-in-command on December 7. Bogojevic joined the Minnesota State Patrol in 2003. She had been a part-time law enforcement officer in Grand Meadow, Minn., and was looking for a full-time position. She decided on the State Patrol in part because of the training they offered, the ability to move throughout the state, and the leadership of then-Col. Anne Beers.
BCA: Minnesota teen missing since mid-November found safe in North Dakota
A 17-year-old Minnesota girl has been found safe after she was initially declared missing in mid-November. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Chloe Lynn Garcia was found safe on Monday in Jamestown, North Dakota. No further details were supplied concerning her disappearance or discovery. Garcia was originally reported missing...
I Didn’t Know I Needed Two Fishing Licenses To Fish Minnesota & Wisconsin Border Waters
Here's something I didn't know for a long time. It turns out I was violating fishing regulations for years because of an incorrect assumption I had made. I told some fishing friends about it, and they didn't know it either. I live in Superior, Wisconsin. Between Duluth, Minnesota & Superior,...
School closures, e-learning days announced ahead of snow in Minnesota
A number of school districts are closing or holding e-learning days on Tuesday as a major snowstorm hits the state. For many districts, Tuesday is the first day back following the holiday break, but a system that could dump more than a foot of snow over parts of western Minnesota is putting plans in jeopardy.
Perfect Minnesota Home For Sale Features Brewery, Ice Rink, Pool, And Was Owned By Minnesota Twins Player (PHOTOS)
Every year, I look back at some of my favorite stories that I've ever written and this, by far, is #1. If this house ever goes back on the market, I am calling dibs! It truly is the perfect Minnesota home. Perfect Minnesota Home For Sale Features Brewery, Ice Rink,...
Lead storm wave dumps 3" to 6" of snow in most areas
Our latest intense winter weather event has delivered wintry weather on schedule this Tuesday. The storm’s lead wave brought an icy mix to much of southern Minnesota, and a burst of heavy snow from the Twin Cities across most of southwest and central Minnesota. Parts of South Dakota near Sioux Falls have already received almost 2 feet of snow. Parts of southern Minnesota are reporting significant ice accumulations.
Latest Tuesday, Wednesday forecast as snow hammers Minnesota
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard has the latest on the snow storm hammering Minnesota today as well as how much snow the Twin Cities should expect over the next couple of days. * INTENSE snow through mid-late afternoon. * A break this evening with more snow tonight into Wednesday night. * Snow...
Weather Outlook for January in Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- We are expecting a significant winter snowstorm here in this first week of January, but what are meteorologists expecting for the rest of the month?. The Climate Prediction Center is out with its monthly forecast for the month of January. They say the month is looking...
Mayo Doctor Takes Control Of All Kwik Trips in Wisconsin, Iowa, and Minnesota
Kwik Trip was founded more than five decades ago by Don Zietlow. His number one priority from the beginning was employee satisfaction. He knew that if he took care of his team they would take care of their customers. Don's plan worked. His happy employees created a very loyal customer...
City by City: Itasca County, Washburn, Northern Minnesota
Itasca County, MN- The Minnesota DNR has begun winter contingency pumping Canisteo Mine Pit in Itasca County. The pumping will cause water levels to drop, creating a gap between winter ice cover and the unfrozen water surface. The DNR said that would result in unsafe ice conditions across the entire pit. “We would like to make sure that people stay off the Canisteo and those other bodies of water during the winter just to make sure that everyone stays safe,” Michael Liljegren with the DNR said. Winter pumping at the Canisteo Pit will ensure infrastructure in Bovey will continue to divert groundwater away from residential structures.
Weekly Conservation Officer Reports for Northern Minnesota
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - January 3, 2023. CO Curtis Simonson (Int?l Falls #2) reports spending time this past week monitoring trapping activity and checking anglers on area lakes and rivers. CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) reports conditions on area waterways and trails continue to hamper snowmobile...
Snowstorm incoming: What the models are showing
A winter storm is going to blast parts Minnesota late Monday and Tuesday but there still isn't clarity on where the highest snow totals will be. The National Weather Service continues to mention how this storm system is packed with moisture, so much so that it could drop as much precipitation by itself as MSP receives in a typical January.
