Iowa State

The Spun

Football World Unhappy With Kirby Smart's Postgame Comment

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs football program are heading back to the College Football Playoff national championship game. The No. 1 seeded Bulldogs topped Ohio State in a thriller at the Peach Bowl on Saturday. Georgia defeated Ohio State by one point to advance. Following the game, Smart made...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

FSU Football offers 2024 DL Dominick McKinley

Florida State offered Lafayette (La.) Acadiana junior defensive lineman Dominick McKinley on Monday. McKinley mentioned FSU defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins, as well as FSU offensive senior analyst Gabe Fertitta when sharing news of the offer. Fertitta has major Louisiana ties, including an incredibly successful run as head coach at Catholic High School in Baton Rouge, La.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
KNOE TV8

Top plays of the 2022 high school football season

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The 2022 high school football season featured incredible feats of athleticism, record breaking performances, historic wins and displays of character and teamwork. As the new year starts, take a look back at the best moments from 2022.
MONROE, LA
FOX Sports

Jackson State plays Alcorn State on 6-game road slide

Jackson State Tigers (1-12) at Alcorn State Braves (3-9) BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State will aim to stop its six-game road losing streak when the Tigers visit Alcorn State. The Braves play their first home game after going 3-9 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Alcorn State is second in the SWAC with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Jeremiah Kendall averaging 3.6.
JACKSON, MS

