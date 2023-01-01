Read full article on original website
Related
Football World Unhappy With Kirby Smart's Postgame Comment
Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs football program are heading back to the College Football Playoff national championship game. The No. 1 seeded Bulldogs topped Ohio State in a thriller at the Peach Bowl on Saturday. Georgia defeated Ohio State by one point to advance. Following the game, Smart made...
FSU Football offers 2024 DL Dominick McKinley
Florida State offered Lafayette (La.) Acadiana junior defensive lineman Dominick McKinley on Monday. McKinley mentioned FSU defensive tackles coach Odell Haggins, as well as FSU offensive senior analyst Gabe Fertitta when sharing news of the offer. Fertitta has major Louisiana ties, including an incredibly successful run as head coach at Catholic High School in Baton Rouge, La.
KNOE TV8
Top plays of the 2022 high school football season
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The 2022 high school football season featured incredible feats of athleticism, record breaking performances, historic wins and displays of character and teamwork. As the new year starts, take a look back at the best moments from 2022.
Northwest Louisiana Represented on Class 1A All-State Team
The Lousiana Sports Writer’s Association released the all-state list on Saturday. Twenty-one players representing eight different teams from District 1-A, 2-A, and 3-A were selected for the list.
NBA Draft: Kentucky’s Cason Wallace Making Strong Top-Ten Case
Kentucky guard Cason Wallace has made a strong case to become a top-ten pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.
THE BIG BOARD: Auburn Transfer Portal Target Tracker – Jan. 3 update
The transfer portal on Monday officially opened and Auburn expects to hit it hard over the next 45 days. The list of top targets inside.
FOX Sports
Jackson State plays Alcorn State on 6-game road slide
Jackson State Tigers (1-12) at Alcorn State Braves (3-9) BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State will aim to stop its six-game road losing streak when the Tigers visit Alcorn State. The Braves play their first home game after going 3-9 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Alcorn State is second in the SWAC with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Jeremiah Kendall averaging 3.6.
Comments / 0