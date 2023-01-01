Read full article on original website
Sabres Senators Hockey
Ottawa Senators left wing Tim Stutzle (18), goaltender Anton Forsberg (31) and defenseman Nick Holden (5) celebrate the team's win against the Buffalo Sabres at the end of an NHL hockey game in Ottawa, Ontario, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
How Sam Gagner Reached 1,000 NHL Games
Sam Gagner played his 1,000th NHL game Thursday night. But there was one point in his career where a trip to the minors made this milestone seem unlikely.
Jets Oilers Hockey
Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor, left, celebrates his goal against the Edmonton Oilers with Neal Pionk during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)
Edmonton Oilers’ Top 5 Prospects for 2023
Dylan Holloway, Philip Broberg, Markus Niemelainen, and Stuart Skinner can’t be considered prospects anymore since they are now officially rookies in the NHL and have all played at least 30 NHL games. That moves the needle to the next batch of talent: a couple have graduated, one is still dominating, and one is representing Canada at the 2023 World Juniors.
Georgiev struggles as Avs lose to Maple Leafs
Michael Bunting had two goals, Auston Matthews and T.J. Brodie scored 24 seconds apart in the second period, and the Toronto Maple Leafs spoiled Nathan MacKinnon's return with a 6-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night.Matthews added an assist to his 18th goal, Mitch Marner and Pierre Engvall also scored, and Matt Murray stopped 26 shots for Toronto."They got Nate back tonight, which gives them a big push," Matthews said. "I thought we would be defended really well and limited their time and space. It's a big win for us to end this trip off against a good...
NHL thrived on, off ice in 2022 after persevering pandemic
Fans, outdoor events returned amid scoring outburst led by McDavid, Ovechkin, Matthews. If 2020 and 2021 were about perseverance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, then 2022 was about the payoff. For two years, we hoped for better days in the NHL. Finally, they came. Big events returned. Arenas refilled. In...
Jets host the Flames in Western Conference play
Calgary Flames (18-13-7, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (23-13-1, second in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host the Calgary Flames in Western Conference play. Winnipeg is 13-6-0 at home and 23-13-1 overall. The Jets have gone 9-4-1 in games decided by one goal. Calgary...
Detroit Red Wings Vrana, Fabbri are on the mend and expected back soon
The Detroit Red Wings are well into their season and have been a very surprising and scrappy team. They have also been bitten quite early, and often, by the injury bug on this campaign. However, within the next few weeks, they are expected to get some added “oomph” to their lineups. Jakub Vrana and Robby Fabbri are expected to come off the injured list within the coming weeks; Fabbri eyeing a return as early as Wednesday.
Roy scores twice, Knights hold off banged-up Avalanche 3-2
DENVER (AP) — Nicolas Roy scored twice in the second period, Mark Stone extended his road point streak to a franchise-record eight games and the Vegas Golden Knights held off the banged-up Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Monday night. Michael Amadio also scored for the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights. Stone...
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES VS. CANUCKS
Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie vs. Vancouver. After a couple days away, the Flames are back in action to wrap up the calendar year with a divisional battle vs. the Vancouver Canucks at the Scotiabank Saddledome. As per the lines and pairings used in the morning skate, tonight's...
Canucks prospect Jonathan Lekkerimäki benched for two periods of Sweden’s comeback win to advance to semi finals at World Juniors
It’s always a close battle when Finland and Sweden match up at the World Junior Championship. Once again, that was the case on Monday as the teams were tied at one goal apiece after 40 minutes of play. Finland came out and scored in the third period to take a 2-1 lead, but Sweden came fighting back late when Leo Carlsson tied the game at two with just under four minutes remaining in the third period.
Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche preview, odds for 1/2: Can Knights extend Avs' slide?
The reigning Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche are looking to snap a three-game skid Monday in Denver when they face the visiting Vegas Golden Knights in a clash of teams short-handed on defense. The Avalanche welcomed star Nathan MacKinnon back into the lineup on Saturday, but they still dropped a...
Coyotes visit the Panthers, try to stop road losing streak
Arizona Coyotes (13-17-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (16-18-4, seventh in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes will aim to break a nine-game road losing streak when they play the Florida Panthers. Florida is 9-6-3 at home and 16-18-4 overall. The Panthers have a 6-7-3...
