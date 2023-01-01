Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Edmonton Oilers’ Top 5 Prospects for 2023
Dylan Holloway, Philip Broberg, Markus Niemelainen, and Stuart Skinner can’t be considered prospects anymore since they are now officially rookies in the NHL and have all played at least 30 NHL games. That moves the needle to the next batch of talent: a couple have graduated, one is still dominating, and one is representing Canada at the 2023 World Juniors.
kalkinemedia.com
Sabres Senators Hockey
Buffalo Sabres right wing Alex Tuch (89) skates around Ottawa Senators defenseman Jake Sanderson (85) to take back the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Ottawa, Ontario, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)
kalkinemedia.com
World Juniors Slovakia Canada Hockey
Slovakia's Libor Nemec reacts after losing to Canada during overtime of IIHF world junior hockey championship quarterfinals action in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press via AP)
FOX Sports
Jets host the Flames in Western Conference play
Calgary Flames (18-13-7, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (23-13-1, second in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host the Calgary Flames in Western Conference play. Winnipeg is 13-6-0 at home and 23-13-1 overall. The Jets have gone 9-4-1 in games decided by one goal. Calgary...
Detroit Red Wings Vrana, Fabbri are on the mend and expected back soon
The Detroit Red Wings are well into their season and have been a very surprising and scrappy team. They have also been bitten quite early, and often, by the injury bug on this campaign. However, within the next few weeks, they are expected to get some added “oomph” to their lineups. Jakub Vrana and Robby Fabbri are expected to come off the injured list within the coming weeks; Fabbri eyeing a return as early as Wednesday.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: The Chicago Blackhawks and the Edmonton Oilers
Could Max Domi remain in Chicago, and could the Oilers look at a Blackhawks defenseman?. Sportsnet: Jeff Marek and Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts on the Chicago Blackhawks and who might be staying now and what defensemen the Edmonton Oilers could target. ** NHLRumors.com transcription. Marek: “Speaking of trades as...
FOX Sports
Roy scores twice, Knights hold off banged-up Avalanche 3-2
DENVER (AP) — Nicolas Roy scored twice in the second period, Mark Stone extended his road point streak to a franchise-record eight games and the Vegas Golden Knights held off the banged-up Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Monday night. Michael Amadio also scored for the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights. Stone...
NHL
O'Reilly, Tarasenko placed on injured reserve by Blues
Center has broken foot, will be reevaluated in 6 weeks; forward sidelined at least 4 by hand injury. Ryan O'Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko were placed on injured reserve by the St. Louis Blues on Monday. O'Reilly, a center, has a broken foot and will be reevaluated in six weeks. The...
FOX Sports
Maple Leafs host the Blues after Bunting's 2-goal game
St. Louis Blues (17-17-3, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (23-8-6, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the St. Louis Blues after Michael Bunting's two-goal game against the Colorado Avalanche in the Maple Leafs' 6-2 win. Toronto has a 13-2-3 record...
