Female suspect pleads not guilty in woman’s killing in Pasadena
A woman pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a murder charge stemming from the killing of another woman in Pasadena three days before Christmas. Carolina Hernandez, 40, is charged with the Dec. 22 killing of Corina Monroy. The murder count includes an allegation that Hernandez “engaged in violent conduct … that...
Woman, 2 juveniles arrested after man trying to sell Rolex watch on OfferUp robbed in Irwindale
A man who was trying to sell his watch to a woman he met on OfferUp was robbed at gunpoint in Irwindale, police said Tuesday. The incident was reported around 2 p.m. New Year’s Eve in the 15800 block of Arrow Highway. The victim told responding Irwindale police officers that he had arranged the transaction […]
Pasadena Doctor Whose Family’s Tesla Plunged Off Cliff Faces Attempted Murder Charges
A doctor whom police say intentionally drove his Tesla off a California cliff — injuring his two children, his wife and himself — will face attempted murder and child abuse charges when released from a hospital where he was in stable condition on Wednesday. Dharmesh Patel, 41, a...
Fontana Herald News
Detectives rescue teenage girl who had been chained to a workout dumbbell inside home in Upland
Detectives rescued a teenage girl who was being held against her will in Upland, according to the Upland Police Department. On Dec. 28, the detectives conducted a safety check at a residence after learning of a possible child abuse taking place in the home, the Upland P.D. said in a Facebook post.
Man arrested following stabbing spree in Irvine
A man was arrested during an alleged stabbing spree in Irvine on Tuesday. One person is hospitalized after police say they were stabbed at the Heritage Plaza shopping center near Culver and Walnut around 12:23 p.m. Irvine Police say the suspect, Ricardo De La Riva, 43, was involved in at least three unprovoked confrontations involving […]
Officers shoot, kill man allegedly armed with sharp object in South Los Angeles
Los Angeles police shot and killed a man who was allegedly armed with a sharp object.
KTLA.com
40-year-old Ventura man arrested for allegedly stealing $100,000 from clients
A 40-year-old man from Ventura, who previously owned the Doyle Tax Group in Thousand Oaks, has been arrested and faces charges of grand theft and embezzlement, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday. Colin Patrick Doyle surrendered himself on Jan. 3 at the Thousand Oaks Police Department after an...
Riverside Co. Department of Animal Services seeks arrest warrant for man who abandoned dog
The Riverside County Department of Animal Services is seeking an arrest warrant on a man who was caught on camera abandoning his dog at a cell phone tower.
Woman, 20, not expected to survive shooting in Westmont area of Los Angeles
A 20-year-old woman is in critical condition after being found with a gunshot wound in the unincorporated Westmont area of Los Angeles County Tuesday night. Deputies were called to the 11200 block of South Mariposa Avenue regarding a gunshot victim call just after 8:30 p.m, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news […]
CBS News
25-year-old pregnant woman fatally shot in Artesia on her way to birthday party with father
A 25-year-old pregnant woman was shot to death in Artesia as she was headed to a birthday party with her dad, and her distraught family believes this was not a random act.
KTLA.com
Teen burglar caught on video vandalizing home in Beverly Hills
Newly released surveillance footage shows a teenager breaking into a home that’s under construction in the Flats neighborhood of Beverly Hills and vandalizing the property. The incident occurred in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day, and officials with the Beverly Hills Police Department told KTLA that the suspect has been identified as a 17-year-old boy.
Elderly couple zip-tied for hours as home-invasion robbers ransack San Marino home: Police
An elderly San Marino couple is recovering after they were held at gunpoint, zip-tied for more than three hours and robbed in a home invasion Friday night. Four robbers in ski masks broke in through a locked French door at the home in the 1700 block of Oak Lane at about 9 p.m. and restrained […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities allege teen committed suicide in fatal bus crash
LA CRESCENTA, Calif. – The death of a woman who was hit by an MTA bus in La Crescenta on New Year’s Day was being classified Tuesday as a suicide, authorities said. The fatal crash happened around 10 a.m. on Jan. 1 at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Dunsmore Avenue, according to Glendale police.
Man Knocks Dog Unconscious, Injures 4-Year-Old Child During Neighbor Dispute
A Stevenson Ranch man was arrested Saturday on a slew of charges after he broke a window, which later injured a 4-year-old child, during a dispute with a neighbor before resisting and injuring a deputy. Around 11 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to the 25300 block of The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch for a neighbor ...
newsantaana.com
Four suspects were arrested in Tustin while trying to cash a fraudulent check
Tustin police officers were called to a local bank after employees noted an attempted fraudulent check transaction. A total of four subjects were arrested and booked at Orange County Jail for charges of conspiracy, check fraud, drug offenses, arrest warrants, and more. The Tustin Police Department advises that “Identity theft...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID bodies found in San Pedro
SAN PEDRO, Calif. Two people were found dead at the base of a seaside cliff in San Pedro on Sunday, according to Los Angeles fire officials. A death investigation was underway in the 900 block of Paseo del Mar after the bodies were discovered at about 10:15 a.m. Responders were...
Large police presence in South L.A. for officer involved shooting
Police responded to South Los Angeles in droves after units received an “officer needs help call.”
