KTLA

Man arrested following stabbing spree in Irvine

A man was arrested during an alleged stabbing spree in Irvine on Tuesday.  One person is hospitalized after police say they were stabbed at the Heritage Plaza shopping center near Culver and Walnut around 12:23 p.m. Irvine Police say the suspect, Ricardo De La Riva, 43, was involved in at least three unprovoked confrontations involving […]
IRVINE, CA
CBS News

3 people stabbed in Irvine, 1 sent to hospital

Three people were stabbed in Irvine Tuesday, according to the Irvine Police Department. It happened around 12:30 p.m. at Culver Drive and Walnut Avenue in Irvine. According to police, a man stabbed two people at a gas station then ran into a neighborhood and stabbed another. Police set up a...
IRVINE, CA
KTLA.com

Teen burglar caught on video vandalizing home in Beverly Hills

Newly released surveillance footage shows a teenager breaking into a home that’s under construction in the Flats neighborhood of Beverly Hills and vandalizing the property. The incident occurred in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day, and officials with the Beverly Hills Police Department told KTLA that the suspect has been identified as a 17-year-old boy.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities allege teen committed suicide in fatal bus crash

LA CRESCENTA, Calif. – The death of a woman who was hit by an MTA bus in La Crescenta on New Year’s Day was being classified Tuesday as a suicide, authorities said. The fatal crash happened around 10 a.m. on Jan. 1 at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Dunsmore Avenue, according to Glendale police.
GLENDALE, CA
newsantaana.com

Four suspects were arrested in Tustin while trying to cash a fraudulent check

Tustin police officers were called to a local bank after employees noted an attempted fraudulent check transaction. A total of four subjects were arrested and booked at Orange County Jail for charges of conspiracy, check fraud, drug offenses, arrest warrants, and more. The Tustin Police Department advises that “Identity theft...
TUSTIN, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID bodies found in San Pedro

SAN PEDRO, Calif. Two people were found dead at the base of a seaside cliff in San Pedro on Sunday, according to Los Angeles fire officials. A death investigation was underway in the 900 block of Paseo del Mar after the bodies were discovered at about 10:15 a.m. Responders were...
LOS ANGELES, CA

