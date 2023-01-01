ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, NY

NU Purple Eagles.com

Purples Eagles Can't Complete Comeback Against Iona

New Rochelle, NY—The Niagara women's basketball team closed out their first MAAC road weekend against Iona on Monday afternoon. The Purple Eagles fell to the Gaels 63-53 despite outscoring Iona 22-15 in the fourth quarter. Game Recap. First Quarter. The Purple Eagles fell behind early after scoring the first...
NU Purple Eagles.com

Hockey Defeats Toronto In Exhibition

Niagara University, N.Y.—The Niagara Hockey team opened their 2023 with an exhibition win over the University of Toronto at Dwyer Arena on Monday afternoon. The Purple Eagles and Varsity Blues came out firing in the first period as shots were 10-8 Niagara after the opening 20 minutes. Both goalies stopped everything that was thrown at them and it was 0-0 after the first.
