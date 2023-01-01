Read full article on original website
kalkinemedia.com
Sabalenka looking to keep WTA Finals momentum going in Australia
World number five Aryna Sabalenka is aiming to hold onto the momentum from her season-ending run at the WTA Finals when she starts as second seed at the Adelaide International next week. The Belarusian lost in the decider of the WTA Finals in Texas in November to France's Caroline Garcia...
kalkinemedia.com
Extinction Rebellion suspends 'public disruption' tactics
Environmental group Extinction Rebellion said on Sunday that it would no longer stage its infamous blockades of UK transport networks and will instead hold a major demonstration against government policy in April. The activist network, formed in the UK in 2018, has regularly used civil disobedience to protest what it...
kalkinemedia.com
REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT
Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m.SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect. GLOBAL. UKRAINE-CRISIS/. Defiant Ukrainians cheer New Year as drones blasted from skies. KYIV/DONETSK PROVINCE FRONT...
kalkinemedia.com
World Juniors Slovakia Canada Hockey
Slovakia's Libor Nemec reacts after scoring a goal against Canada during third-period IIHF world junior hockey championship quarterfinals action in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press via AP)
kalkinemedia.com
French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch
GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ (GTT) :. French engineering group GTT said on Monday it was stopping its activities in Russia after analysing the latest European sanction packages which include a ban on engineering services with Russian firms. EU/"QATARGATE":. The European Parliament said it had begun a procedure to waive the immunityof...
markerzone.com
ANGELA PRICE PUTS FURTHER DAMPER ON HOPES OF CAREY PRICE PLAYING FOR MONTREAL AGAIN
While goaltender Carey Price has insisted his hope is to once again play for the Montreal Canadiens before he officially retires, a new revelation by wife Angela appears to make that more unlikely than ever. In a response to a question on her Instagram account, Angela stated the family plans to move out of Montreal completely in the near future.
kalkinemedia.com
In a bit of a pickle: Badosa's bizarre cure for United Cup cramps
Spain's Paula Badosa drank to success on Sunday when she overcame cramping at the United Cup by sipping pickle juice. Badosa beat Britain's Harriet Dart 6-7 (6/8), 7-6 (7/5), 6-1 in the mixed teams event but only after calling for an unusual tonic in the second set of the round robin clash.
