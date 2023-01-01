Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
2 US metals and mining stocks to explore in 2023
Agnico Eagle Mines paid a quarterly dividend of US$ 0.40 apiece. Agnico Eagle posted a net income of US$ 79.6 million in Q3 2022. The metal mining sector suffered in 2022, hit by a slew of headwinds and an economic slowdown. However, the yellow metal proved to be the most precious asset in 2022, falling only 15 per cent when pitted against a fall of 19 per cent of the S&P500 and the US government bonds. So, how have the US metals and mining stocks performed in this tumultuous year for the equity market?
kalkinemedia.com
Extinction Rebellion suspends 'public disruption' tactics
Environmental group Extinction Rebellion said on Sunday that it would no longer stage its infamous blockades of UK transport networks and will instead hold a major demonstration against government policy in April. The activist network, formed in the UK in 2018, has regularly used civil disobedience to protest what it...
kalkinemedia.com
World Juniors Slovakia Canada Hockey
Slovakia's Libor Nemec reacts after losing to Canada during overtime of IIHF world junior hockey championship quarterfinals action in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press via AP)
kalkinemedia.com
South Korea to offer tax breaks on domestic chip and tech investments
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea said on Tuesday it would offer large tax breaks to semiconductor and other technology companies investing at home to strengthen its supply-chain security while boosting the economy. Companies making capital investment at home would be given up to a 35% tax deduction and the steps...
kalkinemedia.com
How has Australian housing market been doing over the past year?
Australia’s housing market declined in 2022, rising inflation and successive interest rates could be the anticipated forces. The 1.2% decline in October month counted as the sixth consecutive decline in Australian housing market charts. Housing value for Australian houses has also dropped, as stated by the Australian Bureau of...
kalkinemedia.com
French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch
GAZTRANSPORT & TECHNIGAZ (GTT) :. French engineering group GTT said on Monday it was stopping its activities in Russia after analysing the latest European sanction packages which include a ban on engineering services with Russian firms. EU/"QATARGATE":. The European Parliament said it had begun a procedure to waive the immunityof...
kalkinemedia.com
Facial Recognition Mistaken Identity
FILE - Massachusetts Institute of Technology facial recognition researcher Joy Buolamwini stands for a portrait at the school in Cambridge, Mass., Feb. 13, 2019. Louisiana authorities’ use of facial recognition technology led to the mistaken identity arrest of a Georgia man on a fugitive warrant, an attorney for the man said. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
kalkinemedia.com
Factbox-Countries impose COVID restrictions on Chinese travellers
(Reuters) - Authorities around the world are imposing or considering curbs on travellers from China as COVID-19 cases in the country surge following its relaxation of "zero-COVID" rules. They cite a lack of information from China on variants and are concerned about a wave of infections. China has rejected criticism...
markerzone.com
ANGELA PRICE PUTS FURTHER DAMPER ON HOPES OF CAREY PRICE PLAYING FOR MONTREAL AGAIN
While goaltender Carey Price has insisted his hope is to once again play for the Montreal Canadiens before he officially retires, a new revelation by wife Angela appears to make that more unlikely than ever. In a response to a question on her Instagram account, Angela stated the family plans to move out of Montreal completely in the near future.
kalkinemedia.com
Legend Biotech Announces Acceptance Of Its New Drug Application For Ciltacabtagene Autoleucel (Cilta-Cel) In China
* LEGEND BIOTECH ANNOUNCES ACCEPTANCE OF ITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR CILTACABTAGENE AUTOLEUCEL (CILTA-CEL) IN CHINA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
In a bit of a pickle: Badosa's bizarre cure for United Cup cramps
Spain's Paula Badosa drank to success on Sunday when she overcame cramping at the United Cup by sipping pickle juice. Badosa beat Britain's Harriet Dart 6-7 (6/8), 7-6 (7/5), 6-1 in the mixed teams event but only after calling for an unusual tonic in the second set of the round robin clash.
kalkinemedia.com
Russia to freeze Linde assets worth $488 mln -Interfax
MOSCOW, Jan 2 (Reuters) - A Russian court has ordered 35 billion roubles ($487.6 million) of assets belonging to industrial gases company Linde to be frozen, the Interfax news agency reported on Monday. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being...
Comments / 0