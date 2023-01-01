Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Damar Hamlin Was Raised by Parents Who Worked Incredibly Hard to Provide for Him
Following one of the most terrifying on-field incidents in the history of the NFL, sports fans and people more generally around the world are hoping as hard as they can that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be OK. Article continues below advertisement. Damar collapsed during the first quarter of...
Joe Burrow Made Classy Locker Room Decision On Monday Night
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made an incredibly classy decision on Monday night. Following Damar Hamlin's terrifying collapse on the field, both the Bills and Bengals went to their respective locker rooms. But on a night like last night, there was no purpose to have both teams ...
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
Bleacher Report
NFL MVP Race 2022-23: Latest Predictions After Updated Odds Entering Week 18
The NFL Most Valuable Player award now appears to be Patrick Mahomes' to lose. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is the overwhelming betting favorite to win the vote after Week 17. Mahomes holds a lead over Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts and Justin Jefferson. Hurts did not play for...
Bleacher Report
Former NFL WR Josh Gordon Drafted in 6th Round by XFL's Seattle Sea Dragons
Veteran wide receiver Josh Gordon will return to professional football in 2023 with the XFL. The Seattle Sea Dragons selected him in the sixth round of the league's supplemental draft on Sunday. The 31-year-old made two appearances for the Tennessee Titans earlier this season, logging a total of 24 snaps...
Bleacher Report
NFL Playoff Schedule 2023: Bracket Dates and Updated AFC, NFC Scenarios
Ahead of the final week of the NFL regular season, there are still numerous unanswered questions about the postseason picture in both the AFC and NFC. In the AFC, the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars will face off with the AFC South title on the line, while other teams such as the New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers push for a postseason berth.
Bleacher Report
10 Contenders for the College Football Playoff in 2023
The 2022 college football season will soon come to and end after the finale between TCU and Georgia on Jan. 9. Focus will then shift toward the top contenders for the 2023 title as teams across the country build their rosters. Programs like Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State seem to...
Bleacher Report
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Predictions for Nation's Elite Prospects
The Houston Texans will have a franchise-altering decision to make if they secure the top pick in the 2023 NFL draft in Week 18. Houston will get to choose between Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud with the No. 1 overall pick. The Texans need to...
Bleacher Report
Bengals vs. Bills Postponed After Damar Hamlin Was Taken to Hospital After Collapsing
The NFL postponed Monday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in the first quarter. The NFL said Hamlin is in critical condition at a local hospital. A representative for Hamlin, Jordon Rooney, tweeted an update after Hamlin was taken...
Bleacher Report
Daniel Jones Earns the Right to Be Giants' QB of the Future with Playoff Berth
There isn't a team in the NFL that has exceeded expectations in 2022 by a wider margin than the New York Giants. Part of the reason those expectations were modest was uncertainty under center. Headed into the final year of his rookie deal, the general belief was that Daniel Jones was just playing out the string—after three mostly unimpressive seasons, the Giants passed on Jones' fifth-year option last offseason.
Bleacher Report
NFL Free Agents 2023: Predictions for Top Players Expected to Hit Open Market
As a handful of NFL teams get rolling with playoff preparations, a bigger batch of franchises should be thinking about how this offseason might help them join the next postseason picture. Adding a top-shelf free agent or two might do the trick. The 2023 class isn't particularly loaded, but it...
Bleacher Report
2023 NFL Draft: Players Who Can Turn Franchises Around Next Year
The 2023 NFL draft represents an opportunity for franchises to change their fortunes. In particular, it could help some of the clubs that have already been eliminated from playoff contention reverse course and make it into the field as early as next season. While the 2023 class will almost certainly...
Bleacher Report
Bills vs. Bengals Won't Resume This Week; NFL Week 18 Schedule Remains Unchanged
The NFL announced Tuesday the Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills will not be resumed this week and no decision has been made about restarting at a later date:. There has also been no changes to the Week 18 schedule. The Monday Night Football game was...
Bleacher Report
Report: Taylor Heinicke Expected to Start for Commanders over Carson Wentz in Week 18
The Washington Commanders are expected to start Taylor Heinicke in Week 18 against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Heinicke will take over for Carson Wentz, who finished 16-of-28 for 143 yards and three interceptions in a 24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 17.
Bleacher Report
Cowboys Rumors: James Washington Released After T.Y. Hilton Signs Contract with DAL
The Dallas Cowboys are releasing wide receiver James Washington, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Washington saw limited time on the field with Dallas, logging 15 offensive snaps over two games. He got crowded out of the receiving room by T.Y. Hilton, who signed with the Cowboys on Dec. 12 and has five receptions for 102 yards in his two appearances so far.
Bleacher Report
Raiders' Best Long-Term Options at QB After Derek Carr Benching
The Las Vegas Raiders' decision to bench Derek Carr for their Week 17 game against the San Francisco 49ers feels like the end of an era. After nine years of serving as the starting quarterback for the Raiders, the Silver and Black decided to go in another direction, playing Jarrett Stidham over a healthy Carr in the team's penultimate game of the 2022 season.
Bleacher Report
6 NFL Teams That Should Be Willing to Pay the Price to Get Sean Payton
As we approach the final week of the 2022 NFL regular season, several franchises are already looking ahead to 2023. A few of them will be seeking new head coaches in the offseason. The Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers fired their head coaches during the season, and other...
Bleacher Report
Russell Wilson Gets Emotional over Support from Broncos Teammates: 'Meant the World'
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson told reporters how much it meant to see his teammates (including wideouts Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler) defend him publicly this week following the team's 51-14 Christmas Day loss to the Los Angeles Rams amid a report that teammates were upset about the signal-caller's "attitude."
