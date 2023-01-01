ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
Bleacher Report

NFL MVP Race 2022-23: Latest Predictions After Updated Odds Entering Week 18

The NFL Most Valuable Player award now appears to be Patrick Mahomes' to lose. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is the overwhelming betting favorite to win the vote after Week 17. Mahomes holds a lead over Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts and Justin Jefferson. Hurts did not play for...
Bleacher Report

Former NFL WR Josh Gordon Drafted in 6th Round by XFL's Seattle Sea Dragons

Veteran wide receiver Josh Gordon will return to professional football in 2023 with the XFL. The Seattle Sea Dragons selected him in the sixth round of the league's supplemental draft on Sunday. The 31-year-old made two appearances for the Tennessee Titans earlier this season, logging a total of 24 snaps...
SEATTLE, WA
Bleacher Report

NFL Playoff Schedule 2023: Bracket Dates and Updated AFC, NFC Scenarios

Ahead of the final week of the NFL regular season, there are still numerous unanswered questions about the postseason picture in both the AFC and NFC. In the AFC, the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars will face off with the AFC South title on the line, while other teams such as the New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers push for a postseason berth.
TEXAS STATE
Bleacher Report

10 Contenders for the College Football Playoff in 2023

The 2022 college football season will soon come to and end after the finale between TCU and Georgia on Jan. 9. Focus will then shift toward the top contenders for the 2023 title as teams across the country build their rosters. Programs like Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State seem to...
TENNESSEE STATE
Bleacher Report

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Predictions for Nation's Elite Prospects

The Houston Texans will have a franchise-altering decision to make if they secure the top pick in the 2023 NFL draft in Week 18. Houston will get to choose between Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud with the No. 1 overall pick. The Texans need to...
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

Daniel Jones Earns the Right to Be Giants' QB of the Future with Playoff Berth

There isn't a team in the NFL that has exceeded expectations in 2022 by a wider margin than the New York Giants. Part of the reason those expectations were modest was uncertainty under center. Headed into the final year of his rookie deal, the general belief was that Daniel Jones was just playing out the string—after three mostly unimpressive seasons, the Giants passed on Jones' fifth-year option last offseason.
Bleacher Report

2023 NFL Draft: Players Who Can Turn Franchises Around Next Year

The 2023 NFL draft represents an opportunity for franchises to change their fortunes. In particular, it could help some of the clubs that have already been eliminated from playoff contention reverse course and make it into the field as early as next season. While the 2023 class will almost certainly...
TEXAS STATE
Bleacher Report

Cowboys Rumors: James Washington Released After T.Y. Hilton Signs Contract with DAL

The Dallas Cowboys are releasing wide receiver James Washington, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Washington saw limited time on the field with Dallas, logging 15 offensive snaps over two games. He got crowded out of the receiving room by T.Y. Hilton, who signed with the Cowboys on Dec. 12 and has five receptions for 102 yards in his two appearances so far.
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

Raiders' Best Long-Term Options at QB After Derek Carr Benching

The Las Vegas Raiders' decision to bench Derek Carr for their Week 17 game against the San Francisco 49ers feels like the end of an era. After nine years of serving as the starting quarterback for the Raiders, the Silver and Black decided to go in another direction, playing Jarrett Stidham over a healthy Carr in the team's penultimate game of the 2022 season.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Bleacher Report

6 NFL Teams That Should Be Willing to Pay the Price to Get Sean Payton

As we approach the final week of the 2022 NFL regular season, several franchises are already looking ahead to 2023. A few of them will be seeking new head coaches in the offseason. The Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers fired their head coaches during the season, and other...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy