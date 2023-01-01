Read full article on original website
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
4,000 Nurses From New York Presbyterian Hospital Have Agreed To a Contract To Cancel The StrikeAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Remembering The Bottom Line, Where Bruce Springsteen ‘Owned the Stage’Frank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Some Good News, for Morristown, NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
9 Fun Things to Do in New York City During the Winter
New York City is a great destination for a winter vacation, with a range of activities to enjoy no matter what your interests are. Here are 9 fun things to do in New York City during the winter:. Visit Central Park – Central Park is a beautiful place to visit...
Brooklyn's greatest indoor amusement center opens.
Summary : There are more than 175 indoor amusement parks across the U.S., but New York City never had one until New Year's Eve. Owner Michael Karlewicz found 40,000 square feet to build an indoor playground in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. The wait to enter spanned more than a city block.
Watch: New York City cop proposes in Times Square on New Year’s Eve
NEW YORK, NY – A New York City police officer took advantage of the moment to propose to his girlfriend in front of thousands of people in Times Square gathered for the New Year’s Eve celebration. NYPD Detective Hertrich took a knee as Black Eyed Peas’ “I got a feeling” was being blasted across Times Square. Officer Hertrich took a knee and presented his now fiance with an engagement ring. Luckily for him she said yes. While the video might have been more viral if she had said no, it was a happy ending for all, and the start of The post Watch: New York City cop proposes in Times Square on New Year’s Eve appeared first on Shore News Network.
Is New York City facing a ‘doom loop’ scenario? A discussion has started.
While some New York City business districts have recovered their pre-pandemic luster, Midtown and Lower Manhattan continue to feel the ill effects of so many workers still either toiling away at home for at least part of the week. Many experts think hybrid and work-from-home arrangements, given a substantial test drive during the pandemic, are here to stay. Under this bleak view, Manhattan office workers' continued hybrid and work-from-home arrangements will depress real estate values, starve the government of tax revenue and result in budget cuts and policy decisions that fuel more harm. [ more › ]
Get over a cold fast
The three things you should do to speed up the recovery process. The three things you should do to speed up the recovery process. Investigators dig into past of man arrested in NYC …. More questions are emerging about Trevor Bickford, the 19-year-old man who is charged with two counts...
The Shop at Columbus Circle | Shopping mall in New York City
The Shop at Columbus Circle is located on the street of the same name, located in the heart of Manhattan, New York, and inside the Time Warner Center, a set of skyscrapers that houses several hotels, bars, and restaurants. In this shopping center you will find stores of the most prestigious and expensive brands such as Swarovski, Armani or Thomas Pink.
From Falafel to Dumplings: A Guide to the Street Food in New York
New York City is known for its diverse and vibrant food culture, with a wide variety of street food options to choose from. Here are five food streets in New York City:. 1. Smorgasburg: Located in Brooklyn, Smorgasburg is a weekly outdoor food market featuring over 100 local and international food vendors. You can find everything from artisanal ice cream and gourmet sandwiches to exotic flavours and international cuisine.
Tenants frustrated after gushing water floods into Brooklyn apartments
In the fire stairs, a waterfall cascaded down all four floors, eventually infiltrating all 10 apartments in Brooklyn.
Family from Brooklyn welcomes 1st baby born in New York City in 2023
Kingsley Mei was born at the stroke of midnight weighing 6 pounds, 7.6 ounces and measuring 19 inches.
Man stabbed multiple times near Times Square: NYPD
Police are searching for the person who stabbed a man near Times Square Saturday morning. Man stabbed multiple times near Times Square: NYPD. Police are searching for the person who stabbed a man near Times Square Saturday morning. PIX11 Special: Best of NYC brunch in 2022. From power lunches to...
Mayor Adams, now is the time to transform NYC — before even more New Yorkers flee
Mayor Adams, as your administration’s second year begins, I have an irrational desire to give you advice. I know advice is annoying; it comes across as criticism, and it’s easy to lob from the cheap seats. But I wouldn’t bother if I didn’t believe in your potential to be a transformational mayor. Nothing can prepare you for becoming New York City’s chief executive. It takes time to get your legs under you in what is reliably a tough freshman year — but you’ve handled it with diligence and aplomb. You now are in a stronger, smarter, more confident position to make...
Indoor amusement park opens in Brooklyn: ‘It was so much fun!’
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – There are more than 175 indoor amusement parks called Urban Air Adventure Park across the United States. But New York City never had one until New Year’s Eve. Bronx-born owner Michael Karlewicz had been looking for the perfect location in New York City for a while until he found 40,000 […]
NYPD welcomes hundreds of new multicultural officers at Manhattan graduation ceremony
The NYPD celebrated the graduation Friday of a new class of police officers that look to reinvigorate “New York’s Finest” with a legion of multicultural recruits. NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey arrived backstage at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 30 excited to share in the festivities for the first time as the highest-ranking uniformed police officer. The graduation ceremony welcomed 477 new police officers making up a rich mosaic of races and ethnicities from equally diverse backgrounds.
Annual Festive Display Postponed Once Again at Popular “Holiday House” on Pelham Parkway
For more than four decades, residents from across the City have trekked to Pelham Gardens to see the annual festive display on show at the “Holiday House” located at the corner of Pelham Parkway North and Westervelt Avenue, created each year by the local Garabedian family. Visitors come...
In NYC, these job areas are red hot — and training is available, too
New York City has emerged from the pandemic as the land of opportunity, and, in fields where talent is slim, there are new pathways that workers can take to earn the right credentials. “New York City’s superpower has long been and continues to be its people,” said Yael Taqqu, managing partner of consulting powerhouse McKinsey. “The area boasts one of the most educated, productive and diverse workforces on the planet.” Exactly what kind of workers will be in demand in 2023 and beyond? We turned to experts from hiring and talent strategy provider ManpowerGroup, recruitment solutions leader iCIMS and the New York...
What’s open, closed in NYC for New Year’s holiday observed Jan. 2
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New Year’s Day has come and gone, but many offices and institutions will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2, to observe the holiday. Here is a guide to what’s open and what’s closed in New York City. Staten Island Ferry: Holiday schedule. Staten...
Brooklyn TJ Maxx robbed, employee threatened
NEW YORK, NY – Police are investigating a strong-armed robbery at TJ Maxx, located at 1630 East 15th Street in Brooklyn. Detectives with the 61st Precinct reported two individuals entered the store on December 27th at around 5pm. They threatened an employee with physical violence while they were engaged in the act of shoplifting. After the confrontation with the employee, the two suspects grabbed more items from the store and fled. Police are asking anyone who can identify the suspects to call 1-800-577-TIPS. The post Brooklyn TJ Maxx robbed, employee threatened appeared first on Shore News Network.
Four Great But Underrated Places In New York You Need To See
New York City is a bustling metropolis that is home to some of the most iconic landmarks and attractions in the world. From Times Square and Central Park to the Empire State Building and the Metropolitan Museum of Art, there's no shortage of amazing places to visit in the city that never sleeps.
Cops are escaping from New York City and other blue cities nationwide, here’s why
Trevor Schakohl on December 30, 2022 NEW YORK, NY – New York City and other Democrat-run cities in America are losing police officers. Multiple media outlets reported that a large number of officers left the police forces of six Democrat-led major cities in 2022, with many moving to other departments. As a result of low morale, continuing violent crime, and higher paying police jobs in other places, scores of officers have resigned from police departments. According to Texas Christian University Associate Dean of Graduate Studies and policing professor Johnny Nhan, low morale has become a major issue for many police The post Cops are escaping from New York City and other blue cities nationwide, here’s why appeared first on Shore News Network.
New Year’s Eve Cannabis Celebration: Stock Up on Uncle Budd NYC’s Premium Flower Sale
Uncle Budd NYC is a premier cannabis brand and delivery service based in New York City. Known for their high quality strains and convenient delivery options, Uncle Budd has quickly become a favorite among cannabis enthusiasts in the city. As we approach New Year’s Eve, Uncle Budd is offering a...
