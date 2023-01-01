ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cavaliers betting on in-arena sportsbook to win over fans

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G454E_0k04DxEB00

CLEVELAND (AP) — The action at Cleveland Cavaliers games from now on won’t be limited to dunks, layups, 3-pointers and anything else happening on the court.

Bet on it.

With sports gambling becoming legal in Ohio on Jan. 1 at midnight, the NBA team is opening a stylish, two-story sportsbook inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, where fans can wager on games across the country — along with the one they’re attending.

Partnering with Caesar’s Sportsbook, the Cavs are the latest professional franchise to double down, so to speak, on the burgeoning, multi-billion dollar sports gambling industry, once deemed taboo and now trendy.

After decades of reservations about whether to accept gambling, the NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB are all in. Money talks.

“This is where it’s headed,” Nic Barlage, CEO of the Cavaliers, Rock Entertainment Group and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, said while pointing toward one of the many large-screen TVs ringing the 10,000 square foot space outfitted with bars, betting kiosks and windows.

“Everything is becoming gamified.”

Cleveland’s in-arena sportsbook is one of a just a handful currently operating nationwide, but there are more planned as additional states legalize gambling.

While widespread in Europe, the in-arena, full-service sportsbook didn’t debut in the U.S. until 2021, when the Washington Wizards opened one at Capital One Arena. Arizona was quick to follow with betting services at Suns, Mercury and Diamondbacks games.

The New York Mets have a Caesars Sportsbook at Citi Field, but it’s only a lounge and club space, where fans can use their mobile apps to place bets. Others will become more the norm than exception in coming years.

The success in Washington intrigued the Cavs, who recognized a new financial opportunity for their downtown arena when Ohio became the 33rd state to legalize gambling two years ago following a prolonged legal battle.

Cleveland’s facility will be operate seven days a week, 362 days per year. Not only will it be open during Cavs games to fans 21 and over, but every event at the arena from concerts to pro wrestling to Disney on Ice.

Recognizing a shift in the interests of today’s fan, the Cavs and other teams are adjusting to this new frontier in sports entertainment.

Going to games isn’t enough for some fans. They want to be involved on other levels with some looking to invest more than just their hearts into the home team.

“When we talk to our partners in D.C., the narrative around games has become one of like, ’What’s the parlay? What’s the over/under? What’s it going to be this quarter?’” Barlage said. “Fans have become so educated in regards to all these nuances around sports betting.

“It has literally worked into a fan’s experience now, that vernacular. So you want to be able to offer an amenity that captures that for the betterment of your partners and strategically.”

The team expects the sportsbook to attract the ardent gambler and maybe entice the casual fan to drop a couple bucks on a game.

“We want to be very clear: We view this as a fan experience, a fan amenity and a fan-engagement opportunity,” Barlage said. “Those are the things that stand true to us in this whole thing.

“In regards to the betting part, if we can help our partners at Caesar’s convert more people into sport betting, it just helps our ecosystem. We both want to do it responsibly. We don’t want to do it in an irresponsible way that creates this ripple effect.”

Accessible inside the arena’s enormous glass atrium and via a street entrance for those not ticketed for an event, the Caesar’s Sportsbook in Cleveland looks like a Las Vegas casino floor, minus the blackjack and roulette tables.

There’s an enormous circular bar on the upper level with windows providing natural light and stunning views of Cleveland’s west side.

“It’s going to feel like a high-end sports bar where you’re going to be able to place bets,” Barlage said, noting that fans also can dine on a food menu comprised of the arena’s best offerings.

And if fans needed a reminder, the wall just inside the sportsbook’s front entrance says: Eat. Bet. Cheer.

While knowing there may be a need to tweak hours and other aspects in the near future, the Cavs are confident initial curiosity along with a crammed sports calendar — NFL playoffs, March Madness, Cavs games — in early 2023 will drive interest.

“The first five months of this thing could be pretty unique and special,” Barlage said. “Beyond that we have to think about it, but then you transition into baseball and all those things.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NEW YORK STATE
atozsports.com

The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want

We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
MINNESOTA STATE
Yardbarker

Former Dodgers Outfielder Signs with New York Club

Billy McKinney made his major league debut in 2018 with the New York Mets then went on to spend two and half years in Toronto. Then at the end of the 2020 season, McKinney was claimed off waivers by the Brewers. But his time in Milwaukee didn't last long as he was traded back to New York by the Mets and then was DFA'd just two months later.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To LeBron James Wife Video

LeBron James may be a billionaire and one of the greatest basketball players of all-time, but he likes to play video games like a regular dude. On New Year's Eve, James' wife Savannah shared a video on her Instagram of the King ringing in 2023 with some Madden action. It looks like Bron was playing with the Minnesota Vikings.
The Spun

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Had Message For LeBron James Today

Lakers star LeBron James put on a show Friday night, scoring 47 points against the Hawks on his 38th birthday. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar shared his reaction to James' birthday performance on Twitter, writing, "Happy birthday, LeBron. 38 is the new 38,388." Of course, 38,388 isn't a random number. That's the exact...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Ryan Day Is Getting Crushed For Questionable Decision

Ohio State just made a brutal mistake on a 4th and short, as a Buckeyes player was not set before the snap, forcing a punt back to Georgia. But while the penalty was frustrating, the play call was questionable, too. Why not just line C.J. Stroud up under center, with...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Associated Press

NFL, sports world reaction to injury to Bills’ Damar Hamlin

—- “Bills Mafia is with you, @HamlinIsland.” — Buffalo Bills on Twitter. “Please pray for our brother.” — Bills quarterback Josh Allen on Twitter. “My prayers and thoughts go out to @HamlinIsland the Hamlin Family. I’m praying that you pull through bro. Love.” — Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who was tackled by Hamlin on the play during which the Bills safety was injured.
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Longtime NFL Referee Says Fiesta Bowl Made Big Mistake

A longtime NFL referee and rules expert says the Fiesta Bowl officials made a big mistake. There were several questionable calls in the College Football Playoff semifinal. Few, if any, were as big as the no-touchdown call in the first half. Michigan appeared to score a touchdown on a long...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Robert Griffin III Wife Video

Robert Griffin III had to sprint out of Saturday afternoon's College Football Playoff game between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU. Grete Griffin, the wife of the former college football and NFL star, went into labor during the College Football Playoff semifinal contest. On Instagram, the wife of the...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

College Basketball Refs Have 'Had It' With 1 Head Coach

No. 2 UConn suffered its first loss of the season on Saturday, falling 83-73 to No. 22 Xavier. With his team 2:25 remaining and his team trailing 74-71, UConn head coach Dan Hurley was assessed a technical foul for arguing with the referees. Hurley was unhappy with the free throw disparity--28-to-9 in favor of Xavier.
CINCINNATI, OH
theScore

Morant aiming to become billionaire by age 30

Ja Morant has lofty goals for his financial future. The Memphis Grizzlies star told Forbes' Jabari Young that he's looking to join the exclusive athlete billionaire club by the time he turns 30 years old. "Me and my mom started a saying right after the season: 'Be a billionaire by...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
608K+
Post
649M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy