Ryan Day Says He "wouldn't Change" the Run Call on Ohio State's Final Drive and Confirmed Marvin Harrison Jr. Was in Concussion Protocol

There are no big surprises on Ohio State's pre-Peach Bowl status report. The most pressing health-related question of bowl week for the Buckeyes was whether or not third-year running back Miyan Williams, who missed multiple days of interviews and Wednesday's open practice viewing window, would be good to go for the College Football Playoff semifinal. Battling a stomach bug throughout the week, Williams returned to practice Thursday and Ryan Day said he'd be good to go for the game.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO