ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ryan Day Says He "wouldn't Change" the Run Call on Ohio State's Final Drive and Confirmed Marvin Harrison Jr. Was in Concussion Protocol

By Garrick Hodge
Eleven Warriors
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 9

Gold Gate
2d ago

Sorry but he made the wrong play call. Get the ball as close as you can to the end zone. He didn't trust his team.

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State WR enters transfer portal following Peach Bowl loss

After a devastating one-point loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, Ohio State is experiencing a loss of a different kind. It was reported on Monday that true freshman WR Blaize Exline has entered the transfer portal. Exline was a walk-on for the Buckeyes and joined the team in June of 2022.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Defensive End Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

A veteran Ohio State defensive lineman has reportedly entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste, a four-star recruit in the class of 2018, is in the portal, per On3's Matt Zenitz. Jean-Baptiste will have one year of eligibility remaining in 2023. A Spring Valley (N.Y.) native, Jean-Baptiste registered...
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Jim Knowles failed the Buckeyes

The Ohio State football team had a chance to beat Georgia in the Peach Bowl. In fact, they should have. The Buckeyes had a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter. That should be more than enough for the team to get out with a lead. Instead, Jim Knowles failed the program.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Former Ohio State Linebacker Teradja Mitchell Transfers to Florida

Teradja Mitchell will finish his college football career in Gainesville. The fifth-year senior Ohio State linebacker is transferring to Florida, where he will have one more season of eligibility. Mitchell will be looking to earn a bigger role on Florida’s defense after playing only one defensive snap for Ohio State...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

CJ Stroud addresses heavy heart after crushing Peach Bowl loss: 'I left my heart out on that field'

C.J. Stroud was certainly an impact player for No. 4 Ohio State as he almost gave his team a huge win over No. 1 Georgia in the CFP 2022 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Stroud completed 23-of-34 of his passes for 348 yards, 4 touchdowns, and a QBR of 93.8. He led his Buckeyes’ offense to a final drive where the game would be decided on a final 50-yard field goal attempt from Noah Ruggles.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Miyan Williams And Matt Jones Available, Gee Scott Jr. A Game-Time Decision And 11 Buckeyes Ruled Out For Peach Bowl

There are no big surprises on Ohio State's pre-Peach Bowl status report. The most pressing health-related question of bowl week for the Buckeyes was whether or not third-year running back Miyan Williams, who missed multiple days of interviews and Wednesday's open practice viewing window, would be good to go for the College Football Playoff semifinal. Battling a stomach bug throughout the week, Williams returned to practice Thursday and Ryan Day said he'd be good to go for the game.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

C.J. Stroud Says “I Left My Heart Out On That Field,” Marvin Harrison Jr. “Tried to Fight” to Return in Fourth Quarter

That's the margin that separated Ohio State from a berth in next week's national championship game. The Buckeyes took a 14-point lead into the fourth quarter against Georgia, but it wasn't enough to hold off a Bulldog comeback that ended in a 42-41 win for the defending national champions in Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Long Snapper Mason Arnold Enters the Transfer Portal

A new year will bring new beginnings for Mason Arnold. The Buckeyes' starting long snapper to end the season, Arnold entered the transfer portal following Ohio State's loss in the Peach Bowl, a program spokesperson confirmed to Eleven Warriors on Sunday. Arnold, a native of Tampa, Florida, was an unranked...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Breaking: Ohio State Football Player Taken To Hospital

An Ohio State Buckeyes football player was taken to the hospital during the Peach Bowl. ESPN's Holly Rowe reported that Buckeyes tight end Cade Stover had to be transported to the hospital during the game, as he was dealing with extreme pain. Stover is one of the toughest players on...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

A Hard-Fought Game That Inevitably Was Lost by the Defense

In a sense, it's understandable why an Ohio State fan would be shocked/upset/angry/etc. at the outcome of the Peach Bowl. The Buckeyes had the defending champs on the ropes for most of the game, and Georgia's last minute comeback to win is an emotional backbreaker. If, of course, you didn't...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

“(Ohio State) Played Well Enough to Win”

So close, yet so far away, it seems. In order to beat Georgia and upset the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff semifinal Saturday night, Ohio State had to play its best game of the season. It did, at least offensively, but the Buckeyes came up just short in the end, losing a heartbreaker to the top-ranked Bulldogs, 42-41.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State cornerback announces entry into transfer portal

Ohio State cornerback Lloyd McFarquhar announced Sunday that he would be entering the transfer portal after 4 seasons in Columbus. The news comes after Ohio State’s heartbreaking loss in the Peach Bowl to Georgia, seeing the Bulldogs come back from down 14 points in the 4th quarter to win 42-41. Long snapper Mason Arnold also entered the portal earlier Sunday afternoon.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy