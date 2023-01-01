Read full article on original website
Tom L
1d ago
Well it started in 2019 with defunding the police, letting portland riot for months on end, disbanding the portland police bureau gun eradication team, cut backs, the rioters setting fires to the police stations, breaking business windows, the looting the prosecuting attorney in portland refused to charge the rioters, so what did Ted worthless Wheeler do, to prevent all of this? Nothing!!! So again, a democratic city experiencing record crime, and gun deaths. A situation they caused. A city that has been openly against their own police bureau is now suffering the consequences, and their solution, pass more restrictive gun laws on the law abiding, good plan oregon.
