ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 4

Tom L
1d ago

Well it started in 2019 with defunding the police, letting portland riot for months on end, disbanding the portland police bureau gun eradication team, cut backs, the rioters setting fires to the police stations, breaking business windows, the looting the prosecuting attorney in portland refused to charge the rioters, so what did Ted worthless Wheeler do, to prevent all of this? Nothing!!! So again, a democratic city experiencing record crime, and gun deaths. A situation they caused. A city that has been openly against their own police bureau is now suffering the consequences, and their solution, pass more restrictive gun laws on the law abiding, good plan oregon.

Reply(1)
4
Related
Complex

Woman Accused of Pushing 3-Year-Old Onto Train Tracks in Oregon

An Oregon woman is accused of pushing a 3-year-old child off a platform and onto the train tracks in an unprovoked attack last week. Breanna Workman, 32, has been charged with first-degree attempted assault, third-degree assault, interfering with public transportation, second-degree disorderly conduct, and recklessly endangering another person, according to a press release from the Multnomah County District Attorney.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Man arrested for stealing over $4000 in Vans merch across month-long shoplifting spree

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man has been arrested for stealing thousands of dollars' worth of merchandise from a Vans store across a month-long shoplifting spree. On December 20 a Portland Police Bureau officer received a call around 2:10 p.m. from a manager at the Vans retailer in the 1200 block o,f SW Harvey Milk St. The manager said that a known chronic shoplifter was stealing from them.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

NE Portland home riddled with bullets on New Year's Day

PORTLAND, Ore. — A New Year's Day shooting leaves a home in Northeast Portland riddled with at least 20 bullet holes. Fortunately, no one was hurt. it happened on January first around 4 a.m. The homeowner has questions and also evidence showing who might be responsible. "I'm appalled who...
PORTLAND, OR
People

Woman Accused of Pushing a Child onto Train Tracks in Oregon Arraigned on Assault Charges

"The child landed face-first onto the metal rail and rocks before being quickly rescued from the train tracks," Multnomah County District Attorney said of the incident in a press release A 32-year-old woman has been arraigned on assault charges after allegedly pushing a 3-year-old child onto train tracks at the Gateway Transit Center MAX platform in Northeast Portland, Oregon, on Wednesday evening, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney.  In security footage obtained by Oregon Live, Brianna Lace Workman can be seen launching herself from a bench to...
PORTLAND, OR
KTVZ

Driver in stolen car dies after hitting multiple parked cars in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — A driver died after crashing into multiple parked vehicles in southeast Portland early Sunday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a crash in the 2600 block of Southeast 125th Avenue. When they arrived, they found a car had crashed into several parked vehicles on the street. The driver was found dead.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

92-year-old pedestrian fatally struck in Beaverton

A woman was struck and killed by a pickup truck driver Friday evening in Beaverton. Beaverton police responded to the crash around 5:30 p.m. on Southwest Allen Boulevard near Murray Boulevard. They found the 92-year-old woman dead when they arrived. The driver of the 2014 Ram pickup was on her...
BEAVERTON, OR
The Oregonian

Charles Williams, convicted of 2 murders in 1973, dies at Oregon State Penitentiary

Charles Williams, 82, died Saturday morning in the infirmary while on hospice care at the Oregon State Penitentiary, according to the Oregon Department of Corrections. Williams was serving a life sentence after pleading guilty to two counts of murder in July 1973, when he was 32 years old. He was convicted of murdering Vicki Lynn Trent, 20, and Miller Green Jr., 20, who were shot to death in Portland’s Forest Park in September 1972. Little Joe Bell Jr., 23, who was Trent’s boyfriend, was also shot but did not die.
PORTLAND, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Tillamook County Sheriff’s Detective Andy Christopherson Receives Deputy of the Year Award from Oregon State Sheriff’s Association

Several members of The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office attended the Oregon State Sheriffs Association (OSSA) Conference in Bend in early December. At the conference, TCSO Detective Andy Christopherson received the award for Enforcement Deputy of the Year by the Enforcement Command Council of OSSA. Detective Christopherson’s duty assignment has...
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy