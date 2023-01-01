Read full article on original website
Miami 110, L.A. Clippers 100
Percentages: FG .459, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 12-36, .333 (Herro 5-9, Strus 3-7, Lowry 2-6, Oladipo 1-3, Vincent 1-3, Butler 0-2, D.Robinson 0-3, Martin 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Adebayo, Martin). Turnovers: 11 (Adebayo 3, Lowry 2, Oladipo 2, Butler, D.Robinson, Herro, Strus). Steals: 7...
ALABAMA STATE 70, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 61
Percentages: FG .383, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Collins 2-9, Waller 1-1, Brown 0-1, Washington 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 5. Blocked Shots: 2 (Barber 2). Turnovers: 11 (Brown 3, Waller 3, Collins 2, Stredic 2, Washington). Steals: 9 (Collins 3, Brown 2, Waller 2, Stredic, Washington). Technical...
Golden State 143, Atlanta 141
Percentages: FG .486, FT .828. 3-Point Goals: 11-35, .314 (Bogdanovic 3-6, Young 3-10, Hunter 2-6, A.Holiday 1-2, Murray 1-4, Collins 1-5, Griffin 0-1, J.Holiday 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 10 (Okongwu 3, Collins 2, Hunter 2, A.Holiday, Bogdanovic, Murray). Turnovers: 13 (Young 4, Murray 3, Okongwu...
FLORIDA GULF COAST 84, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 79, OT
Percentages: FG .426, FT .609. 3-Point Goals: 12-33, .364 (Thompson 4-10, Catto 3-3, Johnston 3-11, Weir 1-1, Bishop 1-2, Largie 0-1, Rivers 0-2, Anderson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Weir 2). Turnovers: 16 (Anderson 4, Catto 3, Johnston 2, Rivers 2, Weir 2, Bishop, Largie,...
SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY 77, TEXAS SOUTHERN 76, OT
Percentages: FG .385, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Etienne 4-6, Lyons 3-5, Allen 0-1, Jari.Wilkens 0-2, Whitley 0-2, Williams 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Lyons). Turnovers: 12 (Whitley 3, Lyons 2, Ndumanya 2, Byrd, Etienne, Reynolds, Williams, Woods). Steals: 5 (Williams 3, Jari.Wilkens, Lyons).
3 takeaways from Gonzaga's win over Pepperdine: Drew Timme 'fantastic' in WCC opener
Coming off a historic 78-point blowout, the Gonzaga men’s basketball team followed that up with another high-scoring victory in Saturday’s West Coast Conference opener. The Zags (11-3, 1-0 WCC) defeated Pepperdine (7-8, 0-1) 111-88 at the McCarthey Athletic Center, marking their 74th-straight win ...
No. 5 Arizona holds off rival Arizona State’s 2nd-half charge
Azuolas Tubelis scored 21 points and Oumar Ballo had a double-double to help No. 5 Arizona survive after squandering almost
Bench Players Help Cal Women Get First Pac-12 Win
Cal women's coach Charmin Smith has been telling anyone who would listen that the Golden Bears have much better depth this season, and Cal provided evidence of thart in its 74-61 victory over Arizona State on Monday in Berkeley. The Bears (10-4, 1-2 Pac-12) picked up their first conference win...
PENN 76, BROWN 68
Percentages: FG .519, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Slajchert 2-4, Laczkowski 1-1, Dingle 1-4, Charles 0-1, Martz 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Spinoso 2, Lorca-Lloyd, Monroe). Turnovers: 14 (Dingle 6, Spinoso 5, Monroe, Slajchert, Smith). Steals: 6 (Laczkowski 2, Spinoso 2, Charles, Monroe). Technical...
ARMY 82, LAFAYETTE 65
Percentages: FG .585, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 12-18, .667 (Rucker 4-5, C.Benson 2-2, Ellis 2-2, Mann 2-4, Roberts 1-1, Caldwell 1-2, Cross 0-1, Small 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Caldwell, Peterson). Turnovers: 12 (Mann 3, Ellis 2, Peterson 2, Roberts 2, C.Benson, Rucker, Small). Steals:...
BELLARMINE 69, NORTH ALABAMA 65
Percentages: FG .500, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 9-18, .500 (Hacker 3-3, Betz 2-2, Tipton 2-4, Suder 1-2, Pfriem 1-4, Hopf 0-1, B.Johnson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Suder). Turnovers: 7 (Suder 3, Tipton 2, Betz, Pfriem). Steals: 6 (Betz, DeVault, Hatton, Pfriem, Suder, Tipton). Technical...
Dallas 111, Houston 106
Percentages: FG .420, FT .882. 3-Point Goals: 13-43, .302 (Hardaway Jr. 5-11, Wood 3-7, Bullock 2-6, Pinson 1-1, Dinwiddie 1-5, Doncic 1-9, Bertans 0-1, Walker 0-1, Ntilikina 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Wood 5, Bullock). Turnovers: 8 (Doncic 4, Hardaway Jr., Ntilikina, Powell, Wood). Steals:...
LIBERTY 77, LIPSCOMB 48
Percentages: FG .370, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Benham 2-3, Clark 1-1, Ognacevic 1-1, Schner 1-2, McGinnis 0-1, Asman 0-2, Boyd 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Asman, Pruitt). Turnovers: 16 (Asman 5, Asadullah 2, Clark 2, Schner 2, Benham, Boyd, McGinnis, Ognacevic, Pruitt). Steals:...
Prairie View 61, Grambling St. 60
GRAMBLING ST. (7-6) Aku 2-5 1-2 5, J.Smith 2-7 0-0 5, Christon 4-10 11-14 21, Cotton 4-7 0-0 10, Cowart 4-10 2-3 10, Gordon 3-5 0-3 6, Munford 1-2 1-1 3. Totals 20-46 15-23 60. PRAIRIE VIEW (5-9) Rasas 6-9 1-4 13, Rutty 2-4 3-5 7, Douglas 5-16 4-4 15,...
Kennesaw St. 79, E. Kentucky 75
E. KENTUCKY (8-7) Cozart 2-3 3-6 7, Moreno 7-11 3-4 23, Comer 3-14 1-2 8, Robb 6-11 0-2 16, Blanton 3-10 3-4 10, Walker 1-7 2-3 4, Kapiti 0-1 0-0 0, Ukomadu 2-7 3-3 7, Buttry 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-66 15-24 75. KENNESAW ST. (10-5) Robinson 2-5 5-7 9,...
Portland 135, Detroit 106
Percentages: FG .415, FT .780. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Bogdanovic 2-3, Diallo 1-1, Bey 1-2, Burks 1-3, Ivey 1-3, Joseph 0-1, Knox II 0-1, McGruder 0-2, Stewart 0-2). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Diallo 2, Duren, Stewart). Turnovers: 21 (Ivey 5, Joseph 3, Stewart 3, Bey...
Minnesota 124, Denver 111
DENVER (111) Gordon 4-18 4-6 12, Porter Jr. 6-9 2-2 18, Jokic 10-20 3-4 24, Caldwell-Pope 3-7 3-3 10, Murray 6-12 1-1 14, Cancar 1-3 0-0 2, Nnaji 1-3 1-2 3, Brown 3-6 2-2 8, Braun 1-1 0-0 2, Hyland 7-12 0-0 18. Totals 42-91 16-20 111. MINNESOTA (124) Anderson...
Ohio Bobcats take on the Buffalo Bulls, aim for 4th straight victory
Ohio Bobcats (8-5) at Buffalo Bulls (6-7) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffalo -1; over/under is 155.5. BOTTOM LINE: Ohio seeks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Bobcats take on Buffalo. The Bulls have gone 5-1 at home. Buffalo averages 78.8 points while outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per...
Live WBB Updates: No. 17 Ducks aim for weekend split against USC
EUGENE, Ore. — The 17th ranked Ducks will play for a weekend split of the Los Angeles schools when the USC Trojans come to town for the first game of the New Year. The Ducks and Trojans will tip at 2 PM at Matthew Knight Arena and the game will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Networks.
Oregon clamps down in final minutes, topples Oregon St.
Will Richardson scored a game-high 22 points Saturday night and host Oregon held Oregon State scoreless over the game’s final
