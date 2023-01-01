ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Miami 110, L.A. Clippers 100

Percentages: FG .459, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 12-36, .333 (Herro 5-9, Strus 3-7, Lowry 2-6, Oladipo 1-3, Vincent 1-3, Butler 0-2, D.Robinson 0-3, Martin 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Adebayo, Martin). Turnovers: 11 (Adebayo 3, Lowry 2, Oladipo 2, Butler, D.Robinson, Herro, Strus). Steals: 7...
Porterville Recorder

ALABAMA STATE 70, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 61

Percentages: FG .383, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Collins 2-9, Waller 1-1, Brown 0-1, Washington 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 5. Blocked Shots: 2 (Barber 2). Turnovers: 11 (Brown 3, Waller 3, Collins 2, Stredic 2, Washington). Steals: 9 (Collins 3, Brown 2, Waller 2, Stredic, Washington). Technical...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Porterville Recorder

Golden State 143, Atlanta 141

Percentages: FG .486, FT .828. 3-Point Goals: 11-35, .314 (Bogdanovic 3-6, Young 3-10, Hunter 2-6, A.Holiday 1-2, Murray 1-4, Collins 1-5, Griffin 0-1, J.Holiday 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 10 (Okongwu 3, Collins 2, Hunter 2, A.Holiday, Bogdanovic, Murray). Turnovers: 13 (Young 4, Murray 3, Okongwu...
Porterville Recorder

FLORIDA GULF COAST 84, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 79, OT

Percentages: FG .426, FT .609. 3-Point Goals: 12-33, .364 (Thompson 4-10, Catto 3-3, Johnston 3-11, Weir 1-1, Bishop 1-2, Largie 0-1, Rivers 0-2, Anderson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Weir 2). Turnovers: 16 (Anderson 4, Catto 3, Johnston 2, Rivers 2, Weir 2, Bishop, Largie,...
ARKANSAS STATE
Porterville Recorder

SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY 77, TEXAS SOUTHERN 76, OT

Percentages: FG .385, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Etienne 4-6, Lyons 3-5, Allen 0-1, Jari.Wilkens 0-2, Whitley 0-2, Williams 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Lyons). Turnovers: 12 (Whitley 3, Lyons 2, Ndumanya 2, Byrd, Etienne, Reynolds, Williams, Woods). Steals: 5 (Williams 3, Jari.Wilkens, Lyons).
BATON ROUGE, LA
CalSportsReport

Bench Players Help Cal Women Get First Pac-12 Win

Cal women's coach Charmin Smith has been telling anyone who would listen that the Golden Bears have much better depth this season, and Cal provided evidence of thart in its 74-61 victory over Arizona State on Monday in Berkeley. The Bears (10-4, 1-2 Pac-12) picked up their first conference win...
BERKELEY, CA
Porterville Recorder

PENN 76, BROWN 68

Percentages: FG .519, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Slajchert 2-4, Laczkowski 1-1, Dingle 1-4, Charles 0-1, Martz 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Spinoso 2, Lorca-Lloyd, Monroe). Turnovers: 14 (Dingle 6, Spinoso 5, Monroe, Slajchert, Smith). Steals: 6 (Laczkowski 2, Spinoso 2, Charles, Monroe). Technical...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Porterville Recorder

ARMY 82, LAFAYETTE 65

Percentages: FG .585, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 12-18, .667 (Rucker 4-5, C.Benson 2-2, Ellis 2-2, Mann 2-4, Roberts 1-1, Caldwell 1-2, Cross 0-1, Small 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Caldwell, Peterson). Turnovers: 12 (Mann 3, Ellis 2, Peterson 2, Roberts 2, C.Benson, Rucker, Small). Steals:...
LAFAYETTE, CA
Porterville Recorder

BELLARMINE 69, NORTH ALABAMA 65

Percentages: FG .500, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 9-18, .500 (Hacker 3-3, Betz 2-2, Tipton 2-4, Suder 1-2, Pfriem 1-4, Hopf 0-1, B.Johnson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Suder). Turnovers: 7 (Suder 3, Tipton 2, Betz, Pfriem). Steals: 6 (Betz, DeVault, Hatton, Pfriem, Suder, Tipton). Technical...
FLORENCE, AL
Porterville Recorder

Dallas 111, Houston 106

Percentages: FG .420, FT .882. 3-Point Goals: 13-43, .302 (Hardaway Jr. 5-11, Wood 3-7, Bullock 2-6, Pinson 1-1, Dinwiddie 1-5, Doncic 1-9, Bertans 0-1, Walker 0-1, Ntilikina 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Wood 5, Bullock). Turnovers: 8 (Doncic 4, Hardaway Jr., Ntilikina, Powell, Wood). Steals:...
WASHINGTON STATE
Porterville Recorder

LIBERTY 77, LIPSCOMB 48

Percentages: FG .370, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Benham 2-3, Clark 1-1, Ognacevic 1-1, Schner 1-2, McGinnis 0-1, Asman 0-2, Boyd 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Asman, Pruitt). Turnovers: 16 (Asman 5, Asadullah 2, Clark 2, Schner 2, Benham, Boyd, McGinnis, Ognacevic, Pruitt). Steals:...
NASHVILLE, TN
Porterville Recorder

Prairie View 61, Grambling St. 60

GRAMBLING ST. (7-6) Aku 2-5 1-2 5, J.Smith 2-7 0-0 5, Christon 4-10 11-14 21, Cotton 4-7 0-0 10, Cowart 4-10 2-3 10, Gordon 3-5 0-3 6, Munford 1-2 1-1 3. Totals 20-46 15-23 60. PRAIRIE VIEW (5-9) Rasas 6-9 1-4 13, Rutty 2-4 3-5 7, Douglas 5-16 4-4 15,...
GRAMBLING, LA
Porterville Recorder

Kennesaw St. 79, E. Kentucky 75

E. KENTUCKY (8-7) Cozart 2-3 3-6 7, Moreno 7-11 3-4 23, Comer 3-14 1-2 8, Robb 6-11 0-2 16, Blanton 3-10 3-4 10, Walker 1-7 2-3 4, Kapiti 0-1 0-0 0, Ukomadu 2-7 3-3 7, Buttry 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-66 15-24 75. KENNESAW ST. (10-5) Robinson 2-5 5-7 9,...
KENNESAW, GA
Porterville Recorder

Portland 135, Detroit 106

Percentages: FG .415, FT .780. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Bogdanovic 2-3, Diallo 1-1, Bey 1-2, Burks 1-3, Ivey 1-3, Joseph 0-1, Knox II 0-1, McGruder 0-2, Stewart 0-2). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Diallo 2, Duren, Stewart). Turnovers: 21 (Ivey 5, Joseph 3, Stewart 3, Bey...
Porterville Recorder

Minnesota 124, Denver 111

DENVER (111) Gordon 4-18 4-6 12, Porter Jr. 6-9 2-2 18, Jokic 10-20 3-4 24, Caldwell-Pope 3-7 3-3 10, Murray 6-12 1-1 14, Cancar 1-3 0-0 2, Nnaji 1-3 1-2 3, Brown 3-6 2-2 8, Braun 1-1 0-0 2, Hyland 7-12 0-0 18. Totals 42-91 16-20 111. MINNESOTA (124) Anderson...
DENVER, CO
Porterville Recorder

Ohio Bobcats take on the Buffalo Bulls, aim for 4th straight victory

Ohio Bobcats (8-5) at Buffalo Bulls (6-7) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffalo -1; over/under is 155.5. BOTTOM LINE: Ohio seeks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Bobcats take on Buffalo. The Bulls have gone 5-1 at home. Buffalo averages 78.8 points while outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per...
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy