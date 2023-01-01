Read full article on original website
Vegas 3, Colorado 2
Colorado101—2 First Period_1, Colorado, MacKinnon 9 (Rantanen, Lehkonen), 0:25. 2, Vegas, Amadio 6 (Hague, Stone), 17:02. Penalties_Kessel, LV (Holding), 8:00; Pachal, LV (Delay of Game), 9:58; Englund, COL (Fighting), 12:58; Kolesar, LV (Fighting), 12:58. Second Period_3, Vegas, Roy 6 (Kolesar, Korczak), 7:14. 4, Vegas, Roy 7 (Carrier, Pietrangelo), 14:46....
How Sam Gagner Reached 1,000 NHL Games
Sam Gagner played his 1,000th NHL game Thursday night. But there was one point in his career where a trip to the minors made this milestone seem unlikely.
Philadelphia 4, Anaheim 1
Anaheim001—1 First Period_1, Philadelphia, Farabee 7 (Cates, Konecny), 7:42. 2, Philadelphia, Frost 8 (York, Farabee), 10:36. Second Period_3, Philadelphia, Konecny 19 (Cates, Hayes), 3:00. Third Period_4, Philadelphia, Laughton 9 (Hayes), 8:26. 5, Anaheim, Strome 9 (Zegras), 19:20. Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 17-7-9_33. Anaheim 7-14-8_29. Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 2; Anaheim...
Calgary Wranglers coach Mitch Love headed to AHL All-Star Classic
The Calgary Wranglers are guaranteed at least one representative at the American Hockey League’s All-Star weekend, and it’s behind the bench. By virtue of the Wranglers ending the 2022 calendar year in first place in the Pacific Division, Wranglers head coach Mitch Love will be coaching the division’s entry at the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic at the beginning of February.
Coach's Challenge: MTL @ WSH - 14:59 of the Third Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No goal Washington. Explanation: Video review determined the puck left the attacking zone at 5:06 before it was played back into the offensive zone, therefore, the play was offside. Clock is reset to show 5:06 (14:54 elapsed time), when the off-side infraction...
Predators Recall Roland McKeown from Milwaukee (AHL)
Nashville, Tenn. (January 2, 2023) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has recalled defenseman Roland McKeown from Milwaukee (AHL). McKeown, 26 (1/20/96), previously appeared in three games for Nashville from Dec. 12-15, averaging 13:44 of ice time with four blocked shots...
Penguins’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: San Jose Sharks
Welcome back for another segment of Pittsburgh Penguins’ 2022-23 Trade Targets. After initial stops in the desert with the Arizona Coyotes and among the Rocky Mountains with the Vancouver Canucks, let’s head to test the waters in sunny California, showcasing some San Jose Sharks who could be on the radar of Penguins general manager (GM) Ron Hextall.
Fantasy Hockey Head-to-Head Primer: Add Raanta and Jarnkrok
New year, new fantasy hockey matchup to win. Jason Chen goes in-depth into the NHL schedule and players to watch this week.
NHL thrived on, off ice in 2022 after persevering pandemic
Fans, outdoor events returned amid scoring outburst led by McDavid, Ovechkin, Matthews. If 2020 and 2021 were about perseverance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, then 2022 was about the payoff. For two years, we hoped for better days in the NHL. Finally, they came. Big events returned. Arenas refilled. In...
Canadiens visit the Predators after Caufield's 2-goal game
Montreal Canadiens (15-19-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Nashville Predators (15-14-6, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the Nashville Predators after Cole Caufield's two-goal game against the Washington Capitals in the Canadiens' 9-2 loss. Nashville has an 8-6-3 record at home and a 15-14-6...
NHL Winter Classic to feature Seattle hosting Vegas in 2024
SEATTLE — Selling the NHL on bringing the 2024 Winter Classic to the Pacific Northwest required purchase of a protection plan – a retractable roof. Next year’s version of the NHL’s New Year’s Day showcase will be played outdoors in Seattle with the Kraken hosting the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Park, the league announced on Tuesday.
