Panthers fall at Delta State 71-62

The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team held a double-digit lead early in the second half, but Kelen Dietrich scored a game-high 24 points to help lead Delta State to a 71-62 comeback victory over the Panthers on Saturday at Walter Sillers Coliseum in Cleveland, Mississippi.

Jordan Roland finished with 15 points to pace KWC (6-6), which claimed a 35-23 edge at intermission and took a 40-25 lead on Antonio Thomas’s jump shot a little more than two minutes into the second half.