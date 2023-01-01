Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Jan. 2:. A 2019 inductee to the Hall of Fame, Martinez was a two-time batting champ, seven-time All-Star and five-time Silver Slugger (one at 3B, four at DH) over an 18-year career. "Gar" arrived in Seattle as a third baseman at age 24, and the bat kept him in the lineup to collect 309 homers, 2,247 hits and 68.4 WAR while hitting .312 with a .933 OPS over 2,055 games, all with the Mariners. Born in New York but raised in Puerto Rico, Martinez enjoyed his best season in 1995, when he led MLB with a 1.107 OPS and 52 doubles, finishing third in AL MVP balloting. He also hit .356 that season to become the first full-time DH to win a batting title.

