The best baseball players born on Jan. 2
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Jan. 2:. A 2019 inductee to the Hall of Fame, Martinez was a two-time batting champ, seven-time All-Star and five-time Silver Slugger (one at 3B, four at DH) over an 18-year career. "Gar" arrived in Seattle as a third baseman at age 24, and the bat kept him in the lineup to collect 309 homers, 2,247 hits and 68.4 WAR while hitting .312 with a .933 OPS over 2,055 games, all with the Mariners. Born in New York but raised in Puerto Rico, Martinez enjoyed his best season in 1995, when he led MLB with a 1.107 OPS and 52 doubles, finishing third in AL MVP balloting. He also hit .356 that season to become the first full-time DH to win a batting title.
NHL stars unveil MLB-themed gear for frozen Fenway game
With Fenway Park slated to host the NHL’s 2023 Winter Classic between the Boston Bruins and the Pittsburgh Penguins, Bruins forward David Pastrňák took the opportunity to show off his Red Sox-inspired gear ahead of Monday’s game. One of the NHL’s most fashion-forward stars, Pastrňák on...
McCann brings veteran presence to 'exciting' young O's team
When James McCann found out he’d been traded from the Mets to the Orioles late on Dec. 21, it began a whirlwind holiday season for the 32-year-old catcher. He’s now spending the first week of 2023 by moving his family and preparing for a fresh start with his fourth team in six years.
The history of people hating (and ultimately loving) major rule changes
It is ingrained and obvious now, at all levels of baseball, that foul balls prior to two-strike counts are considered strikes. Without such a rule, at-bats -- and therefore games -- could go on for an eternity. But way back in 1901, at the onset of the modern Major Leagues,...
