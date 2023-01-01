Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport police investigating fatal shooting
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Monday in the Sevier Terrace area. According to a news release from Tom Patton, KPD public information officer, patrol officers and detectives responded to the 500 block of Bellvue Avenue shortly after 8 p.m. in reference to a shooting incident.
Kingsport Times-News
Bomb threat made against Wise County Courthouse, Sheriff’s Office
WISE — A bomb threat forced the shutdown of the Wise County Courthouse and Sheriff’s Office on Friday. According to a post on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, sheriff’s dispatchers received a call about explosives placed at the courthouse and the county Justice Center around 3:30 p.m.
Kingsport Times-News
New Year's party ends in shooting death at Monarch Apartment
JOHNSON CITY — One man died early New Year's Day when shots were fired during an altercation at a party at the Monarch Apartments complex. Johnson City police responded to the call at 1119 University Parkway. Apt. No. 4205, about 2:30 a.m. A Police Department news release said officers discovered numerous shots had been fired inside the apartment as well as the hallway.
Kingsport Times-News
Biggest 2022 crime stories from Washington, Unicoi counties
A murder at a Unicoi County campground, a lawsuit alleging the mishandling of rape cases and a kidnapping were among some of the biggest crime stories from Washington and Unicoi counties in 2022. Man charged with murder following shooting at Unicoi County campground.
Kingsport Times-News
Kilgore says repeal of Pound's charter off the table
POUND — One year ago, First District Delegate Terry Kilgore introduced House Bill 904 to revoke Pound’s charter. After two years of council wrangling, lawsuits, dissolution of the town’s police force and loss of the water and sewer system due to mismanagement, Pound was ending 2021 with no quorum on its town council and a pending lawsuit to remove then-Mayor Stacey Carson from office.
Kingsport Times-News
Wise County Animal Control, local rescue groups deal with crowding
BLACKWOOD — Wise County Animal Control Officer Scott Wells and county shelter manager Carrie Meade had their hands full Thursday, and the annual post-Christmas surrender of new pets was still a few months away. A sign on the Wise County Animal Shelter’s door said the building was full and...
Kingsport Times-News
Washington County commissioners prepare for a 'busy' new year
The chairman of the Washington County Commission expects he and his colleagues will have a “busy agenda” in the new year. Commissioner Greg Matherly, who is also longest-serving member of the board, believes dealing with the county’s tight labor force will continue to be a challenge for both government and business leaders alike in 2023.
Kingsport Times-News
Explosives company will not pursue Lee County rezoning
JONESVILLE — The owner of an explosives company seeking to locate in Lee County will not contest the county Planning Commission’s rejection of a rezoning request. County Community Development Director Richard Johnson said Thursday that Appalachia Explosives LLC owner Cliff Wolford sent an email that day stating that he would not ask the Board of Supervisors to change the zoning of a 94-acre site in the Seminary community.
Kingsport Times-News
Families celebrate arrival of new year at Kingsport Public Library
KINGSPORT— The Kingsport Public Library held a Noonday celebration featuring games, crafts, a countdown and a balloon drop for families on New Year’s Eve. The event drew a large group of people coming out to celebrate the arrival of the new year. This was the library’s second time hosting the event; the first Noonday celebration was held in 2019.
Kingsport Times-News
Venable says 'a lot on the plate' for 2023
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable said there will be a full plate of projects this year for the county. “I’ve got a lot on my plate,” he said.
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City Schools look back at 2022, plan for 2023
As Johnson City Schools prepare for the return to school, superintendent Dr. Steve Barnett shares some of the districts’ accomplishments from 2022 and looks forward to continuing improvements in 2023. Looking back.
Kingsport Times-News
Energy, mental health, UVA Wise on SW Va. legislative agenda
GATE CITY — While bills have not been prefiled yet for the 2023 Virginia General Assembly session, House of Delegates Majority Leader Terry Kilgore says the Southwest Virginia delegation already has a core agenda for the session, which starts Jan. 11. With redistricting after the 2020 U.S. Census, legislative...
Kingsport Times-News
State asking residents and small business owners to provide input on accuracy of federal broadband map
ELIZABETHTON — Some problems are so big and complex that it is good to go beyond the experts and obtain as much input as possible from the people most affected by the problem. That is why the decision makers in Nashville want to get local input in showing local internet availability. But the state wants that input as fast as it can get it. A deadline of Jan. 13 has been set for internet users to get their input to the state.
Kingsport Times-News
Donald (Don) Wayne Barnett
KINGSPORT - Donald (Don) Wayne Barnett, age 79, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center following a long and difficult battle with congestive heart failure. At the time of his passing, he was surrounded by his wife and kids. Don served his...
Kingsport Times-News
Helen Fetzer is celebrating her 104th birthday today.
ROAN MOUNTAIN — The friends and family of Helen Fetzer gathered with her on Sunday at The Waters of Roan Highlands to celebrate her birthday. She turned 104 today. Her son Bobby said her life is still centered around her family and friends. He said the family considers her to be their “rock and anchor and the matriarch of our family.”
Kingsport Times-News
Changes on tap for Bays Mountain in the coming year
KINGSPORT — A slate of upgrades is on the table for 2023 as Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium continues to increase its amenities and improve the experiences of visitors. “They have a lot of construction lined up this year,” David Fox, a board member of the Bays Mountain Park Association, said.
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton VFW recognizes educators of the year
ELIZABETHTON — The Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Elizabethton has once again announced its nominations for elementary, middle and high school educators of the year. Andy Wetzel, commander of VFW Post 2166, and Kit Crawford, quartermaster of the post, made the announcements this week. The award from the post members and auxiliary recognizes the teachers’ outstanding commitment to teach and promote America’s history, traditions and citizenship.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU Appalachian Studies students present at national research symposium
Earlier this month, students from East Tennessee State University participated in the 22nd annual Appalachian Teaching Project (ATP) Symposium. The conference, supported by the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) and organized by the Center for Appalachian Studies and Services at ETSU, is the capstone for the ATP program. Students designed and led their own applied research projects to help address a community or economic need in their region.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU launches new Masters in Public Health concentration: registration deadline in February
East Tennessee State University is launching a Master of Public Health (MPH) concentration in public health leadership and policy, and is accepting applications for the first class of students to enter in fall 2023. The MPH in public health leadership and policy is designed to meet the needs of working...
Kingsport Times-News
Rob Walters: Looking back at 2022, looking forward to 2023
Online readers of the Kingsport Times News selected the top stories of 2022, which you can read today on page A-1. Here are nuggets from some of the other defining stories of the year just ended:
